Target: Keys To Success Remain Golden

Apparel and accessories continue to outperform the competition, positioning the company well for 2020 and even beyond.

Target's stock has been a shining light among the retailers, with quarterly earning reports consistently posting above-consensus results. Analysts differ in their assessments of Target's success and on how long it may last. After briefly discussing the company's business and the valuation, we offer several reasons of our own.

About the Company:

Founded in 1902, Target Corporation offers customers a shopping experience supported by supply chain and technology, with numerous loyalty offerings and fulfillment options. Customers can purchase products in stores or online, being able to choose from a wide variety of general merchandise and food. There are perishables, dry grocery, as well as dairy and frozen items, making Target one of strongest competitors to supermarkets. We also note that Target operates mainly in the United States.

A Story of Beats and Raises: Just last quarter alone, Target delivered 4.5% Y/Y comparable sales growth, as well as 25% Y/Y EPS growth, taking it to $1.36. In addition, the company raised its annual guidance by 25-35 cents. The company continues to guide very conservatively and thus position itself for meaningful outperformance every time a new quarterly print comes out.

Same Day Initiatives Key to Growth: We estimate that approximately 70-85% of Target's online sales come from Same Day Initiatives, such as Order Pickup, Shipt (one of TGT's most profitable acquisitions in recent memory), and Drive Up. Overall, the company has been beating its competition in the digital push, while not abandoning and actually growing its legacy physical locations.

Solid Brand Positioning Across Income Cohorts: Target is not known as a luxury store; however, it's not known as a discount store for the low-income families either. Rather, the company has been adroitly maneuvering between various income strata, targeting both low-end and high-end neighborhoods around the country and making sure there is a solid presence in suburbia, as well as the cities.

Apparel and Accessories Outperform: We have said in the past that retail is the story of apparel and accessories. Whoever generates at least 10% Y/Y growth with these segments - stands to benefit. In this case, we are seeing TGT meaningfully beating the competition, such as Kohl's.

Partnerships With Other Brands: In terms of partnering with various brands, Target stands in line with other major companies, as it markets and sells various Disney among other toy products. In that respect, we do not see higher margins or even higher revenue growth rates for Target; rather, it is important to remember that TGT stands in line with others and doesn't miss out on opportunities even when there is no clear outperformance.

International Space? Finally, we are hearing increasing buzz regarding potential expansion into non-US markets, particularly Western Europe, where demand for Target-like prices remains high. Target is cautious for understandable reasons: marketing and real estate expenses will easily outpace revenue growth during the first 2-3 years. Therefore, there is a possibility of doing a mid-sized acquisition instead - one that would eventually lead to a mid-sized acquisition.

Valuation:

When we apply the PE multiple of 22x on our 2020 EPS estimate of $6.45, we get the target price of $142. While we realize that this is only ~10% upside to the current price, we do note that the stock had a fairly strong run lately on the sentiment and some near-term retreat is possible. Our valuation, meanwhile, is based entirely on fundamentals.

Risks to Our Thesis:

Reputational risks: Target cannot operate without the reputation of its brand, in the eyes of both customers and partners.

Infrastructure risks: Target needs to achieve proper balance between investments in remodeling existing stores, building new stores, and improving technology and supply chain infrastructure.

Data security risks: Costs could result from technological failures or as a result of government enforcement actions or litigation.

Supply chain and third party risks: Changes in Target's relationships with vendors, as well as changes in tax or trade policy can all lead to supply chain disruptions and thus negatively affect Target's business.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.