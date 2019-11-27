Apartment Investment And Management Company: Strong Return Potential With A Diversified Portfolio Approach

Apartment Investment and Management Company (AIV) is focused on owning, managing and developing affordable real estate properties in mainly the coastal markets. The REIT’s business interests could be bifurcated into two segments, the first being conventional real estate and the second is affordable real estate. This strategy allows the REIT to bring diversification to its portfolio. Under the conventional segment, it has Conventional Same Store and Conventional Non Same Store, while its affordable portfolio comprises properties mainly acquired through low-income housing tax credit partnerships. By focusing on the non-premium market, Apartment Investment and Management Company is able to differentiate itself from its peers in coastal markets, which tend to serve the higher end of the market.

One major feature of Apartment Investment and Management Company's strategy is its focus on redevelopment of its apartment communities. Redevelopment allows it to extract value from its real estate properties. Further, redevelopment projects tend to be more flexible than ground-up developments. The REIT also repurposes some of its real estate through such developments, which is conducive to taking advantage of quick changes in the market. Apartment Investment and Management Company is active in 12 primary markets. The portfolio of the REIT is also diversified as nearly 50 percent of its properties are included in the A price-point segment, while the remaining properties fall under B and C+ price points with a B or B+ price-point average.

This portfolio allows the REIT to benefit from different factors affecting these segments. While investment in A price-point properties provides superior margins and returns, the markets comprising B and C+ properties are more robust in adverse economic conditions. This strategy helps in reducing the volatility in revenue. The REIT also carries out regular churning of its portfolio to ensure that it is in sync with prevailing economic conditions. Apartment Investment and Management Company, on average, disposes off 10 percent of its portfolio annually. The proceeds are pumped into its various other functions such as development, redevelopment and acquisitions.

Apartment Investment and Management Company follows a highly opportunistic approach for acquiring and disposing off its properties, which is precisely the reason why there were no dispositions during the third quarter of the year. By following this approach, REIT can ensure that it is able to extract the maximum value for its shareholders. During the quarter, Apartment Investment and Management Company acquired over 4.25 acres, 600 linear feet of bay frontage but it did not sell any property. On a year to date basis, the REIT had acquired three properties in Pennsylvania, Massachusetts and in Florida. Apartment Investment and Management Company expects the weighted-average Free Cash Flow internal rate of return attributable to these acquisitions at approximately 9%, nearly 300 basis points better than expected from the properties being sold in paired trades to fund the acquisitions. The total sell-off on the year to date basis stood at eight properties, worth nearly $418 million.

Financial And Operational Performance

In order to ascertain whether AIV is able to implement its strategy in an effective manner, it is helpful to look at financial results. For the third quarter of the year, the REIT reported its net income per diluted share at $0.01, down from the $3.73 per share it had reported for the corresponding quarter of the previous year. The dip in the net income is mainly on account of lower gains from dispositions. However, in the case of REITs, Core Funds from Operations and Adjusted Funds from Operations are considered to be better metrics for gauging the performance. The REIT reported its NAREIT Funds from Operations at $0.61 per share, down from $0.76 for the previous year’s third quarter while its adjusted Funds from Operations remained constant at $0.56. While financial numbers of the REIT are low or stable, they do not indicate any change in the secular upward trend shown by the company otherwise. The dip is mainly on account of one-off occurrences.

However, the management revised its full year guidance upwards, thus indicating that the things ahead are positive. Its annual net income per share is expected to be in the range of $3.14 and $3.46 while is adjusted FFO per share will likely fall between $2.18 and $2.22.

While we looked at operational statements of the REIT, it is equally important to pay attention to the Balance Sheet as well. For its long-term commitments, the firm holds a BBB credit rating from S&P, indicating the robust health of its credit. It is also imperative to look at the leverage position of the firm. Apartment Investment and Management Company has a relatively conservative leverage policy where it has kept a large portion of its holdings unencumbered.

Its Proportionate Debt to Adjusted EBITDA ratio currently stands at 7.3x while it is aiming to bring it down to 7.0x. Compared to its industry peers, the ratio is a little on the higher side and may denote excessive risk-taking. Apartment Investment and Management Company reported its Proportionate Debt and Preferred Equity to Adjusted EBITDA is 7.5x. However, the REIT also has a solid weighted average maturity of its long-term debt at 8.1 years, which is an encouraging metric.

Investment Thesis

Apartment Investment and Management Company has shown strong growth in the stock market, which may be attributed to its operational strength and robust financial position. The stock has gained over 12 percent in the past 12 months. This is accompanied by its latest dividend at $0.39, showing robust growth from the $0.38 it had distributed as quarterly dividend during the past year. The current dividend yield ratio for the REIT is at 2.93 percent, which is slightly on the lower side. However, the payout ratio for the REIT is at 23.1 percent, indicating the long-term stability of the dividend. This ratio being on the lower side denotes that the firm has ample room to grow its dividend payment.

Apartment Investment and Management Company offers a convincing case as a candidate for a long-term income-oriented portfolio as its operational strategy is expected to further augment its financial position.

