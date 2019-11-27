Low Vol Mid Caps During Tech Bubble

In a recent article entitled Winning in Up and Down Markets, I showed readers that the S&P 400 Low Volatility Index outperformed during both the peak-to-trough market drawdown from late 2007 to early 2009 and the subsequent market rally. The low volatility mid-cap strategy outperformed by 16% during the 2007-2009 drawdown, and has outpaced the S&P 500 by nearly 4% annualized since the 2009 trough. In this article, I wanted to examine the performance of this strategy during the bursting of the tech bubble from March 2000 to October 2002.

The S&P MidCap 400 Low Volatility Index takes the 80 lowest volatility constituents of the broader S&P MidCap 400 Index (MDY) based on realized price volatility over the trailing 1 year. The strategy is rebalanced quarterly with weights set inversely proportional to the constituent's volatility. The Invesco S&P 400 MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV) tracks this underlying index, but has only been in existence since February 2013. The ETF has outperformed the S&P 500 by 36bp per annum with lower realized volatility since inception, but a longer study horizon is warranted. The underlying index for that ETF is used for the longer-term look at the efficacy of the strategy in this article. In the graph below, I have depicted the longest available data history for the index, demonstrating its outperformance versus the S&P 500 (SPY).

Source: Bloomberg

As you can see from the graph above, the S&P 500 was actually outperforming low volatility mid caps through much of the late 1990s as the multiples on large cap tech stocks expanded. Low volatility mid caps would regain their outperformance during the subsequent tech route. From the S&P 500 high on March 24th, 2000 through its trough on October 9th, 2002, the S&P 400 Low Volatility Mid Cap Index actually rose by 24% while the S&P 500 shed 47%.

Source: Bloomberg

The S&P Mid Cap 400 Low Volatility Index outperformed during the Great Recession (+15%), but meaningfully outperformed during the bursting of the tech bubble (+71%). As this historically elongated bull market extends, I know that some market participants are looking for equity strategies that offer upside with downside protection. I believe that low volatility mid caps produce long-tern structural alpha, and hope this article illustrates for Seeking Alpha readers its relative strength during the historic drawdown in the early 2000s. I find value in the historic examination of the performance of these factor tilt strategies, and I hope that readers do as well.

