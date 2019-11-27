Borr Drilling: Slow Industry Recovery And Ill-Advised Bets On Peers Hurt

Despite renewed setbacks, Borr Drilling remains a promising bet on the shallow-water drilling segment. Investors should wait for the company to come to reasonable terms with lenders and the yard before committing new money.

Company in discussions with lenders and the shipyard to amend debt covenants and extend newbuild delivery schedule.

Material rig activation and stacking costs as well as two failed bets on securities of industry peers continue to put pressure on liquidity.

I have covered Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) previously, so investors should view this as an update to my earlier article on the company.

Borr Drilling remains a newcomer in the offshore drilling industry, established by former Seadrill executive Tor Olav Trøim to take advantage of the major industry downturn that started in the second half of 2014.

Since its foundation, the company has acquired a host of assets from other industry players as well as a mini-armada of stranded newbuild rigs from some of the world's leading shipyards.

Currently, Borr Drilling owns 23 premium jack-up rigs, four standard jack-up rigs, and one vintage semi-submersible rig. In addition, the company has contracts for delivery of seven newbuild premium jack-up rigs by the end of the fourth quarter of 2020.

Borr Drilling currently has 16 rigs in operation: four in the North Sea, two in the Middle East, five in West Africa, two in South East Asia, and three in Mexico.

In its early stages, the company solely relied on equity funding but has started to take on substantial amounts of debt over the past couple of quarters.

As of the end of Q3, Borr Drilling had amassed almost $1.6 billion in debt but does not face any maturities until June 2022. Remaining capex commitments for newbuilds amount to $886 million with funding for six of the seven rigs already secured.

That said, the slower-than-expected industry recovery and an ill-advised, speculative bet on competitor Valaris Plc (NYSE:VAL) have recently forced management to enter discussions with key stakeholders:

We have approached our lending banks, seeking an adjustment of the book equity and liquidity covenants, and also the yard, to potentially delay delivery schedules for some of the remaining rigs. We are optimistic that agreements will be reached in the near future. This will further strengthen the company's liquidity and provide considerable financial flexibility for further rig activations.

While this might not look overly troublesome to many investors, the current situation actually required the company to include a going concern warning in the earnings report:

The Company is dependent on either amendments to its financing covenants, additional financing, delaying its planned rig deliveries, or a combination of these measures in order to finance its planned and future activation and reactivations of rigs. This raises substantial doubt about the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. The Company is in dialogue with its current lenders to amend its covenants on liquidity and equity ratios. Furthermore, the Company has initiated discussions with its yard around delaying its 2020 rig deliveries. While the Company has confidence that these measures will enable it to activate new rigs and manage its liquidity appropriately, and it has a track record of delivering additional financing, there is no guarantee that these measures will be concluded successfully.

While I do expect the company to succeed in the ongoing negotiations, covenant amendments and rig delivery delays certainly won't come for free.

Suffice to say, the rather aggressive newbuild delivery schedule has started to fire back on the company as contracting activity continues to lag, and activation costs of $15-20 million per unit are cutting into the company's already tight liquidity.

To be fair, Q3 was not a bad quarter from a strictly operational perspective as Borr Drilling recorded positive EBITDA for the first time and vastly reduced its cash usage but ongoing capex requirements still caused free cash flow to be negative by almost $50 million. Fortunately, the company managed to raise roughly the same amount in net proceeds from its US IPO on July 31 thus providing some much needed liquidity support after having been required to restrict another $15 million in cash in conjunction with a further decline in the share price of Valaris Plc.

The good news is that the company's remaining risk under the Valaris forward contracts was down to just $20.5 million at the end of Q3.

Earlier this month, Borr Drilling bolstered its liquidity by approximately $20 million as the company decided to realize partial losses on its bond holdings of bankrupt Mexican rig operator Oro Negro, another speculative bet that has turned against the company in recent quarters.

The company also disclosed the receipt of several conditional bids for some of its non-core rigs which could result in sales proceeds of up to $150 million. Given the current market environment, investors should take this number with a grain of salt.

Bottom Line

Slower-than-anticipated progress in contracting its large fleet of premium jack-up rigs in combination with two ill-advised speculative bets on securities of industry peers has forced Borr Drilling to ask lenders for near-term debt covenant relief and the shipyard for delaying delivery schedules on some of its remaining newbuild rigs.

Liquidity continues to be tight, but pushing out newbuild deliveries and selling some non-core assets could improve the company's prospects materially.

While 2019 has certainly not played out as expected by Borr Drilling and most industry peers, it is too early to give up on the company as I fully expect management to come to terms with both lenders and the shipyard at reasonable conditions in the not too distant future.

As management has guided for strong EBITDA growth in 2020, the following slide from the Q3 investor presentation illustrates the company's substantial medium-term earnings and cash flow potential:

That said, investors should patiently wait until the company has come to reasonable terms with lenders and the shipyard until committing additional money to Borr Drilling. Despite the renewed setback, the company remains a promising bet on a further recovery in the shallow water drilling segment.

