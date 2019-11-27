NOW: Growth Lacks, The Focus Shifts To Prudent Working Capital Management Strategy

DNOW Looks To Strengthen The Balance Sheet

NOW Inc. (DNOW) distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (or MRO) supplies to the upstream, midstream, and downstream industries, as well as to the manufacturing, aerospace, automotive, refineries and engineering, and construction firms. The fall in the upstream capex and further decline in the U.S. rig count can affect its sales and margin adversely in the short-term. The activity rebound in Canada can help offset some of the losses in the U.S. in the short-term, while in the mid-term, a robust midstream activity can help propel the stock upwards.

The company has strong liquidity. It has also trimmed off its debt and reduced working capital needs in Q3. These factors can help expand the stock’s relative valuation multiples compared to peers if the energy environment deteriorates. I think the recent departure of the CEO may raise corporate governance issues.

Working Capital and Debt Reduction Strategy

NOW has set a strategy of reducing working capital as a percentage of revenues (19%). Free cash flow generation in Q3 was $97 million, which enabled the company to repay the debt. Improved account receivables and inventory turnover in all the segments prompted the company to exceed the target working capital as a percent of revenue (20% target) for the period. As a result, since 2015, this was the first time the company’s debt was reduced to zero.

The company has also been making acquisitions through cross-selling opportunities. During 2015 and 2016, to expand the product offering, the company acquired Odessa Pumps and Power Service, which led to the establishment of the company’s U.S. Process Solutions business. In Q2, it bolstered the U.S. Process Solutions’ presence by making two more acquisitions. The acquisitions are aimed at capturing market share and differentiate DNOW in the marketplace.

Was The CEO Departure Sudden?

On November 4, Robert Workman walked out as the CEO of the company. The company provided no explanation of the departure. Mr. Workman served on the company’s board since the spinout from National Oilwell Varco (NOV) in 2014. Dick Alario, meanwhile, was appointed as the interim CEO. While the company suggests that it may take a while before a permanent CEO is appointed, the departure appears abrupt and raises concerns over the question of corporate governance.

How Did The Industry Indicators Perform?

DNOW’s performance has been on a gradual decline in the past couple of quarters until Q3 because some of the industry indicators are weak or volatile, at best. On average, the average U.S. active drilling rigs were down by 7% in Q3 2019 compared to a quarter ago. International drilling rigs, however, were up in this period signaling a sort of a turnaround in the E&P business. The average West Texas Intermediate (or WTI) crude oil price was down by 6%. The drop in the average natural gas price was similar (7% down). Even the hot-rolled coil steel prices were declined by 13% in the past quarter.

As the completions wells remained soft in Q3, the company’s revenues from the U.S. decreased by 6% in Q3 over Q2. The U.S. Energy Centers, which accounted for more than half of the U.S. revenues, softened due to reduced projects involving steel line pipe and an oversupply of the pipe. Pricing, too, did not improve as replacement costs for welded and seamless pipe dropped. So, the segment operating income crashed by 44% during this period. Despite the headwinds, it recorded revenue gains from the Piping Specialties acquisition in Q3.

However, the company has won several projects which can boost revenues in the coming quarters. The company received orders to supply packaged equipment, which helped gain market share in the fabricated process and production equipment business. In Q3, it booked an order from one of its most significant customers in the Eagle Ford. It also won a new multiyear midstream customer contract in the Permian, which can run up to $20 million to $30 million a year. If activity recovers, the deal may fetch additional opportunities in the Delaware Basin as well. In the midstream sector, the company has been targeting water disposal and water management business for the past few quarters. The company has adopted an approach of providing kitted pump solutions and actuated valves from the U.S. process solutions group to the water management companies.

Some Concerns Related To Pricing

Despite the revenue loss, in Q3 2019, the U.S. margin pressure was relatively insulated because pipe sales accounted for a higher share of the company’s sales in Q3. Since the margin in pipe sales declined in Q3, the overall effect was positive for the company. In Canada, the company now enjoys a higher margin compared to its U.S. operations because the share of higher-margin midstream work in high in Canada, while the percentage of pipe sales is down. On top of that, sales in Canada increased, too. So, operating margin improved by 30 basis points in Canada.

U.S. Business Outlook

The WTI crude oil price has not changed much since Q3, but the uncertainty in the geopolitical events and demand softness led to increased volatility so far in Q4. According to EIA’s Drilling Productivity Report, the decrease in wells drilled completed wells, and a slight drawdown of the DUC inventory point to further E&P activity softness in the key unconventional shales. At this point, we can only conjecture what the near-term would bring. For example, if completions activity continues to fall, it will lead to lower for modular rotating, production, measurement, and process equipment. So, along with U.S. process solutions, it would also hamper the company’s U.S. supply chain services and U.S. energy centers. However, there are roadblocks to growth in Q4 2019. The company expects the Q4 rig count to decline by approximately 10%, which will affect the company’s topline adversely in Q4.

