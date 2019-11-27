Best Buy: Upgrading Shares On Strong Top-Line Traction

Basic Business / Product Analysis:

Best Buy Company, Inc. (BBY) is a retailer that consists of several brands, both domestic and international. The domestic (US) brands include Best Buy, bestbuy.com, Best Buy Mobile, Best Buy Direct, Best Buy Express, Geek Squad, Magnolia Home Theater and Pacific Kitchen and Home. The International business includes brand names of Best Buy, Best Buy Express, Best Buy Mobile, and Geek Squad. We note that the international business operates only in Mexico and Canada, making BBY a North American retailer.

Valuation:

Having been bearish on BBY's prospects for quite some time, we are now upgrading BBY shares due to a very strong quarter that spelled out upside in 4Q and 2020. We are expanding the 2020 PE multiple from 10x to 13x. When we apply it to our 2020 EPS estimate of $6.03, we get the target price of $78. Our rating is therefore Neutral.

Reasons for the Upgrade:

Strong Quarterly Results: At last, Best Buy showed us that they mean business. The company delivered a 10 cent beat on its EPS and a $50 MM beat on revenue, with the latter growing 1.8% Y/Y. BBY raised its annual guidance on sales: from 0.7%-1.7% range to 1%-2% range; further, EPS guidance went up from $5.60-$5.75 range to $5.81-$5.91 range. The company no longer sees its operating income as flat, but expects it to be slightly up. As always, third quarter results represent a strong harbinger for the holiday quarter; a guidance raise is an even stronger indicator that the company expects strong performance between the Black Friday and Christmas period.

Company Carefully Navigates Through the Tariffs Downside Scenario: We like the fact that Best Buy operates as if tariffs may in fact deliver the worst outcome for its business. The current guidance includes List 3 at 25%, List 4A at 15%, and List 4B at 15% (we note that the latter are due on December 15 and may still get delayed).

Next Day For Free Option: We remind the readers that Best Buy continues to operate the online business under the assumption that any product ordered before 8 PM in the metropolitan areas can be delivered next day for free. This arrangement is obviously inferior to Amazon's same day model, but the economic feasibility is much more robust for BBY's bottom line.

Total Tech Support On the Rise: This has been one of the most impressive initiatives that Best Buy has launched to date and has the potential of further accelerating top-line growth north of 2%. Launched at ~200,000 members in May 2018, it has accelerated to roughly 2 MM customers in 3Q and counting.

Electronics Volumes Still a Headwind: To be fair, we still estimate that BBY should face a drastic decrease in electronics in 2020, possibly as large as 8-10%. There are two areas of concern here: 1) there is an obvious revenue hit, which may translate into as much as 80-130 bps for the full year of 2020 and 2) it shows that management is reluctant to combat Amazon’s threat with all available symbiotic means. This headwind should come both online and at physical store locations. This is obviously an important factor and explains why we are upgrading BBY shares to Neutral, as opposed to a Buy.

SG&A Concerns Still Remain: Another factor that keeps us neutral is the prospective rise in SG&A, which may lead to an annual impact of roughly 3-4 cents in both 2020 and 2021. The earnings call did not dissipate these concerns.

Risk Factors:

1. Macro risks are one of the biggest concerns, since customers may scale back their purchases in the event of a downturn.

2. Real estate costs keep rising around the world and could pose a substantial challenge to the company’s bottom line.

3. Digital Competitors: One of the biggest risks for Best Buy is from the online / digital side, from competitors large and small, such as Amazon and Etsy, respectively.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.