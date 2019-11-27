Range Resources - Over-Levered, Depressed, But Making Progress
Range is over levered but continues to take multiple steps to address the issue, a process that will take years but which should see them survive.
Range is trading at a higher multiple of 2020 EBITDA than 2019, like many (but not all) of their gassy peers; neither 2019 nor the 2020 multiples are inexpensive.
We see the name as well run, aside from one large misstep in 2016, but like the rest of their space, facing tough near term pricing.
We see the name as a short term trading opportunity on cold spikes, NGL price improvement, and the occasional monetization.
The 3Q19 results were covered on our site. In brief, the quarter was OK (volumes were slightly light, pricing was OK with better than expected NGL prices (unlike many) and operating costs improved). The company continues to hold in roughly the 30% liquids range (just 3% of total hydrocarbon are oil with the balance of liquids as NGLs).
Capital Costs
- They reduced capex by $20 mm to $736 mm with the 3Q release.
- They note this will mark the 2nd year of coming in below initial guidance.
- Capital efficiency continues to trend lower with the base decline rate (see table just under the capital program section of the cheat sheet below.
Operating Costs:
- Starting to trend lower. Their transportation, gathering, processing, and compression expense has been a source of rising per unit costs in 2018. It peaked in 4Q18 and began, as they had promised, to slowly decline and near term guidance points to further, albeit modest decline.
- G&A continues to trend lower as well - see note in cheat about executive pay in 2019 as well.
- See cost section in cheat sheet below for RRC specifics. See table immediately below to see where they rank on EBTIDA margins vs their gassy peers.
Hedges & Pricing Guidance:
- More lightly hedged for natural gas in 2020 at just over 50% of volumes vs over 80% of 2H19 volumes.
- Their small oil volumes are largely covered via swaps and they have decent hedges in place for NGL components.
- With 3Q they guided to:
- modestly softer than expected natural gas price differentials than we expected for 4Q but this is not a major deal,
- they guided to significantly stronger sequential NGL realizations.
- oil was in line and doesn't really matter (3% of volumes, hedged, and only 10% of 3Q revenues).
- Sidebar: Oil is much more important to a gassy peer of theirs, MR who has 10% of volumes as oil and 29% of revenues from oil. Makes a much bigger impact for MR above the "gassy" names.
- See details in the cheat sheet below.
Balance Sheet & Other: Levered (but working it), debt wall approaching.
- Levered at 3.2x net debt to TTM EBITDA,
- Management has actively worked to reduce via the ORRI's and other sales and via discount market purchases of senior notes.
- Credit facility commitment level just increased (October) and they have been using the facility to aid in near term debt maturities and likely will continue to do so ($444 mm in 2021). After 2021 they have larger bullets in 2022 and 2023 (see cheat below). It will be key to see how willing the market is to roll this debt or if in fact management continue hit the ORRI ATM in a bigger way.
- Their senior notes are trading at modest discounts,
- RRC has sky high short interest at 32% of float.
Management: Aside from the Memorial Resources (NW Louisiana) acquisition of 2016, we have no troubles with management's ability to develop the asset. They have driven down costs (operating and capital), stuck to budgets, and pursued multiple avenues to reduce debt since that time.
Nutshell: We don't own the name. We can see why some bottom fishing effort might make sense though.
- Nimble Traders: We see it as suitable for nimble traders around gas price or NGL price bounces (this one is probably a better vehicle for NGL leverage than a name like GPOR (reviewed here last week),
- Buy and Holders: Or for buy and hold types who may have a higher tolerance to random bouts of volatility and a willingness to look beyond 2020 and the period of expected lower cash flow vs 2019 (higher out year TEV/EBITDA multiple). Valuation is OK but there are more compelling multiples in the group (like MR) who are cheaper, not more expensive, on next year's numbers
- We note that most names in the gassy space are like RRC though, including COG, sporting a higher out year multiple due to a combination of soft expected prices, a lack of meaningful growth, and/or the inability to significantly further reduced cash operating costs.
- We can't label the name cheap, as some are apt to do, at least not on cash flow. On a reserves basis though, sure.
- Divestiture Hopefuls: Range paid $4.4 B for Memorial including the assumption of $1.1 B in debt in 2016 which was supposed to give them a growth wedge in a low differential gas bank near the Gulf Coast. That didn't work out and they won't get anything close to that in a sale now but the stock has well discounted that event. Range is drilling a handful of wells this year to delineate the position, a position that is slowly contracting in terms of acreage and less slowly contracting in terms of molecules produced with volumes through the nine months of 2019 down 32% vs the same period in 2018 (despite that handful of wells). It has, by any measure been a grande disappointment. We say sell it and move on. We don't know if that's in the cards or not but a sale here, even a disappointingly priced one would streamline the story, be an opportunity to refocus on the main brand in Appalachia (which is doing quite well) and shed the neglected asset which is a distraction and which requires greater spending in Appalachia to help offset declines on a company wide basis.
- Divestiture Hopefuls Part II: On the other front, further ORRI sales, which have been lucrative (each 1% of late has brought $300 mm) are likely in the works and can help drive down debt more rapidly as they have since 2018. The sellside and some buysiders have complained about these sales but we say pull it forward and fix the balance sheet. Management has indicated a willingness to conduct more of these transactions given their current NRI position.
- Consolidation Hopefuls: Or for those who are looking for Appalachian consolidation - their large reserve pool (half a million net acres, thousands of locations, over 10 year drilling inventory) is likely to make them a natural gas acquisition candidate when the time finally comes for that.
