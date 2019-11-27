American Hotel: This 13.2%-Yielding REIT Has Several Catalysts To Move Its Share Price Higher

Investment Thesis

American Hotel REIT (OTC:AHOTF) (TSX: “HOT.U”) (TSX: “HOT.UN”) posted a disappointing quarter in Q3 2019 primarily due to its project improvement plan as well as rising wage expenses. Fortunately, its project improvement plan projects are over 70% completed with the remaining projects to be completed in the next few quarters. This should result in higher average daily rates revenues per available room. The company’s recent decision to sell its lower margin Economy Lodging portfolio will also significantly improve the quality of its portfolio although near-term dilution is likely. The company has also amended its management contracts with Aimbridge. This should help reduce its operating expenses in the long-term. The company is currently trading at a significant discount to its peers. It also pays an attractive 13.2%-yielding dividend. Since hotel REITs are cyclical and an economic recession can hurt its business, the stock is only suitable for investors willing to take on some risks.

Recent Developments: Q3 2019 Highlights

American Hotel posted a disappointing quarter. The company’s adjusted funds from operations of US$0.18 per share was a decline of 5.3%. Similar to last year, the company continues with its project improvement plan which continues to interrupt its operating results. While its occupancy rate declined to 76.5% in Q3 2019, the REIT saw its revenue per available room increased to US$76.65 in Q3 2019 from US$75.98 in Q3 2018. The decline in occupancy ratio was primarily due to room displacement from its PIPs. Its net operating margin continues to be impacted by minimum wage increases in several states and higher e-commerce related expenses. As can be seen from the table below, American Hotel’s payout ratio (based on past 12-months AFFO) has increased to 101.4% in Q3 2019 from 93.8% in Q3 2018.

US$ Q3 2019 Q3 2018 Occupancy Rate 76.5% 78.1% Revenue per available room $76.65 $75.98 NOI Margin % 33.5% 35.0% Adjusted funds from operations $0.18 $0.19 AFFO Payout Ratio (TTM) 101.4% 93.8%

Growth and Earnings Analysis

Amendment to management agreement is positive

In the past quarter, American Hotel amended its management agreement with Aimbridge, the company that manages the hotel for them. Several important key terms in this amended agreement include a reduction of management fees to 2.5% of gross revenues (of its Premium Branded hotels until the end of 2021. For other hotels acquired after July 1, 2019, the management fees will be between 2% and 2.5% for the first 5 years and the capital expenditure fee will increase from 5% to 10%. Over the long-term, it appears that the lower management and operating fees should outweigh the increased capex and termination fees. Therefore, we view this amended agreement as net positive.

Disposition of its Economy Lodging portfolio is beneficial

American Hotel is expected to close the disposition of its 45 Economy Lodging hotels by the end of November. This is about 2 months behind its original anticipated closing date. As can be seen from the chart below, average daily rates and revenue per available rooms in American Hotel’s Premium Branded portfolio is $116.50 and $94.04 respectively. These are much higher than the $64.24 and $46.06 of its Economy Lodging Portfolio. Management expects to use some of the proceeds to acquire premium branded properties that have capitalization rates in the range of 8% ~ 8.5% with low replacement cost and limited renovations. However, temporary dilution is likely as there will be some lags between its disposition and acquisition closing dates.

US$ Premium Branded Portfolio Economy Lodging Portfolio Average Daily Rate $116,50 $64.24 Revenue per available room $92.04 $46.06 NOI Margin 33.9% 32.1% Occupancy Ratio 79.0% 71.7%

Property improvement plan is nearing the end of the tunnel

One of the main reasons why American Hotel underperformed last year and in the first half of 2019 was due to its property improvement plan. Under the terms of the applicable franchise agreement, American Hotel is required to complete various property improvement plans within 18 to 24 months of the acquisition date. Unfortunately, these PIP projects have created guest displacement, and operation interruptions in the past year. In addition, labor shortages have caused some delays in the construction. Together, these have resulted in bumpy top and bottom lines in the past two years. The good news is that most of its renovations have been completed (see table below).

