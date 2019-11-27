Marathon Oil Gets Even Better At Handling Low Oil Prices

Marathon Oil (MRO) has shown in its latest quarterly results that it is one of the lowest-cost oil producers and the company can get even better in the future as its production costs decline further. This puts Marathon Oil in a great position to continue reporting profits and free cash flows as oil prices stay low within the $55 to $60 a barrel range. The company is also in great financial health which bolsters its ability to withstand oil price volatility.

Earnings Recap

Marathon Oil reported an adjusted profit of $0.14 per share for the third quarter, down from $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year. The drop in earnings was driven by lower commodity prices. Marathon Oil’s booked realized prices of $55.09 per barrel, $11.37 per barrel, and $1.92 per thousand cf for crude oil, NGL, and natural gas depicting year-over-year drops of 19.6%, 59.5%, and 24.7% respectively. This also pushed the company’s cash flows lower to $757 million (ahead of changes in working capital) from $860 million a year earlier. However, Marathon Oil, being a low-cost operator, still ended the quarter with free cash flows of $81 million.

Marathon Oil’s earnings received some support from growing production volumes. The company produced a total of 425,000 boe per day from the US and international markets, as adjusted for divestitures, up from 399,000 boe per day a year earlier. This growth was driven entirely by Marathon Oil’s core US assets where output climbed by 12.7% to 338,000 boe per day. The company’s US oil production increased by 16.2% to 201,000 bpd. Marathon Oil posted an increase in oil production from three US shale plays - Bakken (+27.8%), SCOOP/STACK (+27.8%), and Northern Delaware (+50%) - while output from Eagle Ford dipped by 4.6%.

Looking Ahead

The oil prices continue to hover near mid-$50s and the commodity’s future outlook isn’t looking rosy. The US oil was trading near $57.50 a barrel at the time of this writing, down from the April peak of more than $65. The 16-month trade war between the US and China, two of the world’s largest economies, has hurt global economic growth and prompted industry experts to reduce oil demand forecast. Meanwhile, oil stockpiles in the US continue to climb. The latest report from the US Energy Information Administration shows a build of 1.4 million barrels for the week to November 15, marking an eighth weekly increase over the last nine weeks in which commercial inventories have increased by more than 40 million barrels.

The anticipated increase in oil supplies from some key market - such as Brazil, Norway, and Guyana, - and indications that the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, including Russia, may not agree on deeper production cuts for 2020 are the primary factors which could weigh on oil prices in the future. On the other hand, oil prices will receive support from the slowdown in production growth from the US where shale oil producers have curtailed drilling activity and are focusing on boosting shareholder returns rather than output. In this backdrop, oil prices could remain range-bound within $55 to $60 a barrel.

However, Marathon Oil benefits from having a low-cost structure and generates profits as well as free cash flows at low oil prices, just as we’ve seen during the third quarter. In fact, the company can get even better at doing that as it gets more productive and pushes costs lower. In the third quarter, the company’s unit production costs fell by 23% from the year-ago period to $4.75 per boe, the lowest in the company’s history.

In the Eagle Ford, Marathon Oil has kept the production largely flat in the last several quarters but has boosted the oil field’s ability to generate returns and free cash flows. The company has been operating in Eagle Ford for the last eight years during which it has completed more than 1,700 wells and used its extensive experience to increase the well productivity. In the third quarter, the company’s oil productivity measured in terms of IP30 rates increased by around 25% from last year’s average. At the same time, Marathon Oil has been successful in driving down the costs of Eagle Ford wells. For the third quarter, the company’s completed well costs on a per lateral foot basis fell by around 10% from last year’s average.

