Ingredion: If Only It Were Cheaper

Investment Thesis

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) produces ingredients for the food and beverage industry as well as the industrial sector. The company turns vegetables into components like starches and sugars. This is a stable business model as evidenced by the consistency of the financial results of the company. The downside to this stability is that Ingredion has barely grown revenues in multiple years. This low growth reality is fully reflected in the share price. While the company shines with a healthy capital structure and good capital efficiency, the lack of a meaningful discount to my $88.85 per share value estimate prevents me from calling the stock attractive at this time. Nevertheless, I am convinced that Ingredion is a good business and will visit the stock again in the event of a significant dip in the share price.

Good Overall Profitability

Profitability has been fairly consistent over the past few years, although a slightly negative trend is noticeable as of late. Operating margin currently sits at 12.43% with the net margin being 7%. These numbers aren't great, but they reflect the extent to which the products of Ingredion are homogeneous and homogeneous products usually struggle to achieve high margins. Given this restriction I consider the company's profitability numbers to be decent, but I dislike the downward trend during the past 2 years.

The second metric I use in determining the profitability of a company is capital efficiency. Margins and earnings cannot be judged in isolation. We also need to know how the earnings look like in relation to the amount of capital the company must employ to achieve them. This is captured in the return on equity and return on invested capital. ROIC stands at 12.43% and has been consistent throughout the past few years. The return on equity is 16% for the past twelve months. This is lower than in the previous years where ROE has hovering around 19% but considering the company is more than 40% financed by equity, a 16% ROE is more than decent. Also, due to the moderate debt usage and low Beta of the stock, the ROIC is more than double the company's cost of capital which means that the company is creating economic value above its capital costs.

Source: My own model, data provided by Seeking Alpha

The Dividend is Safe

Ingredion pays a quarterly dividend and has increased distributions every year since 2011. Dividend payments during the trailing twelve months totaled $2.51 per share (Rounded up to two decimals), while the latest payment for Q3 2019 was $0.63. This brings the current yield to just a sliver above 3%. The dividend is supported by a reasonable payout-ratio of 43% in terms of earnings. The FCF payout-ratio is quite a bit higher at 65% during the last twelve months but this is an abnormality. FCF payout-ratios have generally been in line with the earnings payouts during previous years.

I am convinced that the current dividend is safe, but I have doubts about big increases in the future. Top line growth has been rather poor for several years and with the payout-ratio being close to 50%, I do not see potential for substantial distribution increases if growth does not pick up. This presents an issue for investors looking for income. While a 3% yield is decent, it might not be enough for those looking to supplement their income with dividends. Also, there are other stocks to consider with much higher yields. But then again, Ingredion's dividend should be valued for its safety, rather than its size.

Great Financial Health

Ingredion displays good financial health in the sense that the company employs a moderate amount of debt to fund its operations. Currently, the financial debt is about 80% the size of the equity position of the company. Taking into account the remaining non-financial liabilities we get a leverage ratio of 2.33 which is very reasonable. This leverage ratio means the company has 2.33 times as many assets as it has equity. When we calculate the inverse of this ratio, we get the equity ratio of the company coming in at 43% which in turn expressed the portion of the business that is funded by equity.

Unsurprisingly given the low amount of debt, Ingredion shines with a great ability to honor its obligations. Interest coverage stands at 9.1, meaning that operating income is 9 times the size of the interest payments. To illustrate the strength in this number, consider the following. Even if the operating income got cut in half, Ingredion could still pay its yearly interest payments 4.5 times. Considering the stability of the earnings, I see virtually no possibility of Ingredion not being able to pay the interest on its debt. The company's current ratio which expresses the ability to pay back short-term liabilities is equally strong. Ingredion currently has short-term assets roughly 2.5 times the size of their short-term obligations. In fact, their cash position alone could pay half of their short-term liabilities.

Ingredion's capital structure is wonderful. The company has a very healthy equity position and plenty of cash generation to honor its obligations. This greatly reduced the risk to both the business and shareholders.

Source: My own model, data provided by Seeking Alpha

Valuation

At the most recent price of $83 per share, Ingredion trades at a P/E of 13.58 and a P/B of 2.12 with a market cap of $5.5 billion. These multiples reflect the soundness and low risk profile of the business. While a P/E of 13 might look rather cheap, remember that Ingredion has shown miniscule growth for several years now.

I consider shares of Ingredion as fairly valued as of right now. Paying two times book value for a company with a ROIC double its cost of capital is perfectly reasonable. Also, the earnings multiple of 13.5 is fine for a low growth business.

I valued the equity in Ingredion using a discounted cash flow model in which I assumed the operating margin to remain at 12.5%. Further, I modeled no growth for 3 years. I believe these assumptions to be neutral and conservative as I currently see no catalysts that would steer these metrics in an upward direction. As a result, I get an equity value of $5.9 billion or $88.85 per share. This is 93% of the most recent trading price and implies a 7% upside.

Source: My own model

Now, 7% upside might sound like enough for a safe business such as Ingredion. However, since a valuation is never set in stone even with conservative assumptions, I would prefer a bigger discount. For reference, at a 15% discount, shares would trade at $70.55 which would make them a lot more attractive in my view.

Another indicator that shares are fairly valued is the fact that the risk reward profile of the stock is symmetrical according to my analysis. To test how the fair value per share would change to different assumptions about growth and operating margin, I ran a sensitivity analysis.

Source: My own model

Values below the current share price are marked in red while values above the share price are marked in green. As you can see, if either growth or margins deteriorate from the current standpoint, we immediately enter downside territory. Likewise, if these metrics improve unexpectedly, we would instead receive a bigger upside. To reiterate, the shares are currently fairly valued as expressed by a symmetrical risk reward profile. However, to make the stock a compelling purchase I require an asymmetrical profile meaning that the potential rewards outweigh the risks.

Conclusion

Ingredion is a good business with stable earnings and a healthy capital structure. The 3% dividend yield is good but nothing outstanding, though it is supported by a healthy payout-ratio. I consider the stock to be viable for investors who value safety over a slightly higher yield. I view the shares as fairly valued right now. Buying at the current price is not unreasonable, but to capture a bigger upside potential and a higher dividend yield, I would rather wait for a more favorable entry position. Investors who already have a long position should consider holding the shares.

