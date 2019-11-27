Hibbett Sports Inc.: Strategic Realignment Paying Off

Stock is up 100% in 2019 and we question how much of the improved outlook is already priced in.

Hibbett Sports Inc. (NYSE:HIBB) with a market cap of $500 million is a U.S.-based sporting goods retailer operating approximately 1,100 stores primarily in the Southern, Southwest, mid-Atlantic, and Midwest states. The company is undergoing a resurgence following a number of years with weak growth pressured by the difficult environment for brick-and-mortar retail. Hibbett underwent an internal 'strategic realignment' by closing its underperforming locations while focusing on efficiency which is now paying off. The company just reported its latest quarterly results with a very impressive comparable stores sales up 10.7% year over year. The stock is up 100% in 2019 supported by its improved outlook and accelerating earnings. This article covers the recent developments and our view on where the stock is headed next.

(Source: Finviz.com)

Q3 Earnings Recap

Hibbett Sports reported its fiscal 2020 Q3 earnings on November 22nd with non-GAAP EPS of $0.32 which was $0.17 ahead of expectations. Revenue of $275.48 million represented an increase of 27% y/y and beat the consensus estimate by $14.73 million. The increase here was primarily related to the acquisition of smaller chain 'City Gear' last year, while the comparable sales increased 10.7% as mentioned. Year to date, comparable store sales are up 5.4%.

To pick a superlative, this was a 'blow-out' quarter that featured the trifecta of positives including top line revenue and earnings beat, revision higher to full year guidance, and bullish comments by management. The stock surged by over 25% on the day of the result.

The story here has really been an improvement in margins. The adjusted operating margin for the year has reached 5.0% from 4.3% last year supported by a lower SG&A expense as a percentage of sales. Management noted that an increase in sales from e-commerce, which has now reached 10% of the total, slightly pressures the gross margin but is more than recovered through SG&A scale benefits. After non-GAAP adjustments, normalized diluted earnings per share at $1.82 for the first nine months is up from $1.21 for the same period last year.

(Source: Company IR)

The company is on track to close 95 stores for this full fiscal year, 80-85 net of openings, which management sees setting up for a more profitable long-term future. In terms of the balance sheet, the company ended the quarter with $77.4 million of available cash and equivalents and just $8.0 million in total debt outstanding. By this measure, the company has no net-debt. CEO Jeff Rosenthal made the following comments during the conference call highlighting the overall positive outlook:

The business continues to perform very well, as evidenced by the positive comparable performance in both our brick and mortar locations, and our e-commerce business. The sales growth has been made possible by our team's execution of our strategic focus to lead with sneakers, and connect tote head concept within our apparel team and team sports. Our e-commerce business continues to outperform expectations, as the business is now delivering over 10% of total sales. Third quarter was very busy as we continue to diligently transform our company including, but not limited to large improvements to e-commerce, marketing and omni-channel programs.

HIBB Fiscal 2020 Guidance

Looking ahead, the company updated its full year fiscal 2020 guidance for the period that runs through January 2020. Comparable stores sales are now seen in a range between 4% and 6%, a big increase from the previous 1% to 2%. The gross margin change is now expected in the positive range, from a drop between 30 and 40 basis points. Full year non-GAAP EPS was bumped higher to $2.40 at the midpoint from $2.20 previously.

(Source: Company IR)

Current year market consensus for earnings have moved into the new guidance range at $2.443 per share while Hibbett is expected to again grow EPS next year by 8.7% to $2.656 in 2021. Overall, the results this quarter along with management revisions to targets have helped establish a more bullish outlook.

Data by YCharts

HIBB Analysis And Forward-Looking Commentary

The issue here is that following a 70% rally in shares of HIBB in just the past three months, we wonder how much of this operational and financial turnaround is already priced in. We think there is still upside based on earnings and margin momentum.

Recognizing that Dick's Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) is a significantly larger company doing about 4x the amount of revenue Hibbett has posted over the past year, we think it's a good peer-comparable for the sub-industry.

Dick's just reported its Q3 earnings which exceeded expectations, although the underlying revenue and earnings growth rate was lower than Hibbett this quarter. Dick's comparable store sales year to date are up 3.1% compared to 5.4% for Hibbett. With a different product mix and some higher margin categories, DKS presents a higher EBITDA margin at approximately 8% over the past year compared to 5.8% for Hibbett. Despite these key differences, both stocks trade at a relatively similar level with offsetting valuation multiples among key ratios. HIBB at 6.4x EV to EBITDA is at a 12% premium to DKS at 5.7x, while HIBB's forward P/E at 11.8x is a 15% discount to DKS at 13.6x.

Data by YCharts

Our view is that the comparable store sales figure this quarter for HIBB benefited from closing the underperforming locations over the past year that otherwise would have dragged lower the average for the company. At the end of the day, Hibbett is a re-seller of merchandise that can be found in various other outlets including brick and mortar competitors along with online alternatives. We took a look at the Hibbett.com retail site and there's nothing particularly unique compared to the more established Foot Locker Inc. (FL) site for example, or countless other eCommerce portals. We think that beyond the efficiency and productivity momentum from closing stores, the company's growth outlook is long-term limited within a very competitive market segment.

There's not enough in this growth story beyond what has been an admittedly well-executed restructuring to suggest consumers are lining up to visit a Hibbett store or the company is capturing significant market share. Without a factor pointing to the stock as significantly undervalued or a clear catalyst for the company to exceed expectations, we rate shares of HIBB as a hold or avoid. Investors savvy enough to have taken a position prior to this latest spike in the share price are in a good position but our message is that it's probably too late to chase this one from here.

Takeaway

Hibbett's stock has surged in recent months on an improving outlook and expectation of higher profitability. The market is focusing on the comparable store sales growth which has been strong this year, but we view the current trend as a pace that will be difficult to maintain at the organic level. We expect volatility for the company and the stock in the year ahead as the brick and mortar business faces broader industry trends that remain negative amid changing consumer dynamics. We believe shares have fully incorporated the current outlook and the stock is otherwise fairly valued with long-term growth risks still tilted to the downside. Monitoring points going forward will continue to be the evolution of financial margins and comparable store sales.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.