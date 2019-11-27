What To Do About Otter Tail's Price Drop

The segment causing Otter Tail's near-term challenges and prompting its tightened 2019 guidance still offers long-term growth potential. Interested investors may want to consider starting or building a position.

Otter Tail (OTTR) climbed to its 52-week high of $57.74 on November 1st, the Friday before it reported third quarter results on November 4th. Despite increasing revenue and net income year-over-year, the utility missed the average of analysts' estimates on both counts. It also narrowed its full-year guidance by lowering the high end of its range. Shares dropped over 10% in response.

Where Otter Tail Stands

Otter Tail is a diversified electric utility. It offers a secure and growing dividend through the utility segment's earnings. Earnings from its manufacturing and plastics segments are intended to cover corporate costs and drive share price appreciation. In the 2019 third quarter, earnings in the electric utility segment improved 21.4% from $14.6 million in 2018 to $17.7 million. Earnings in the manufacturing and plastics segments declined 10% from $9.45 million to $8.55 million.

In 2018, Otter Tail earned $2.06 per share. Through the first three quarters of 2019, diluted earnings are $1.67 per share compared to $1.71 per share in the first three quarters of 2018. Otter Tail adjusted its earnings range for the full year from $2.10 to $2.25 per share to a range of $2.10 to $2.20.

Thus, the last quarter in 2019 is, obviously, expected to outperform the 2018 fourth quarter. Using the midpoint of $2.15 for the full year, fourth quarter earnings per share would be estimated at $0.48. Fourth quarter earnings in 2018 were $0.35 per share. The difference is attributed to one-time expenses incurred in the last quarter of 2018. Source

In 2018, the electric utility segment contributed 60% of total earnings while the manufacturing and plastics segments contributed 40%. Dividends in 2018 tallied $1.34 per share or 98.5% of the earnings from the electric utility segment. To date in 2019, dividends total $1.05 per share or 95% of the $1.10 in earnings generated to date in the electric utility segment. Earnings in the manufacturing and plastics segments through the first nine months of 2019 total $0.68 per share and easily cover corporate expenses of $0.11.

The primary challenges credited for the tightening of the 2019 full-year guidance range are lower sales volumes in the plastics segment as well as lower PVC pipe prices.

"Our plastics segment's earnings decreased $1 million due to an 8.9% decrease in pounds of pipes sold and a 3.5% decrease in pipe sales prices."

The decreases equated to a loss of $0.03 per share. Source

Considering the challenges, there is a possibility Otter Tail may slightly miss on it long-term metrics for 2019.

"We expect to be able to deliver total shareholder return of 8% to 10%. Our earnings per share are expected to increase at a 5% to 7% growth rate off of 2018 results and our dividend yield is approximately 3%."

If earnings total $2.15 per share, the growth rate compared to EPS in 2018 at $2.06 is just 4.4%. Any share price below $46.67 delivers a dividend yield of at least 3%.

Where the Sector Stands

According to Seeking Alpha marketplace service, Value Investing 2.0, the Utilities sector ranks at the bottom of its ETF and Mutual Funds report. Out of 11 sectors, it sits at #11.

"Investors should not buy any Utilities ETFs or mutual funds because none get an Attractive-or-better rating. If you must have exposure to this sector, you should buy a basket of Attractive-or-better rated stocks and avoid paying undeserved fund fees."

SA author Fred Piard tracks various sectors based on valuation and other metrics.

"The Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU) has lagged the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY) by 4.6%."

Investment firm T. Rowe Price agrees on the sector's standing but disagrees with the warning to steer clear.

"More than just a beaten-down corner of the market, the utilities sector (XLU) offers 'the best risk-adjusted return opportunities of any sector over the long term'. Any investor thinking of positioning for a downturn with consumer staples should consider utilities instead."

Fitch Ratings' outlook for the sector in 2020 is stable based on "a constructive regulatory environment and low natural gas prices which are likely to hover ~$2.75/MMBtu."

The PVC Pipe Challenges

Polyvinyl chloride or PVC pipe is one of the top three products manufactured from synthetic plastic polymer. It is primarily used in the construction industry. Uses for PVC pipe continue to expand and applications now include water supply, irrigation, sewage, drainage and HVAC. PVC pipes are preferred because of the lack of degradation and a minimization of breaks and leaks.

"PVC pipes suffer no build-up, pitting, scaling or corrosion and provide smooth surfaces reducing energy requirements for pumping."

Otter Tail has faced challenges specific to its geographic markets in 2019. But, the U.S. market as a whole has also faced challenges.

"Supply in the US polyvinyl chloride (PVC) market continued steady with slightly diminished demand meeting slightly lower operating rates among US producers. Domestic production was down almost 4% year-to-date through August with domestic sales down by a similar amount, according to industry estimates. Demand during the third quarter began to strengthen from the second quarter when an elongated winter extended into the period when construction demand typically surges. That delayed the onset of the summertime peak construction season and the peak season of US PVC demand."

Despite short-term challenges, the market is expected to grow longer-term. In 2018, the Institute of Civil Engineers projected China, India and the United States would drive growth in the global construction industry to $15.5 trillion by 2030. Volume demand in the industry is estimated to increase at least 5% annually through 2025.

Investment Considerations

The primary way a utility company's earnings grow is for its regulated rates to increase. Rate cases require regulatory approval by state governments. Rate cases are utilized for overall cost increases or large projects. Thus, as a utility company invests in its infrastructure, its rate base should grow.

Otter Tail has at least five years of rate base growth planned. This rate base growth should support the utility's long-term goal of 5% to 7% earnings growth annually. Source

Although Otter Tail expects its rate base to grow, like other utility companies, it is actively adjusting energy resource inputs to help control customers' costs.

"Low-cost renewable energy is about to revolutionize the utility sector. If utility companies harness cheaper, cleaner energy sources, that puts downward pressure on costs they bear, which means the companies 'can grow their rate base and profits at an accelerating rate without driving up customer bills'."

Source

Earnings growth should also support the utility's dividend growth. Its long-term goal is to pay out 60% to 70% of earnings. At the midpoint of the growth projection range, earnings by 2023 should top $2.70. Thus, using the midpoint of the payout projection, the dividend rate by 2023 would be in the $1.75 range.

From another perspective, considering the electric utility segment is meant to wholly cover the dividend, it is pertinent to equate its projected contribution by 2023. The segment is projected to deliver EPS in a range of $1.48 to $1.50 in 2019. Thus the dividend payment will consume 94% of the segment's earnings. At 5% to 7% growth, the segment would generate from $1.80 to $1.96 by 2023. Using a midpoint of $1.88 in earnings and a distribution of 90% to 95% equates to payment in a range of $1.69 to $1.78.

Personally, I suspect Otter Tail will maintain a $0.015 bump per quarter equal to $0.06 annually. By 2023, the rate would then be $1.64 - closer to a 60% payout of total earnings or a distribution of 87% of the electric utility segment's estimated earnings.

Summary

Though Otter Tail missed analysts' average estimates in the third quarter, it still generated year-over-year growth for both revenue and earnings in the quarter. And, for the full year, it continues to expect earnings growth. Thus, income and DGI investors can look forward to an upcoming dividend increase in February 2020.

Overall, the near-term challenges in one segment and subsequent price reset offer interested investors an opportunity to start or build on a position.

