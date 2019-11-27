LVMH Paid A Premium Price For The Opportunities Tiffany & Co. Offers

In all, Tiffany's investors look to be clear winners in this transaction while the jury is still out for LVMH.

Generally speaking, organic growth is cheaper than growth through other means like M&A (mergers and acquisitions), but the latter does have a place in the expansion of firms, particularly those that are already sizable players in their respective markets. Though costly, the benefit to M&A-oriented growth is twofold. For starters, it allows for an immediate impact as opposed to the slow grind that organic growth often is. Second, it, by definition, results in the removal of a competitor as opposed to working on organic growth that’s aimed at competing against said competitor. It’s with these thoughts in mind, likely, that the management team at LVMH (OTCPK:LVMHF) struck a deal to acquire Tiffany & Co. (TIF).

A look at the transaction

The transaction between LVMH and Tiffany is as simple as they get. The former has agreed to acquire the latter in an all-cash deal valuing it at $135 per share. This price values Tiffany at $16.3 billion on an equity basis and represents a significant premium over where shares traded previously. The premium over the prior day's trading price comes out to about 7.6%, but if you trace this back to October 25th, the day before the market realized an opportunity might be on the horizon, the upside comes out to a robust 37%.

Specifics on interest rate and other loan terms have not been provided by LVMH besides the following: the company will tap three different sets of debt to make this transaction possible. It is using an $8.5 billion bridge loan, plus a $5.75 billion CP back-up, and a 2.5 billion euro revolving credit facility in order to complete the deal. This borrowing activity is necessary because, as of the end of its latest reporting period, LVMH had cash and cash equivalents of only 4.61 billion euros. At today's exchange rate, this translates to about $5.08 billion, but the company does need to keep cash on hand as part of its typical day-to-day operations.

The actual price paid for Tiffany is quite high. If we use Tiffany’s latest quarterly results, its EBITDA came out to $1.02 billion. With net debt on its books today of about $346.7 million, the company’s EV (enterprise value) totals $16.66 billion (compared to the $16.9 billion used in the press release). This comes out to an EV/EBITDA of about 16.3. Though Tiffany is a fine jewelry brand, investors should not consider this a cheap price. This is quite high.

As part of this analysis, I wanted to try and value the transaction from another angle: from the perspective of its market cap/operating cash flow. In looking over the firm’s historical financial results, I discovered that its revenue has fluctuated within a pretty narrow range for at least the past five years. Between 2014 and 2018, this range was $4 billion to $4.44 billion. Over that same time frame, operating cash flow was more volatile, moving in a seemingly random way between a low of $531.8 million last year and $932.2 million the year before.

Operating cash flow can be manipulated by timing changes in working capital and I did notice that 2018’s working capital changes were a bit challenging for the company so I decided to normalize its results. I took its average operating cash flow margin over the five years and applied that number (17.3%) to 2018’s results to get a more realistic “normalized” operating cash flow for last year of $768.5 million. Using this figure, the market cap/operating cash flow multiple of the deal comes out to 21.2, which is very high.

Opportunity at a cost

If Tiffany had a more robust operating history over the past few years, the price paid for it may be more reasonable, but even with things as they are, it's not an entirely unreasonable deal. To understand why, consider that a big piece of the reason for the deal appears to be to increase LVMH’s Watches and Jewelry division. Management specifically highlighted this in their latest investor presentation.

*Taken from LVMH

Over the past three years, LVMH has seen some rather impressive operating results no matter how you look at it. While Tiffany’s revenue over this period grew 11%, LVMH’s expanded 24.5%. Its Watches and Jewelry business grew only a bit slower at 18.9%. From a profit perspective, the situation is even better. Over this period of time, LVMH’s total recurring profits jumped 42.4% while its Watches and Jewelry business saw its profits rise 53.5% and, in the latest fiscal year, Watches & Jewelry saw a 17% profit margin. Total net income for LVMH over this window rose 57%.

Not only does LVMH want to find ways to add value to its Watches and Jewelry business, it wants to do it in a very specific market: the US. You see, this particular division of the company generated only 9% of its sales in the US. By comparison, 44% of all revenues generated by Tiffany last year were from the Americas. Even if all of LVMH’s revenues from non-specified markets were split between Canada and Latin America (they aren’t), this would still bring its Watches and Jewelry business’s exposure to the region up to no more than 24%. By acquiring a fine jewelry player with a sizable chunk of its business dedicated to the Americas, LVMH has an easy road in to a valuable (but likely competitive) market.

This deal also gives the company the ability to cross-sell in other markets. LVMH generates about 47% of its Watches and Jewelry revenue from Asia (including 15% from Japan), while Tiffany generates 43% of its revenue from Asia (including 15% from Japan as well). LVMH has a much larger hold over the European market than Tiffany does with 29% of that divisions’ revenue coming from there (including 6% in France) compared to the 11% that Tiffany boasts.

This gives the company the ability to easily expand certain product lines into other regions or to focus on cutting costs in order to generate synergies. From my review, management has not discussed what synergies it is anticipating from the deal, but it’s hard to imagine them not being there for the taking, whether in the form of reducing overlapping corporate costs, creating supply chain efficiencies, physical store reductions where possible, and by seeing the revenue synergies I alluded to.

Takeaway

With what little information LVMH has made available, it’s difficult to get a full grasp over whether the deal will ultimately be worth it. We do know that while the price being paid for Tiffany is awfully high, there should be the potential for synergies, especially revenue-related ones. This creates some degree of uncertainty for shareholders, but while I believe Tiffany's investors will probably end up walking away with the better end of this deal, LVMH is not making a completely unreasonable leap here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.