Suncor Energy Provides A Safe Yield Of 4%

Shares yield 4% at the current market price and are trading at a discount to my intrinsic value estimate.

Suncor is focused on optimizing its cost structure and integrating business operations, which is the right strategy to earn sustainable profits in the long run, as confirmed by PwC.

Investment thesis

The Canadian Integrated oil giant Suncor Energy (SU) has been successfully able to survive the turmoil in the market along with creating value to its shareholders. Suncor shares have outperformed its benchmark by a significant margin over the last 12 months.

However, the performance of SU lagged behind that of its closest peers, indicating a general investor belief that Suncor does not have the same competitive advantages enjoyed by its peer group.

Despite the moderate price performance compared to its peers, Suncor has consistently demonstrated a strong position in its free cash flow, which enabled the company to continue to grow its dividend per share consistently.

Suncor’s overall strategy to become a cost leader by optimizing the existing resources, combined with the digitization effort to integrate the value chain to liberate margins, will help the company realize an improvement in operating margins in the long run. This is something many investors have not incorporated into the analysis so far. Shares are trading at a discount to my intrinsic value estimate, and the dividend yield is above 4% at the current market price of $31.36 on Thursday. Suncor Energy shares are a buy.

Company overview and business strategy

Suncor is an integrated energy company headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. The main business focus is on transporting and refining crude oil, and marketing petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada, which accounts for 60% of their operations. The refining operations have a capacity of 462,000 barrels a day. Further, Suncor is developing one of the world’s largest petroleum resource basins in Canada’s Athabasca oil sands, which accounts for 40% of the revenues. The company estimates that it holds approximately 7.5 billion barrels of proven and probable crude oil reserves, which is expected to last more than 30 years.

Suncor is involved in energy trading activities as well, focused principally on the marketing and trading of crude oil, natural gas, and byproducts. As a sustainability strategy, the company operates a renewable energy business as part of the overall portfolio of assets.

With the regional advantage gained by having the company assets in close proximity, the company has been able to maximize the returns from its oil sands with the successful implementation of an integrated strategy. Suncor has to expand its retail market share through the Petro-Canada branded network of convenience stores and car washes.

Industry outlook

The oil and gas industry is in the midst of disruption and the industry is on the verge of consolidation to ensure long-term survival and sustainability. This is mainly due to the price drops, weak global demand resulting from the introduction of fuel-efficient technologies and electric vehicles, oversupply due to technological advancements in extraction, and the expected global economic slowdown.

According to a survey conducted by PwC among Oil & Gas executives, it was identified that organic growth and strategic alliances would be the key to success in the future. A whopping 83% who participated in the survey confirmed that companies are focusing on organic growth over the next 1 to 2 years. Further, the report says that 60% of the CEOs believe that global economic growth will improve in the next couple of years, despite the weak forecasts by the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund.

Companies are expected to deploy digital transformation initiatives to deliver sustainable cost reductions, enhance revenue growth, and support better decision-making. The biggest challenge in the process of digitization is the acquisition of high-quality talent. Two-thirds (67%) of oil and gas CEOs are concerned about the availability of digital skills in their workforce, and 71% of the participants are concerned about the availability of digital skills in the industry as a whole.

According to data from Reuters and PwC, there is a strong demand shift toward renewable energy, which is expected to peak during the next 20 years. However, the shift is predominantly expected to weaken the demand for coal products, not crude oil. Therefore, until a clear transition to renewable energy sources materialize, which is at least a few decades away, energy companies with a focus on crude oil products will continue to experience robust demand.

In a strategic move to stabilize the prices, oil supply was deliberately reduced over the past few years, and during the period, the demand for oil continued to grow at a steady rate. This has enabled oil companies to reduce their inventory levels which eases off on the cost. OPEC has been instrumental in curtailing the oil supply in a bid to stabilize oil prices. These supply cuts are still in place and the oil cartel is expected to make a decision regarding this at the end of the first quarter of 2020. Therefore, oil prices will likely hover around the current levels until a further decision is made by the OPEC and its allies.

WTI Crude Oil price has recovered from 2014 lows and is now trading sideways

There is a positive trend in capital expenditure in the industry and investments in exploration activities are also on the rise for the first time post the global recession. After the nosedive of CAPEX by 44% between 2014 and 2016, investments are now expected to grow 6% through the next few years, predominantly driven by North American players. BP (NYSE:BP) went ahead with the second phase of Mad Dog, a floating production platform in the Gulf of Mexico, and industry leader Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.B), reached a final decision to invest in the Penguins field redevelopment, its first new staffed installation in the northern North Sea in almost 30 years.

Along with these starts by high-end players, it’s likely that investments will revive and the future of the industry will depend on the success of these capital investments.

However, oil and gas discoveries are at its lowest since 1950 due to the lack of CAPEX made in the period of 2014-16.