At Bakken, Marathon Oil has been realizing capital efficiencies and has pushed its well costs substantially lower from early-2018. In the third quarter, the Bakken well costs fell to $4.9 million as compared to $7.5 million in the first quarter of 2018. What’s great is that the cost cuts have been driven largely by the company’s self-help measures, as opposed to service cost reductions. A large chunk of the cost savings can be attributed to drilling and completion efficiencies and better well design. Therefore, I believe the low costs will be sustainable. Furthermore, Marathon Oil can potentially realize additional cost reductions. For some recently completed wells in the South Hector region, the completed well costs were even lower at $4.5 million.

At the same time, Marathon Oil has made the Northern Delaware region more economically competitive than before by improving productivity and bringing down costs. In Delaware’s Upper Wolfcamp area, Marathon Oil drilled five development wells with a 35% increase in productivity and a 20% reduction in costs relative to the 2018 average. In Oklahoma’s SCOOP and STACK plays, where production consists primarily of natural gas and NGL, Marathon Oil has curtailed activity following weakness in natural gas and NGL prices. The company is now increasing its focus on drilling on the oily part of the play (such as the SCOOP Springer) to lift returns and free cash flows.

Marathon Oil is already one of the lowest-cost oil producers that can churn profits and free cash flows in a low commodity price environment. The company has now reported profits and free cash flows in the last seven straight quarters, including the first quarter of this year when it realized oil prices of less than $55 a barrel. By improving productivity, efficiency and reducing costs, Marathon Oil will get in an even better position to handle weak oil prices.

Marathon Oil is also in good financial health, which puts it in a great position to withstand any extraordinary dip in oil prices and endure potential cash flow shortfalls. In addition to generating free cash flows, the company also has ample liquidity of $4.2 billion comprising $1.2 billion of cash reserves and $3 billion available under the revolving credit facility. This liquidity could be used to plug any short-term funding gaps, although that may not be required considering Marathon Oil has been funding its capital expenditures, dividends, and share repurchases with internally generated cash flows.

Marathon Oil also benefits from having a solid balance sheet marked by low levels of debt. Its debt-to-equity ratio at the end of the third quarter was a reasonable 44.8%, below its large-cap peer average of more than 45%, as per my calculation. The fact that Marathon Oil has received an investment-grade credit rating from the three major credit rating agencies is a testament to its solid balance sheet. Note that Marathon Oil also entered into three credit neutral transactions in the third and fourth quarters which have eliminated the short-term debt. This includes the $600 million of 2.7% senior unsecured notes due June 2020 which are shown in its third-quarter results as short-term debt but the company redeemed this in early-October. Therefore, it doesn’t have any significant near-term debt maturity. Its earliest maturity relates to $1.0 billion of 2.8% senior unsecured notes due 2022.

Since Marathon Oil is already in good financial health, it can use all of its free cash flows to reward investors with dividends and buybacks, unlike other oil producers who use the excess cash to improve their balance sheet. So far this year, the company has generated $422 million of free cash flows (before dividends) which were used to fund dividends of around $122 million and $280 million of buybacks. I expect the company to continue moving this way in the future. Marathon Oil has $1.45 billion remaining under the current repurchase authorization.

In my view, Marathon Oil stock could outperform in the future as the company continues to grow production at a robust pace from its core assets in the US while generating free cash flows which will be used to fund dividends and share repurchases. The company’s shares have performed poorly in the last six months, dropping by 24%, although the entire E&P space has been under pressure in this period due to the uncertainty surrounding oil prices. The SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (XOP) has fallen by 28% in this period. Although Marathon Oil has still outperformed its peers, I think it will deliver a better performance in the future.

In my opinion, Marathon Oil is a high-quality E&P stock that can generate free cash flows at low oil prices. As the commodity remains range-bound in the future, then investors will likely focus on buying quality names that can thrive even in weak commodity prices and this could push the company’s shares higher. The company’s shares are hovering near $11.50 at the time of this writing, close to 52-week lows of $11.06. The stock is priced 4.4x EV/EBITDA (fwd) multiple, lower than the industry’s median of 6.9x, as per data from Seeking Alpha Essential. I think investors who can stomach oil price-related swings should consider buying this stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.