Canadian Market: Performance And Outlook

Although the structural flaws formed over the years in Canada will not go away quickly, there was a significant improvement in the company’s performance in that region in Q3 as the seasonal factors kicked in. Led by a 59% increase in rig count and the exit of the spring break, revenues from Canada increased by 12% in Q3 compared to Q2. Operating income also jumped up during this period.

In Canada, the political setup is not conducive to energy production growth in the short-term. The Canadian government has ordered a production curtailment in January 2019, which is an adverse development for DNOW. The recent investment in transportation by rail may address the infrastructure capacity issue, but it would be wise to remain cautious in Canada for now. Owing to the reduced activity levels in the Canadian market, the company may decide to scale back its operation and reducing the brand's footprint.

International Markets: Performance And Outlook

DNOW’s revenues from the international operations increased marginally in Q3 compared to Q2. Most of the gains in Q3 were centered on Latin America. High MRO (Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul), equipment sales in Mexico and Brazil, led to improvement. Quite surprisingly, the company witnessed a quiet performance in Asia and the Middle Eastern market, where many other oilfield services companies experienced a solid quarter. In some other international markets, the company’s operation was hampered by rig load outs and credit tightening. I think the company will be selective in making further investments in its services outside of North America.

FY2019 Guidance

Given the current trend, as discussed above in the article, DNOW’s management expects FY2019 revenues to decline by low-single-digit compared to FY2018. However, it can also remain unchanged if the energy environment remains stable. So far this year, the company could strengthen its market position in Canada and the U.S. in Process Solutions. Based on the financial results of 9M 2019, it looks to set to exceed its EBITDA and free cash flow target, which would also be higher than the FY2018 level.

The Balance Sheet Is Strong

In 9M 2019, DNOW’s cash flow from operations (or CFO) made remarkable improvement. It turned to $150 million compared to a negative $2 million a year ago. An increase in receivables and inventories led to the higher CFO in 9M 2019.

DNOW was a zero debt company as of September 30, while its peers’ average debt-to-equity ratio was 0.29x as of that date. MRC Global (MRC) has much higher leverage ratios (0.61x). NOW’s liquidity was $620 million (including cash and fund available from its revolving credit facility) as of September 30. With the available liquidity and free cash flow, the company has a strong balance sheet compared to its peers, which is an advantage if the energy market environment becomes challenging, and the credit market dries up.

What Does The Relative Valuation Imply?

Now, Inc. is currently trading at an EV-to-adjusted EBITDA multiple of 10.4x. According to sell-side analysts’ estimates, the forward EV/EBITDA multiple is 12.8x. In the past six quarters until Q3 2019, its average EV/EBITDA multiple was 20.9x. So, the stock is currently trading at a discount to the recent average.

DNOW’s forward EV-to-EBITDA multiple expansion versus the adjusted trailing 12-month EV/EBITDA is significantly steeper than the average multiple expansion for peers because the company’s EBITDA is expected to decline more sharply compared to the fall in EBITDA for peers in the next four quarters. This would typically result in a lower EV/EBITDA multiple compared to the peers. The stock’s EV/EBITDA multiple is lower than its peers’ (MSM, FAST, and MRC) average of ~12.5x. I have used estimates provided by Seeking Alpha in this analysis.

Analyst Rating

According to data provided by Seeking Alpha, four sell-side analysts rated DNOW a “buy” in November (includes “very bullish”), while six recommended a “hold.” None of the analysts rated a “sell” or “very bearish.” The consensus target price is $13.2, which at the current price, yields 15.4% returns.

What’s The Take On DNOW?

DNOW’s strengths lie in its ability to cross-sell services in the U.S. energy centers. With 75% of its sales coming from the U.S., the fall in the upstream capex and further decline in the rig count can affect sales adversely in the short-term. The pressure on the gross margin due to the falling steel prices is a concern. Midstream activity is a robust driver for the company. The activity rebound in Canada can also boost revenues in the short-term. The company has strong liquidity. It has also repaid debt in Q3. I think this can boost the company’s relative valuation multiples compared to peers if the energy environment deteriorates.

I do not think the stock will yield steady returns in the short-term. In the medium-to-long-term, investing in the stock can turn out to be profitable if completions activity rebounds and the company sharpens in strategies in the international energy markets.

