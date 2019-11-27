Range Resources - Over-Levered, Depressed, But Making Progress

Summary

Range is over levered but continues to take multiple steps to address the issue, a process that will take years but which should see them survive.

Range is trading at a higher multiple of 2020 EBITDA than 2019, like many (but not all) of their gassy peers; neither 2019 nor the 2020 multiples are inexpensive.

We see the name as well run, aside from one large misstep in 2016, but like the rest of their space, facing tough near term pricing.

We see the name as a short term trading opportunity on cold spikes, NGL price improvement, and the occasional monetization.