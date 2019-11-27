Rule Of Thirds: Breaking It Down In The Midstream

The case for greater emphasis on customer satisfaction in the oil and gas industry has never been stronger.

Shrinking E&P budgets, weak commodity prices, the rise of environmental, social and governance investing. The case for greater emphasis on customer satisfaction in the oil and gas industry has never been stronger. Providers of midstream services in particular, along with their stakeholders, ignore the evidence at their own peril.

Results from EnergyPoint Research's 2019 Oil & Gas Midstream Services Survey make the case. Companies rating in the top third of the survey registered investor returns well in excess of the bottom third.

The top tier consists of eight publicly traded companies. These include AltaGas (OTCPK:ATGFF, OTC:TGAPF), Crestwood Midstream (CEQP), Enable Midstream (ENBL), Gibson Energy (OTC:GBNXF), MPLX (MPLX), Phillips 66 Midstream (PSXP), Plains All American (PAA) and Williams (WMB). Two private firms - Boardwalk Pipeline and Oryx Midstream - also rank in the top tier.

Notably, the top third on average outperformed the bottom third by 12.4 percentage points over the 12 months. Returns for companies like Gibson Energy, Phillips 66 Midstream, and Crestwood Midstream were especially strong.

The top tier is characterized by strong ratings for service and professionalism, personnel and operations. This isn't surprising since each are material drivers of satisfaction. Although offering their fair share of service types, most are selective as to where they compete. This focus on depth-over-breadth has its rewards-valuations are, on average, 35% higher than peers.

Contrast this with the expansive footprints and "iron-in-every-fire" approaches of certain competitors in the lower tier. Companies like Energy Transfer (ET), Enterprise Products (EPD) and EnLink Midstream (ENLC) can be found in almost every corner of the oil patch. Unfortunately, such size and scope fosters an unwieldiness that hurts consistency and undermines customer loyalty.

Positioned between the two groups are competitors like ONEOK (OKE), Inter Pipeline (OTCPK:IPPLF), and Magellan Midstream (MMP). While these companies tend to tout better systems and administration marks, project development remains a weakness.

The upshot to all this? As priorities like sustainability and environmental stewardship move center stage, customer satisfaction will increasingly be tied to corporate reputation, employee satisfaction, earnings and other key performance indicators.

Few can say precisely what the future holds. But companies that master the right things for customers will see their opportunities and financial results outperform-even as other vital aspects of their business also fall in line.

