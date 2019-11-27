FactSet: Solid Growth Is Expected To Slow As Debt Escalates

Management continues to pay a dividend and repurchase shares instead of paying down its debt.

Financials

FactSet has produced solid revenue and earnings growth over the last decade. The company operates with high margins. The profit margin is 24% with a return on equity of over 50%. However, in recent years FactSet’s debt has shown an increasing trend. Prior to the 2015/08 fiscal year, the company’s total liabilities represented only 20% of its total asset value. Since 2015 this has steadily increased to 60%. While this is level not excessive, I personally don’t like increasing debt trends as they can cause financial problems if they continue to escalate.

FactSet’s 2021 forward PE multiple is 24.5x with a stock price of $260 and its trailing PE multiple is 28.7x. The company’s book value multiple is 14.7x.

The chart below visually shows FactSet’s revenue and earnings trend over the last decade along with the next two years of consensus forecasts.

FactSet data by ADVFN

As the above chart shows, FactSet’s revenue has steadily increased and the company’s earnings have also shown a strong increasing trend. The forecasts indicate that the company’s revenue and earnings are expected to continue higher through to the 2021/08 fiscal year.

Over the last decade, FactSet’s revenue has increased at an average rate of 9.4% per year and its earnings have increased at an average rate of 12.2% per year. The forecasts indicate that the company’s growth is expected to slow considerably with revenue growth of 4% and earnings growth of 6%.

Business Model

FactSet provides financial information and analytical applications to investment professionals like portfolio managers, research analysts and investment professionals. The company provides its services across the United States, Europe and Asia. Based on the 2019 fiscal year, FactSet’s derived most of its revenue from the United States with 62%. Europe generated 29% and Asia the remaining 9%. As a provider of investment services, this means that FactSet’s growth is heavily dependant on the performance of the United States stock markets like the NYSE and NASDAQ.

FactSet’s growth has been boosted with several acquisitions in recent years.

In September 2016, FactSet completed the acquisition of CYMBA Technologies, a U.K. company with a core order management system.

In November 2016, FactSet acquired Vermilion Software, a global provider of client reporting and communications software.

In March 2016, FactSet acquired BISAM, a global provider of integrated financial information and analytical applications.

In April 2017, FactSet completed its acquisition of Interactive Data Managed Solutions. The acquisition expanded FactSet’s solutions for the wealth management industry.

FactSet has a solid history of growth as is evident with the above revenue and earnings chart. FactSet’s CEO Phil Snow has made a point of this on the company’s website and in their latest earnings call,

Not many companies in any industry can say that they’ve delivered 39 consecutive years of top line growth and 23 years of adjusted diluted EPS growth.

The CEO further commented,

In fiscal 2019, we successfully launched new product, gained new clients and garnered support for many of the new initiatives we are planning to take into 2020.

FactSet’s business operations are split into four categories - Research Solutions, Analytics Solutions, Wealth Solutions, and Content and Technology Solutions.

The CEO stated that all four businesses grew year-over-year, with Analytics Solutions being the largest growth contributor.

For the most part I think that the company is well managed. The profit margins are high and so is the return on equity. While these high returns are partially due to FactSet operating in a service industry (which tend to operate with higher margins), the growth over the past decade has nevertheless been strong and consistent.

The raising debt level in recent years is something that I don’t like to see. For the five years prior to 2015, the company was conservatively financed with its total liabilities averaging only 20% of its asset value, but this has steadily increased to the present 60%. While 60% is not that high, if management allows this trend to continue the debt could approach 100% in a few years and this is something that investors don’t like to see.

FactSet operates in the financial information industry which includes some large competitors such as Bloomberg, Thomson Reuters and S&P Global Market Intelligence. Some of the other competitors with competitive products include Morningstar and BlackRock Solutions.

While competition is normal for businesses, it can also set up pricing wars as competitors attempt to increase their market share. This naturally leads to lower profits, but for FactSet’s raising debt trend this could cause problems as it reduces cash flow which negatively impacts on it short-term finances (working capital). The risk here is that FactSet might not be able to sustain a prolonged price war.

Even though FactSet’s debt continues to increase, the company continues with its share repurchase program. For the 2019 fiscal year the company repurchased shares worth $220. In 2018 the company repurchased $304 million and in 2017 repurchased $261 million worth of shares.

FactSet also continues with its dividend program (much to the delight of shareholders). The company paid $100 million in dividends for the 2019 fiscal year with a yield of around 1.0%. FactSet also paid dividends of $89 million in 2018 and $81 million in 2017.

Personally, I think that the company should pay down its debt first before paying dividends and repurchasing shares, but the reality is that this could make investors unhappy which could see the stock price plunge.

Stock Valuation

FactSet has a history of strong growth with its earnings increasing at 12.2% per year over the last decade. The company’s growth is expected to slow to 6% which gives a forward PEG (PE divided by the earnings growth rate) of 4.1 with a 2021/08 PE multiple of 24.5x.

A forward PEG of 4.1 is well above the 1.5 to 2.5 range that’s typical for growth stocks. Considering the company’s increasing debt trend and the lower excepted future growth, I think this makes the stock very expensive at current prices.

Stock Price

As an active investor I personally like to view stock charts so that I can see whether the stock has been responding to its fundamentals.

FactSet Warehouse chart by StockCharts.com

Over the last decade FactSet’s stock price has trended higher with a sequence of rallies and minor pullbacks with the upward trend essentially following the company's growth. The stock even managed to hold its ground during the 2018 market decline and produced a strong rally this year, having almost reached $300 before pulling back.

FactSet’s certainly appears to be a market favorite, but I suspect that the stock’s strength has more to do with speculative investors and traders fueling the strong uptrend. Over the last decade FactSet’s earnings increased 180%, but its stock price has increased 350%.

The stock is becoming very expensive with a forward PEG of 4.1 and to make things worse the company’s debt continues to increase while its growth is expected to slow.

Investors may be able to justify the fairly PE ratio while earnings grow at 12%, but if the earnings growth rate does drop to the expected 6% then this will make the stock price very expensive.

Raising debt and slowing growth is not a good combination for investor confidence and this would likely see investors’ bailout and traders lose interest in the stock. I think these two factors combined with a high valuation makes the stock vulnerable to a significant price correction.

In the short term the stock will probably continue along with its decade long uptrend, but over the longer term I would be cautious if I owned the stock.

Conclusion

FactSet has a solid track record of revenue and earnings growth. FactSet operates profitably with high profits margins and high returns on equity, but its debt continues to increase.

Despite the rising debt, the company has chosen to continue paying dividends and repurchase shares instead of using this money to help pay down its debt. I think this is a tactic by management to keep investors happy so they don't bailout, which will help the stock sustain its strong share price gains.

Considering the company’s forecast growth is expected to slow considerably, I think that the stock is a very expensive with a forward PEG of 4.1 and a forward PE of 24.5x. While I think that FactSet’s strong stock price trend would likely continue in the short-term, in the longer term I think the stock is vulnerable to a significant price correction, so I’m on the sidelines.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.