Ventas: Tough Times Result In A Fair Valuation

VTR has historically traded around a P/FFO of 15x which is back where the current stock price is today. We have started adding VTR back to our client's portfolio.

In my recent article about Welltower (WELL) Welltower - When Quality Starts To Look More Attractively Priced I discuss the idea that WELL is returning to a more modest valuation after reaching a 52-week-high of $93.17/share. This return to normalcy should give investors a good reason to look at this stock again because if purchased at the right price WELL represents a good risk/reward investment.

In the same article, I briefly discussed Ventas (VTR) as a counterpart with similarities in its business model that has seen a much more severe decline in price over the same time frame as discussed in the WELL article.

At the beginning of September, both VTR and WELL had reached their new highs (WELL reached an all-time high while VTR pushed into the same range seen last in mid-2016). The abrupt drop in share price has a lot to do with the senior housing operating portfolio (referred to as SHOP) and can be readily seen in the Q3-2019 supplemental on the page that breaks down Cash NOI Growth.

Source: Q3-2019 Supplemental - Page 4

VTR's SHOP segment is responsible for 33% of NOI which is why the negative growth had such a significant impact on Q3 results. Potential investors who may be considering an investment in VTR should understand that the difficult environment surrounding the SHOP portfolio is expected to continue into Q4-2019 and will flow through into 2020. The uncertainty surrounding SHOP has caused management to defer enterprise growth until after 2020 (which is when trends are expected to stabilize).

Given the uncertainty around the SHOP, my goal is to analyze VTR to determine whether or not its drop to near 52-week-lows warrants adding to the existing position or if the downside/risk is still too high to justify adding shares at these prices. My initial belief is that 2020 will be a lost year when it comes to price appreciation, however, I also believe that demographic trends and VTR's highly-regarded management team will position the company for success going forward. Therefore I expect to see a minimal downside at these prices given previous support levels coupled with improving demographic trends that indicate support for VTR's direction.

The Competition

There are a handful of competitors that have portfolios in senior housing, most of which have suffered over the last several months.

One of the key things to remember is that VTR has a much more diversified business model than many of the competitors shown on this list. Additionally, VTR also has a size advantage which means that it has a competitive advantage when it comes to financing and therefore possesses the ability to outlast the competition when it comes to waiting for the demographic shift that will occur.

Further, looking at the dividend yield of many of the small-cap REITs demonstrates just how volatile they are at this point in time. Senior Housing Properties Trust (SNH) has engaged in the sale of assets while restructuring and simultaneously cutting its dividend by 61.5% in May 2019. New Senior Investment Group (SNR) slashed the dividend by 50% over one year ago while also agreeing to sell its assisted-living and memory care portfolios.

Even after all of its effort, SA Author Trapping Value wrote in his article Further Deterioration Of Dividend Coverage Post Asset Sales For New Senior that he believes that another dividend cut within the next 12 months should be expected (barring a complete sale at the same cap rate as its partial asset sale).

Needless to say, the whole senior housing industry is looking pretty bleak at this point in time.

VTR - Historical Valuation and Dividend Safety

Whenever I am looking into a strong business with a long track record of good performance I like to consider where the stock is hit peaks and valleys in the past. This is where Fastgraphs comes into play because the stock price doesn't have much meaning without first knowing what the underlying earnings were during that time period.

At the current price of $57.49/share, VTR is trading at a P/FFO of 14.9x which is just below its 10 year average of 15.06x. As shown on the graph above, VTR has traded closely around this multiple over the last 10 years with only one major drop in early 2018.

I think it is equally important to point out that this is not the first time VTR has experience contraction in the funds from operations (FFO) as this occurred in 2015, 2018, and now, 2019. Fastgraphs shows that analysts expect a slight contraction in 2020 which supports management statements made in their most recent investor presentation.

Although contraction is never a good thing, I think it is important to point out that the current payout of $3.17/share still has a modest margin of safety when we use the analyst estimated FFO of $3.81/share for FY-2020. With a payout ratio of 83.2%, this is comparable to WELL's estimated dividend coverage of 80.2% for FY-2020 based on FFO of $4.34/share. VTR's payout ratio (as shown in the image below has crept up abruptly since 2017) even though the dividend increases during those times were on the low-side especially when compared with dividend raises from the previous years.

The advantage that VTR has over WELL is that it was able to maintain its track record of dividend growth which has reached its 18th year of consecutive increases. Investors should be prepared for future dividend increases to be well below the current five-year average of 5.71%, at least until the demographic shift occurs that VTR's portfolio is set to capitalize on. Although the potential for dividend growth is underwhelming, investors can lock in a current 5.5% yield based on the current share price of $57.41/share.

VTR Positives

Based on the information already provided, readers can probably see that I am most bearish on the current state of the SHOP (and for a good reason I might add). With that major negative taken into consideration, we must also appreciate all of the reasons that make VTR a compelling investment. At the beginning of the article, I mentioned that because of VTR's size that it has a competitive advantage when it comes to financing and this can be seen in its debt maturity schedule.

Source: Q3-2019 Supplemental - Page 29

Given the weakness that is expected during 2020 and the recovery that management (and analysts) project will be mounted in 2021, the graph above shows that the maturities during this time frame are extremely manageable. Further, VTR's ability to refinance this debt looks excellent given the "lower-for-longer" rate environment that looks like it is here to stay for the next several years. Here are some of the most recent changes in VTR's debt obligations:

November 5th - VTR priced a private offering of 2.80% senior notes due 2024 ($600M Canadian) and floating-rate senior notes due 2021 ($300M Canadian).

August 12th - VTR priced $650M of 3.00% senior notes due 2030 to purchase 4.25% senior notes due 2022.

Borrowing money on the cheap is great but it is also important that we consider how much leverage VTR is currently utilizing. As shown in the image below, I feel comfortable saying that VTR is well within the range of historical norms.

Source: Q3-2019 Supplemental - Page 31

Final Thoughts

In the Q3-2019 earnings call, the CFO Bob Probst points out that there are three primary drivers that impacted actual results vs expectations.

Q3 average occupancy grew sequentially, however, VTR did not experience the "typical" seasonal occupancy lift. September 2019 saw its occupancy rates drop by approximately 115 basis points when compared with September 2018. Secondary markets were particularly weak and price competition from new supply had a larger than expected impact. VTR forecasted that releasing spreads would tighten when compared to 2018. Eclipse Senior Living (NYSE:ESL) consists of 80 properties that came from Elmcroft Senior Living which were taken over at the beginning of 2018 (Ventas continues to maintain a 34% ownership stake in the company). Many of these assets are located in secondary and tertiary markets that experienced the greatest decline in pricing for the quarter. Additionally, ESL is in the process of implementing a new pricing model which was amplified by difficult market conditions.

Personally, I found CEO Debra Cafaro's response to the problem to be more than adequate since she and the rest of the management team are being extremely transparent when it comes to the challenges VTR faces.

The full-year outlook is still intact for VTR with normalized FFO per share of $3.81 to $3.85 and the FFO midpoint from the Q2-2019 earnings call of $3.83/share is expected for FY-2019. As I mentioned at the beginning of this article, I believe VTR's stock price will lack any meaningful growth for most of 2020 (barring any major changes in the current SHOP environment). Fortunately, the remainder of VTR's portfolio has performed well which has compensated for the SHOP's poor performance.

Given the recent drop in VTR's price, we have begun adding to this position again for our client John's retirement portfolio (and also considering adding to it in my own portfolio) because the risk/reward based on a 10-year average P/FFO suggests that the total annual rate of return (with dividends included) would be approximately 8.13% by 2020.

My clients' are currently long VTR.

