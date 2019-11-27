ASML Will Overtake Applied Materials As Semiconductor Equipment Leader In 2019

Applied Materials, which has been losing market share for the past three years, while hold a 19.4% share compared to ASML's 21.6% share.

According to The Information Network's report entitled "The Global Semiconductor Equipment: Markets, Market Shares, Market Forecasts," Applied Materials, which had a market share of 19.2% in 2018 (which was down from 23.0% in 2015), will increase its share of the total market slightly to 19.4% in 2019, as shown in Chart 1. However, ASML, which held an 18.0% share in 2018, will jump to a 21.6% share in 2019.

Chart 1

AMAT competes directly with several companies:

ASML in metrology/inspection

Lam Research (LRCX) in deposition and etch

Tokyo Electron (OTCPK:TOELY) in deposition and etch

KLA (KLAC) in metrology/inspection

The market share of Lam Research will drop from 15.4% in 2018 to 14.2% in 2019, due to Lam's high exposure to the memory market, which has seen its capex spend decimated because of high inventory overhang, ASPs that continue to drop, flattish smartphone sales, and 5G that won't become mainstream until 2020.

Tokyo Electron's market share will decrease from 15.6% in 2018 to 14.8% in 2019. According to the company's latest financial disclosure:

consolidated financial results (cumulative) for the first half of the current fiscal year were net sales of 508,442 million yen (year-on-year decrease of 26.4%)

operating income of 102,454 million yen (year-on-year decrease of 41.6%),

ordinary income of 106,692 million yen (year-on-year decrease of 41.1%)

net income attributable to owners of parent of 78,722 million yen (year-on-year decrease of 41.8%).

KLA's market share will increase from 6.2% in 2018 to 6.9% in 2019. The company is the dominant supplier of metrology/inspection equipment. As the semiconductor industry moves to advanced nodes with smaller line widths and newer materials, metrology/inspection equipment is critical to assuring high yields during semiconductor manufacturing.

Investor Takeaway

Based on my forecast for a modest recovery of 5% in the overall WFE market in 2020 and on capex spends planned by semiconductor manufacturers, ASML will increase its market share in 2020 to 22.8%, while Applied Materials will maintain its share of 19.3%. Lam Research will drop to 13.8% in 2020. Both AMAT and LRCX will be negatively impacted by the utilization of EUV lithography at advanced nodes by TSMC (TSM). EUV reduces the need for deposition and etch equipment sold by these companies that are prevalent in multiple processing steps needed with DUV lithography.

Market share loses to competitors is a signal that a company's equipment is inferior to another's. semiconductor equipment companies purchase equipment based on a "Best of Breed" strategy. Market share loses indicate equipment is not best of breed. When a customer decides to make additional equipment purchases to increase capacity, it will buy more from its current supplier. This means further market share loses.

While the memory market will finally grow in 2020, I forecast capex spend to drop 5%, as memory companies have been able to increase bit growth by technology advancements while minimizing their need for significant equipment purchases. A benefit to AMAT is the large increase in capex spend by TSM, which is a large customer of the company.