Workforce reductions made during the downturn to save money resulted in lost technical skills too, which damaged the industry’s ability to attract new talent. This creates a challenge in the industry as to how it is going to replenish the aging workforce with fresh talent in the coming decades. This could particularly be an obstacle for second-tier oil and energy companies as top-tier firms have the advantage of massive brand values.

Overall, the industry dynamics are challenging. However, companies that inherit advantages based on their geographical positioning, and the ones who invest early on in advanced technologies to optimize their operations to achieve cost leadership status, could become global giants with careful and deliberate consolidation.

Suncor’s overall business strategy is in line with the industry trends and the company is positioning itself to capture the market opportunities and steer away from the threats by strengthening its supply capacity. The company is reinvesting its earnings to expand its exploration activities as well while focusing on cost optimization to drive operating margins higher in the future.

Financial performance

In the last 10 years, Suncor has been able to strengthen its cash position to support its shareholder distributions, and at the same time, has redeployed sufficient capital to secure long-term growth. This was mainly possible with the improvement in the operating margins led by a cost leadership strategy by the management.

Structural cost reductions have been at the center of expanding operating profit margins, which is evident from the below graph that depicts the consistent reduction in cash operating expenses.

The company suffered from the oil price drops between 2014 and 2015 but was able to quickly rebound to maintain a 17-18% operating margin within 3 years, while growing the top line at a 20% CAGR during the same period. This quick rebound and revenue growth enabled the company not to compromise its capital spending and generate sufficient free cash flow,

However, the operating earnings of Suncor dropped by 28% in the third quarter of 2019, in comparison to the corresponding period last year. This was mainly due to the price drops and increased operating and transporting expenses.

The narrowing crude oil differentials, decrease in distillate and gasoline benchmark cracking margins, and unfavorable product location differentials have caused the earnings to drop in this quarter on a year-over-year basis, which were classified as short term in nature by the Morningstar analyst covering Suncor Energy. Further, the change in the accounting treatment of inventory has also contributed to the drop by around $28 million. Also, the operating expenses show a hike due to higher refinery maintenance and business development cost along with the reclassification of capital leases under IFRS 16.

The Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) stands at 7.2% (which is double the industry median) and with a reinvestment rate of 45% assuming the company maintains its dividend payout at a constant rate, the earnings can be expected to grow at a rate of 3.24%, which is in line with industry growth expectations.

The balance sheet of Suncor, on the other hand, has remained strong throughout the oil price cycle. Since 2011, net debt to FFO has remained within the target range of the company, despite the unexpected oil price drop in 2014.

The bulk of debt maturities are also scheduled beyond 2035, which leaves ample room for Suncor to generate cash to honor these debt repayments. Naturally, the extensive time remaining until the maturity of Suncor’s debt reduces the refinancing risk.

Debt maturities

Overall, the financial performance of the company can be expected to improve in the future along with cost optimization efforts and the strategy to integrate its business operations across the value chain. However, the challenging macro-economic conditions will likely keep Suncor from delivering exceptional revenue and earnings growth in the future, which should not be a concern for income-oriented investors.

Dividend safety analysis

Suncor’s quality balance sheet, low debt levels, and improving earnings support the company’s dividend payments and growth. Currently, shares yield just above 4% at the current price of $31.74. Shares are trading at a free cash flow yield of 7.7% as well. Historically, the company has covered its dividend distributions with free cash flow, which not only indicates the safety of dividends but also is a sign of more room for dividend per share to grow in the future.

Through 2023, the company is projecting funds from operations (FFO) to grow at a compounded annual growth rate of 5%.

Robust FFO growth will further enable Suncor to increase shareholder distributions in the future. It’s likely that the company will continue to grow in the next 5 years as well, which becomes an additional layer of safety for dividend investors.

Valuation

A discounted cash flow valuation model was used to determine the intrinsic value of Suncor shares. The following assumptions were considered in arriving with the fair value:

Cost of capital estimate of 8.5%

An EBITDA multiple of 6.8 to calculate the terminal value

Average revenue growth of 2% in the next 5 years

With the above assumptions, the fair value per share comes to $35.30, which represents an upside of 12% from its current market price. Wall Street analysts agree, and the median analyst estimate is $36.90.

Conclusion

Even though Suncor is not expected to grow its top line significantly in the next 5 years, the initiatives taken to achieve cost efficiencies with an integrated approach, vertical value chain integration, and the strong commitment toward technological advancements will certainly improve profit margins in the long run. This would eventually benefit the earnings of the company, and eventually, shareholder distributions. The cash flow position of the company is strong and can be expected to improve further along with margin expansion. With a dividend yield of 4%, Suncor qualifies to be a part of an income investor’s portfolio, especially considering the safety of dividends from a cash flow perspective and the potential for capital gains.

