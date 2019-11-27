Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation's Earnings Likely To Rise Next Year

Earnings are expected to increase by 5% next year mainly because of lower provisions charge and non-interest expense and higher non-interest income.

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation's (NASDAQ:BMTC) earnings gave a positive surprise in the third quarter due to booking of a very low provisions charge for loan losses. Next year, earnings are expected to be driven by lower provisions charge and non-interest expense, and higher non-interest income. The prospects of earnings increase have already been mostly incorporated in the current stock price, so it is advisable to wait for dips in price before investing in BMTC.

Provisions Likely to Rise Again After Surprise Dip

BMTC's provision charge for loan losses continued to trend downwards in the third quarter after spiking in the first quarter. Going forward, I'm expecting provisions charge to be higher due to anticipated economic slowdown. BMTC's provisions have historically been quite volatile, and therefore, it is better to prudently assume a charge on the higher side. Consequently, I'm expecting the company to post provisions charge of $1.5 million in the fourth quarter as opposed to $0.9 million in the third quarter. For FY20, I'm expecting an average charge of $1.5 million each quarter. Due to the spike in 1QFY19, the full-year charge for 2020 will be lower than the 2019 charge, despite the assumption of higher quarter-over-quarter provisions charge.

Loan Growth to Remain Low

BMTC has presence in the states of Pennsylvania, Delaware, and New Jersey. Due to the geographic diversity, the overall national economy is a better gauge of BMTC's credit market than the local economy. In addition, BMTC leans towards the commercial segment with commercial mortgage making up around 50% of total loans and commercial and industrial loans making up 20% of total loans. Consequently, the overall GDP growth in United States can be taken as the chief driver of BMTC's loan market in the future.

Going forward, the country's economy is expected to take the toll of trade uncertainties with key trade partner countries. Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia's leading index (see chart below) shows that the nation's economy is expected to grow in the coming quarters, but at a lower rate than the past 5-year average.

Data by YCharts

The economic slowdown is expected to drag loan growth in the coming quarters. However, some improvement is expected from a decline in refinancing activity once the Fed funds rate stabilizes, most probably in the next Fed Open Market Committee meeting in December 2019.

Given the above factors, I'm expecting loans to grow by 0.25% quarter over quarter in 4QFY19 and 1.0% year over year in 2020, as shown below.

Margin Compression to Pressurize Net Interest Income

According to the results of an interest rate sensitivity simulation conducted by the management, a 100bps parallel downward shift in interest rate can decrease net interest income by 2.87% in the next twelve months. The table below, taken from the third quarter 10-Q filing, shows the results of the simulation.

I'm not expecting any further rate cut in the remainder of 2019 or in 2020, so my estimates assume 75bps rate cut only. Based on my interest rate assumption, my asset and liability forecast, and management's guidance on interest rate sensitivity, I'm expecting BMTC's net interest margin to decline by 3bps in 4QFY19, 3bps in 1QFY20, and another 3bps in 2QFY20 on linked quarter basis. For full year, I'm expecting average net interest margin in 2020 to be 7bps below the 2019 average, as shown in the table below.

The compression in net interest margin will more than offset the effect of loan growth on net interest income. Consequently, I'm expecting BMTC's net interest income to decline by 0.4% year over year in 2020.

Non-Interest Income and Expenses to Drive Earnings

The company's non-interest income declined by 3.8% quarter over quarter in 3QFY19. Going forward, some improvement is expected due to the company's wealth management division. BMTC's assets under management increased significantly in the third quarter, which will help keep non-interest income elevated in the coming quarters. Assets under management reached a level of $15.6 billion at the end of September 2019, up 5% from June end 2019, and up 16.2% from December 2018 end.

I'm also expecting non-interest expense to be lower in 2020 than 2019 because the expenses surged in the first quarter of 2019, and it is unlikely that that level will be reached again in 2020.

The combined effect of higher non-interest income and lower non-interest expense is expected to drive earnings next year. I'm expecting BMTC's net income to increase by 5% year over year in 2020 to $3.03 per share, as shown in the following table.

Dividend Yield of 2.85% Expected

Based on the prospects of earnings increase, I'm expecting BMTC to maintain its trend of increasing dividends every year. I'm anticipating BMTC to pay total dividends of $1.10 per share in 2020, resulting in a dividend yield of 2.85%.

I do not foresee any threats to BMTC's dividends. The dividend and earnings estimates suggest a comfortable payout ratio of 36% for 2020, which is sustainable. Further, BMTC's Tier I capital ratio was recorded at 11.33% at the end of September 2019, which is above the minimum level of 8.0% required to be classified as 'well capitalized'.

Valuing at $40.7

I'm using BMTC's historical price to tangible book value ratio, P/TB to value the stock. BMTC's P/TB multiple has been quite volatile in the past (i.e. from 2013 to 2019); therefore, it is more appropriate to take the average for 2019 only. Multiplying the average ratio for 2019, of 1.89x, with the forecast tangible book value per share of $21.5, gives a target price of $40.7. This price target implies only a 5.3% upside from the stock's November 22 closing price. The table below shows sensitivity of the target price to different levels of P/TB ratio.

Conclusion: Adopting a Neutral Stance

As the target price suggests only a mid-single digit price upside, I'm maintaining a neutral rating on BMTC. My previous rating on the stock was also neutral. While BMTC is not attractive at the current market price, I think it can become attractive if its price dips to $37, which is 10% below the target price. BMTC will be a worthwhile investment at a price of $37.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.