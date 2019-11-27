Expect A Russian-Led Oil Price Revival In 2020

One of the most under-looked correlations in the financial market today is the close connection between the crude oil price and Russian stock market. So dependent is Russia’s economy on oil exports that both crude oil and the MVIS Russia Index, a measure of Russian equities, typically move in sync. However, whenever there is a conspicuous divergence between the two – regardless of which of the two markets leads – the other always follows. In this report we’ll use this historical correlation as the basis of an oil market analysis. As I’ll show here, it suggests that crude oil is poised to enjoy a rebound in the coming months.

Commodity traders and stock market investors alike have been palpably concerned by the low oil prices through most of 2019. To many observers, oil prices that are below the long-term average are a reason to fear a slowing global economy. This has indeed been a cause for concern in recent months, as a report earlier this month highlighted. According to an article by Industry Week, “Global manufacturing shrank for a sixth straight month in October as new export orders extended their longest downturn since 2002.”

One part of the globe that isn’t contracting, however, is Russia. Economic growth in Russia has increased based partly on the government’s spending project efforts. The Russian economy grew by 2.2 percent in October on a year-over-year (Y/Y) basis. In the third quarter, moreover, Russia’s GDP increased by 1.7 percent Y/Y, up from 0.9 percent in the second quarter. The growth was attributed to a strategic spending program initiated by President Vladimir Putin, according to a Nov. 20 Al Jazeera report.

Oil prices are a major aspect of Russia’s economic growth, as Kirill Dmitriev, CEO of Russia’s sovereign wealth fund RDIF, recently pointed out. He told CNBC:

We believe the oil price will be a significant influence going forward but due to our agreement with Saudi Arabia we believe that oil prices will be stable and the Russian market (is) poised for continuous growth.”

Dmitriev also hinted that Russia’s alliance with intergovernmental organization OPEC would ensure that oil prices remain stable in the foreseeable future, stating that Russia and OPEC are “ready to act” if necessary.

His confidence in Russia’s economic outlook isn’t shared with everyone, however. Andrey Kostin of Russia’s VTB Bank said that Russia’s biggest economic risk in 2020 would be lower energy prices. Russia is the world’s third largest oil producer and second largest natural gas producer and relies heavily on petroleum exports to boost its economy. However, the country’s extension agreement with OPEC to reduce output has helped to stabilize crude oil prices after last year’s market plunge.

The huge drop in energy prices last autumn was partly the result of oversupply concerns. The catalyst for the October-December 2018 crash, however, was the sell-off in equities that swept the global market at that time. Yet there’s an aspect to the energy market that many analysts have overlooked. It involves the historical tendency for oil prices and the MVIS Russia Index, a market cap-weighted index which mirrors the performance of Russia’s largest and most liquid companies, to lead one another.

There’s no tendency for one of the two markets to assume the leading position; rather, they tend to switch leadership positions over time. The most important takeaway from this observation is that whichever of the two markets has established a decisive directional trend (up or down), the other market invariably follows – and usually (though not always) within a few weeks’ time. Last year was a case in point. As the crude oil price rallied vigorously for much of 2018, Russian stock prices were in decline for most of the year. This is not surprising when you consider that equity prices tend to be much more forward looking than commodity prices.

Shown below is a graph comparing the price movement of the VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (RSX), which tracks the MVIS Russia Index (MVRSXTR), and the crude oil price over the last two years. The steady drift lower in the Russia ETF last year was a clear warning that forward-looking investors weren’t keen on Russia’s economic outlook at that time. Since oil and gas play an outsized role in the country’s economy, it wasn’t surprising to see oil prices follow RSX lower once the market came to realize that global oil demand would be drastically curtailed in 2019 due to the trade war and the slowing global economy.

Source: BigCharts

After bottoming in late December last year, however, oil prices rebounded strongly in the early part of 2019 with both Russian equities and oil prices rallying in sync. Oil prices settled into a lateral range earlier this summer, where they remain confined as of late November. By contrast, Russian equities have continued to rise, as reflected in the performance of RSX in recent months.

The underlying meaning of this conspicuous display of relative strength of Russian equities is certainly open to conjecture. I submit, however, that due to Russia’s strong reliance on oil exports – coupled with the historical tendency for higher Russian stock prices to lead oil prices higher – is a decidedly bullish omen for the oil market. Leadership in Russian stocks nearly always precedes a crude oil price rally, and with Russia’s government having pledged with OPEC to cut crude output, it isn’t hard to envision a supply-based argument for higher oil prices.

On the demand side of the equation, next year should also see rising demand for crude oil based partly on the synchronized effort among the world’s leading central banks in cutting interest rates. These stimulus efforts should eventually support higher economic growth among industrialized nations and increase oil demand.

It should also be mentioned that the U.N.-based International Maritime Organization, which oversees shipping, has boosted environmental standards for ocean shipment of fuel. Known as the “Low-Sulfur Fuel Rule,” shippers will be required to use fuels with a lower sulfur content by Jan. 1, 2020. In response to these exacting standards, the demand for low-sulfur distillates is expected by some analysts to increase as much as 4 million barrels per day.

In conclusion, investors shouldn’t despair of the subdued crude oil market of the past year. Forward-looking investors in the energy-dependent economy of Russia have apparently already discounted the worst-case outlook for crude oil and expect higher oil prices in 2020, as reflected in the strength of Russia’s equity market. Moreover, strict new environmental regulations will also kick in starting in 2020 which should have the effect of boosting oil demand. The efforts of central banks in stimulating the global economy via interest rate cuts will also have a benign impact on crude oil prices going forward. In considerations of these factors, investors should anticipate higher crude prices in the coming months.

On a strategic note, I’m currently long the Invesco DB Commodity Index Trading Fund (DBC). After confirming a technical breakout signal in early October, DBC remains above its rising 15-day moving average as of Nov. 24. I’m using the $15.25 level as an intraday stop-loss on this trading position.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DBC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.