Let Boston Properties Help You Sleep At Night

The stock is reasonably priced and the yield is near its highs, and very safe.

BXP has rallied in 2019, but I think there may be more to come.

Image source

Office REIT giant Boston Properties (BXP) has produced a massive rally thus far in 2019. However, that rally began from what could be considered artificially low prices at the end of 2018 as the sharp, broad selloff in the markets tanked the trust’s shares. Still, this year has been a good one for Boston Properties, so the logical question for investors to ask is whether or not the good times can continue to roll. In my view, I believe they can, and I think the REIT looks fairly attractive at current levels.

Scale and growth make Boston Properties attractive

Boston Properties’ size and scale is absolutely massive in the highly fragmented world of office space. There are seemingly limitless owners of such space, and they come in all shapes and sizes. Boston Properties, however, has a scale advantage over just about all of its competitors, as seen below. Indeed, Boston Properties is the largest publicly-traded owner and developer of class-A office space in the US.

Source: Investor presentation

The trust is focused fairly heavily on core markets like Reston in Northern Virginia, Washington, DC, New York, San Francisco, and of course, Boston. The trust has built a portfolio of about 200 properties with ~52 million square feet. It is about 93% occupied, producing $2.8 billion or so in annual revenue. Of that, about a quarter is available for distribution to shareholders, enabling the trust to pay its ample dividend.

Boston Properties may be concentrated somewhat heavily in a few key markets, but it has spread that exposure out very well over its tenant base.

Source: Investor presentation

No tenant is more than 3.4% of the trust’s rents, and its top 20 tenants combined are only worth 27.2%. In addition, Boston Properties has spread its risk across industries, with focus on professional services and tech companies. This helps offset some of the inherent volatility in focusing on a few key rental markets.

The trust also has a strong pipeline of growth in development, as seen below.

Source: Investor presentation

Boston Properties has $3.6 billion in active development, and expected 2020 to 2024 deliveries in the neighborhood of $3 billion. Continuing to build upon its success and invest for the future is how Boston Properties has grown the way that it has in recent years, and this is key to its future success. Many REITs simply distribute all available cash to shareholders - as REITs are required to distribute nearly all of their earnings - but Boston Properties is investing for the long-term by keeping some FFO for development purposes. In other words, Boston Properties could maximize its yield, as some other REITs do, but it is choosing to build for the long-term instead.

Looking further out, the trust has a total of 15 million square feet in development underway.

Source: Investor presentation

The trust is continuing to invest in its key markets – as it likes the demographics of those markets long-term – but it is once again spreading the risk over those markets. The enormous amount of development underway virtually ensures the trust will continue to grow in the next several years as these properties come online and eventually begin producing rental income. Keep in mind that the total portfolio is 52 million square feet today, so another 15 million is an enormous increase in total capacity.

Given all of this, management reckons Boston Properties can produce modest, steady growth in the coming years, consistent with what we’ve become accustomed to.

Source: Investor presentation

Boston Properties sees projected five-year growth of 4.3% annually from its development pipeline, along with continued growth in same-property net operating income. Combining these two growth levers produces a reasonable growth target in the 6% to 8% area annually for the foreseeable future. That’s strong growth from a trust with a $20+ billion market capitalization, and I think it sets Boston Properties apart from the crowd.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Analysts reckon Boston Properties will see ~$7 in FFO-per-share this year, followed by mid- to high-single-digit growth in the ensuing years, culminating in ~$9.50 for 2024. To my eye, that looks not only attractive, but reasonable given the low-single-digit tailwind from same property NOI, as well as the sizable development pipeline mentioned above.

But of course, growth isn’t all you get from Boston Properties.

Source: Investor presentation

The trust has always made returning cash to shareholders a priority, and today is no different. The dividend continues to grow at a low-single-digit pace annually, and there is no reason to expect that will change. The trust is paying out just over half of its projected FFO this year so the payout is very safe, and has lots of runway to expand in the coming years. Keep in mind that if Boston Properties is indeed able to show a 6% or 8% FFO-per-share growth rate in the coming years, that will provide even more room for the payout to expand. Either way, in a world where many REIT dividends are quite risky, Boston Properties allows you to sleep at night knowing your payout is safe.

A reasonable, but not necessarily cheap price

Given all of this, how is the valuation? While I wouldn’t say Boston Properties is cheap, I do think it is reasonably priced. Below, I’ve charted the trust’s historical price-to-FFO ratios, as well as its historical yields to give us an idea of where it has been.

Source: Author’s chart using company data

Shares today trade for 19.7 times estimated FFO of $6.97, which is almost exactly in line with its 10-year average P/FFO ratio of 19.4. However, the most recent five years have produced an average of 21.2 times FFO, so on that measure, Boston Properties may indeed be a bit cheaper than normal.

The yield tells roughly the same story as it has risen over the past few years on lower valuations. But putting this all together means that the stock is reasonably priced at worst, and a bit cheap at best.

The risk to all of this positivity is that we enter a deep recession and/or one of Boston Properties’ key markets enters a mini-downturn of its own. This will always be a risk for any REIT, but there is no evidence to suggest those risks are higher now than they would be at any other point. The trust continues to see strong rental income generation, and as I said, there’s no reason to think we are at or near a top of the cycle as the economy continues to grow. With any REIT, you must constantly monitor conditions for its properties, but I think Boston Properties has positioned itself well in terms of mitigating those risks.

Putting all of this together, I think Boston Properties is a buy. The trust has a nearly-3% yield that is very safe, a world-class portfolio of office space, and the willingness and ability to grow in the coming years. Many REITs don’t have this virtuous combination of characteristics, so I’m impressed, and think now is the right time to look at the stock from the long side.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.