Ero Copper: This Brazilian Copper Producer Will Continue To Deliver

The recent weakness in copper price may have helped create an entry opportunity for growth investors.

Run by a management team with a track record of executing on budget and ahead of schedule, Ero keeps delivering strong operational results.

Ero is running an aggressive brownfield and greenfield exploration in the enormously-sized project area, rapidly expanding mineral resource estimate.

Within 2 years of acquiring the project, Ero brought it back on stream and reached profitability on an adjusted basis.

Ero Copper's flagship project is Vale do Curaçá, a district of high-grade magmatic sulfide copper deposits and mines in Bahia, Brazil.

On November 25, 2019, Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TSX)(OTC:ERRPF) released the 2019 NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Vale do Curaçá Property in Bahia, Brazil (see here).

Let's review the extent of the resource expansion and updated project economics as revealed in the technical report, so as to assess its impact on the stock.

The Vale do Curaçá project

Vale do Curaçá high-grade mafic-ultramafic copper mines in the Curaçá Valley is an enormously-sized project, extending over 130km in strike length and 30km in width (Fig. 1). Through its a 99.6% interest in Mineracao Caraiba S.A., Ero owns and operates the project.

Fig. 1. A map showing the Vale do Curaçá copper project. Source.

Ero is in the process of a phased expansion of the mining operations, with the goal of raising production to the original plant capacity of 5.5 Mtpa of ore or around 50 Kt of annual copper production. The Caraíba Mill, located adjacent to the Pilar underground mine, is where ore is processed using conventional crushing and flotation.

Current operations include the Pilar underground mine, the Surubim open-pit mine, and the Vermelhos underground mine currently under development.

In 2018, Ero produced 30,426 tons of copper, up from 20,133 tons of copper in 2017, with mill throughput up by 27% and copper production up by 51% year over year (see here)(Fig. 2).

Fig. 2. The mill feed in Ktpa (upper panel) and copper production (lower panel) at the Vale do Curaçá copper project, actual and expected. Source.

In 2019, the company guided toward 38-40 Kt of copper production at a C1 cash cost of US$1.0-1.1/lb (Fig. 3). In 1H2019, it produced 21,118 tons of copper at a C1 cash cost of US$0.97/lb of copper.

Fig. 3. 2019 revised guidance. The 2019 revised guidance assumes US$:BRL exchange rate of 3.80, gold price of US$1,200/oz and silver price of US$14.50/oz. Source.

Ero was able to start copper production within less than one year after its incorporation, thanks to the good condition of the existing facility. It achieved profitability on an adjusted basis in 2018, demonstrating superior asset quality. The C1 cash cost of US$1.45/lb in the inaugural 2017 has been improved to US$1.19/lb by 2018 (Table 1).

Table 1. A financial highlight of Ero Copper. Source.

Mineral resource estimate

Exploration program. From 2018 to 3Q2019, Ero mainly focused on in-fill and near-mine drilling to work toward the 2019 mineral resource update. Since September 2019, the company has shifted its exploration focus to more than 50 regional targets (Fig. 4).

Fig. 4. The pivot of the exploration program from in-mine and near-mine drilling to greenfield drilling. Source.

Thanks to the extremely aggressive exploration program, Ero was able to expand the total (measured, indicated, and inferred) mineral resource from 534 Kt of contained copper in 2017, via 805 Kt in 2018, to 1,136 Kt in 2019, at a CAGR of 45.9% (Fig. 5).

Fig. 5. Resource expansion at the Vale do Curaçá copper project. Source.

Ero is running 15 drill rigs in the Vermelhos District of the project as of November 2019, having already discovered a new deposit - Siriema - to the south of the main Vermelhos orebodies.

Mineral resource estimate and reserves. According to the technical report effective September 18, 2019, Ero has 743 Kt of measured and indicated (M&I) contained copper resource in underground deposits and 151 Kt of M&I contained copper open-pittable resource in the Pilar, Vermelhos, and Surubim districts. The company also has 242 Kt of inferred contained copper resource between these three districts. The 2P copper reserves are estimated at 436 Kt (Table 2).

Table 2. 2019 mineral resource and reserves at the Vale do Curaçá project. Source: Ero Copper released material. Source.

The mineral resource as of 2019 suggests the Vale do Curaçá project is of a similar scale to that of Voisey’s Bay but at higher grades, making it a world-class property (Fig. 6). Further exploration may expand the size of Vale do Curaçá.

Fig. 6. A comparison of the Vale do Curaçá project with major magmatic sulfide copper deposits in the world. Source.