Completed Projects Q2 18 Q3 18 Q4 18 Q1 19 Q2 19 Q3 19 Embassy Suites Cincinnati (KY) (227 guestrooms) Ongoing Completed Embassy Suites DFW South (TX) (305 guestrooms) Ongoing Completed Hilton Garden Inn White Marsh (MD) (155 guestrooms) Completed Embassy Suites Columbus (OH) (284 guestrooms) Ongoing Ongoing Ongoing Completed Staybridge Suites Tampa (FL) (100 guestrooms) Ongoing Completed Residence Inn White Marsh (MD) (131 guestrooms) Ongoing Completed Fairfield Inn & Suites Jacksonville (89 guestrooms) Ongoing Completed Homewood Suites Allentown (108 guestrooms) Ongoing Completed Homewood Suites Bethlehem (113 guestrooms) Ongoing Completed Embassy Suites Cleveland (271 guestrooms) Ongoing Completed Residence Inn Chattanooga (109 guestrooms) Ongoing Ongoing Completed

The chart below shows the remaining guestrooms to be renovated in 2019. Renovation projects will usually take about 2~3 quarters to reach completion. As can be seen from the table below, we think most of these projects should reach completion by mid-2020. Therefore, we expect its operating metrics to rebound starting in 2020 and will continue in 2021 if there is no economic recession.

Ongoing Projects Q1 19 Q2 19 Q3 19 Q4 19 Homewood Suites Dover (108 guestrooms) Ongoing Ongoing Ongoing Holiday Inn Express Fort Myers (111 guestrooms) Ongoing Ongoing Holiday Inn Express Sarasota (101 guestrooms) Ongoing Ongoing Embassy Suites Cleveland (271 guestrooms) Ongoing Ongoing Ongoing Towne Place Suites Chattanooga (87 guestrooms) Ongoing

Valuation at a deep discount

American Hotel generates about US$0.51 of AFFO per share in the first three quarters of 2019. Q4 will likely be weak due to seasonality and the timing of the disposition of its Economy Lodging portfolio. Therefore, we expect American Hotel to generate only about US$0.58 per share in 2019. Its AFFO should resume growth in 2020 and generate AFFO of US$0.63 per share. Therefore, the company is trading at a price to 2019 and 2020 AFFO ratios of 8.5x and 7.9x respectively. This is significantly below most of its U.S. peers who trades at the range of 10x ~ 12x. If we use a conservative P/AFFO ratio of 10x, we derive American Hotel’s target price to be US$6.30 per share by the end of 2020. This is 28% higher than its current share price of US$4.92 per share. The company also pays a monthly dividend of US$0.054 per share. Therefore, its dividend yield is nearly 13.2%. Therefore, investors has the opportunity to earn a total return north of 40%.

Risks and Challenges

Shortage of labors and rising wages can result in higher operating expenses

Shortage of labor was one of the reasons why some of American Hotel’s PIP renovations got delayed. In addition, rising wage expenses may cause a significant increase in the company’s operating expenses especially given the fact that U.S. unemployment rate of 3.7% is at its lowest since 1969.

Hotel industry is highly cyclical

Investors should keep in mind that the hotel industry is highly cyclical. This means that in an economic recession, American Hotel’s revenue may be impacted negatively. This is because business activities will be reduced and consumers will cut their leisure spending. In such condition, its bottom line will be impacted negatively. As a result, its payout ratio will spike over 100%. If a recession prolongs, management may be forced to cut its dividend.

Investor Takeaway

American Hotel continues to trade at a discount to its peers. Although we are likely already in the latter stage of the current economic cycle (hotels typically don’t do well in an economic recession), we believe investors are well compensated to wait for the share price to appreciate in the next year few years. Since hotel REIT is a cyclical REIT, this stock carries considerable risk in an economic recession. Therefore, it is only suitable for investors willing to ride out some volatility.

