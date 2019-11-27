45 Mid-Cap Stocks 35% Off Their Highs

Forty-five companies in the S&P MidCap 400 Index are down more than 35% from their recent 1-year high.

With both mid-cap and large cap indices making new highs, this article examines the mid-cap companies trading at material discounts from their 52-week high.

It is that time of the year to do some shopping. With the S&P 500 (SPY) and the S&P MidCap 400 (MDY) both making new all time highs recently, it is a prudent exercise for investors to look at what companies might be missing the broad market rally to screen for potential opportunities. About 2 weeks ago, I took a look at S&P 500 constituents selling for at least a quarter off their recent high retail price, this article extends that look into mid-caps where the discounts are larger.

The graph below shows the distribution of S&P MidCap 400 constituents relative to their 52 week highs. The companies at the left of the distribution are 50%, 60%, 70%, even 80% from their 52-week high. The companies at the right of the distribution are approaching their trailing 1-year high.

To make the chart above more consumable, I put the same data in tabular form below. To read the table below, there are 35 companies down at least 40% from their 52 week high. Similarly, there are 135 companies down at least 15% from their recent high.

I do not have a historical data series that indicates whether 90 companies (22.5% of the index) in "bear market territory" more than 20% from their recent highs is outsized when the market is at a new high. For the full year, the large cap index (+27.4%) is outpacing the mid-cap index (+22.8%), which is in turn outpacing the small cap index (+19.5%). Given the relative gains from the megacaps leading the broad index higher, it is not surprising that there is a performance tail at the constituent level.

Below I have tabled the 45 companies that have shed at least 35% of their value from their recent highs.

Drilling down into the 45 mid-cap companies down at least 35% from their 52 week high, some themes emerge.

While Energy is now the smallest segment of the mid-cap index at just 2.1%, a full 12.1% of the market capitalization of this laggards list is in the Energy sector. This includes the worst performing stock in the index, Chesapeake Energy (CHK), which has once again been waylaid by lower natural gas prices. As discussed in yesterday's article - The Losing Sector in The Junk Bond Rally - Energy has been an underperformer across capital markets. Of the 16 Energy companies in the S&P MidCap 400, 7 of these companies are down more than 50% from their 52 week highs.

Real Estate is also over-represented on this list of underperformers versus its weight in the mid-cap index. With lower interest rates over the last twelve months, one would assume that REITs would be outperforming. Looking deeper into the list, and one can see that some idiosyncratic factors are driving the Real Estate weight on this laggards list. Private prison operators Core Civic (CXW) and Geo Group (GEO) are both on the list, perhaps driven by ESG-influenced institutional investors. Uniti Group (UNIT), the 2015 Windstream spinoff, is feeling the proper pressure on the wireline space. Retail-focused REITs are also underperforming.

Four mid-cap Dividend Aristocrats - NuSkin Enterprises (NUS) -44% from 52-week high, Meredith Corp (NYSE:MDP) down 42%, Telephone and Data Services -37%, and Tanger Factory Outlets (SKT) -38% are on this laggards list. (Look for an interesting article on Tanger Factory Outlets coming in the near future). The MidCap Dividend Aristocrats (REGL) have at least a 15 year history of rising dividends, and have outperformed the broader market historically.

Financials is the third largest sector of the mid-cap index at 16%, but none of the constituents are on the laggards list. Despite pressure on net interest margin for banks and investment yields for insurance companies, the benign credit environment and strong consumer has buoyed this sector.

Utilities, 4.4% of the mid-cap index, also have no laggards as the sector has benefited from lower rates (and Pacific Gas & Electric was in the large cap index).

I hope this article provides readers a unique look at the mid-cap companies lagging the broad market as it hits new highs.

Disclaimer: My articles may contain statements and projections that are forward-looking in nature, and therefore inherently subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and assumptions. While my articles focus on generating long-term risk-adjusted returns, investment decisions necessarily involve the risk of loss of principal. Individual investor circumstances vary significantly, and information gleaned from my articles should be applied to your own unique investment situation, objectives, risk tolerance, and investment horizon.

Disclosure: I am/we are long REGL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.