Project economics. Solely based on the booked mineral reserves as in Table 2 and under the following assumptions:

total ore processed of 38.0 Mt at an average feed grade of 1.15% copper;

total sales of 395,735 tons of contained copper in concentrate;

metal prices of US$3.00/lb copper from 2019 to 2028; and

Forex rate US$:BRL at 3.80 from 2019 to 2028,

the project is estimated to generate an after-tax NPV-8 of US$412.7 million for an initial capital cost of US$232 million and sustaining capital of US$60 million. Average C1 cash costs over the production forecast period are estimated to be US$1.24/lb of copper produced, making the project very economical (see here).

Investor takeaways

The project. Vale do Curaçá is close to being one of those dream projects. The past owner has built a high-capacity mill that had never been fully utilized before it abandoned the operations, leaving behind a large mineral resource in an enormous mining camp measuring 130 X 30 sq-km that contains numerous exploration targets, complete with infrastructure.

Ero initially estimated the mineral resource at 534 Mt of copper, which was expanded through brownfield exploration to 1.136 Mt of copper in the measured, indicated, and inferred categories within two years, as the 2019 updated mineral resource estimate indicates.

The company's aggressive greenfield exploration program aims for the blue-sky upside. The airborne geophysical survey has helped identify over 50 regional target clusters with the potential for multiple high-grade discoveries going forward.

Vale do Curaçá shows similarities to the Sudbury, Voisey’s Bay, and Norilsk magmatic sulfide mines. Although it is dominated by copper, high-grade occurrences of nickel and platinum group elements have been encountered.

The management. Ero management comprises co-founder and executive chairman Christopher Noel Dunn (ex-Goldman Sachs), co-founder, President and CEO David Strang (serial entrepreneur, ex-Lumina Copper), Chief Geological Officer Mike Richard (ex-Lundin Mining), and Co-CEO of the Brazilian operating arm Manoel Valério de Brito and Eduardo De Come. The insiders hold 18% of the stock in the company, giving them substantial skin in the game.

What I especially like about this management team is its ability to execute at the highest level of effectiveness. Although Brazil may not be a top mining jurisdiction, the Ero team has shepherded the Vale do Curaçá project forward without a glitch so far. The team works with a palpable sense of urgency. It advanced the project from initial discovery to on-budget and ahead-of-schedule delivery of the first production in record time (Fig. 7).

Fig. 7. Project execution. Source.

Ero management appears to have deployed capital efficiently. As of 2Q2019, the return on invested capital has been improved to 27.0%, as compared with an estimated WACC of 8.48% (Fig. 8).

Fig. 8. The return on invested capital of Ero. Source.

Valuation and risks. As compared with the EV/EBITA for mature copper-producing peers Antofagasta (OTC:ANFGF)(5.3), KGHM (OTC:KGHPF)(5.0), Southern Copper (SCCO)(10.1), Freeport-McMoRan (FCX)(16.3), that for Ero falls in the middle of the pack, all as of November 25, 2019. Considering its flagship project uniquely boasts rapid growth in the foreseeable future, I believe Ero may actually be undervalued relative to peers. Please note, besides Vale do Curaçá, Ero also owns two other projects, i.e., the Boa Esperanҫa copper project (490.3 Kt copper M&I) and the NX gold mining complex, which should make the stock an even better value.

As a growth company, Ero relies on delivering rapid growth in mineral resource and copper production to justify its stock price appreciation. Consequently, the company carries exploration and operational risks. As a copper producer, it is exposed to the volatility of the copper price. Operating in Brazil, it also faces political and foreign exchange uncertainties.

Fig. 9. Stock chart of Ero Copper, shown with The Natural Resources Hub entry. Source.

The stock has performed extremely well in the past two years following the IPO, as the market appreciates the high quality of the assets and recognizes the talent of the management team. Since July 2019, however, the stock had a 36% retracement thanks to the weakening copper price (Fig. 9). Although it regained some strength in recent weeks after I had made a contrarian entry below C$16 per share, I believe the stock is still in an advantageous entry area and may add to the existing position at dips.

Ero Copper is just one of the high-alpha investing ideas we cover at The Natural Resources Hub, where you get exclusive access to: Live TNRH ® Model Portfolio,

Model Portfolio, over 800 unabridged articles,

weekly newsletters,

a suite of decision-making tools, and

actively-moderated and very lively chatrooms. Sign up today at The Natural Resources Hub for two weeks of free trial. We rarely open the service for a free trial, so act now! If you sign up during the holiday season, you'll get a 20% discount!

Disclosure: I am/we are long ERRPF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.