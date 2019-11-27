ConocoPhillips Will Continue To Outperform

In a weak oil price environment, Wall Street will likely reward those oil producers that can generate robust levels of free cash flows while growing production. ConocoPhillips (COP) can do just that, and considerably better than other independent exploration and production companies. The Houston, Texas-based ConocoPhillips comes with an enviable track record of generating free cash flows, even in a low oil price environment of less than $55 a barrel. The company will continue delivering tons of excess cash in the future as it fully capitalizes on its low-cost asset base. It will then return the excess cash to shareholders as dividends and buybacks. This should enable the stock to outperform its peers.

A vast majority of exploration and production companies have now reported their third-quarter results, including ConocoPhillips which posted an adjusted profit of $0.82 per share and free cash flows of almost $1 billion. The company produced of 1.32 million boe per day in Q3-2019. Nearly all oil producers reported a dip in profits in the third quarter on a year-over-year basis due to the decline in oil prices which averaged around $56 a barrel in Q3-2019, as opposed to $69.71 in Q3-2018. The prices of natural gas and natural gas liquids were also lower.

Crude oil’s outlook is also not looking bright. On one hand, the growth of shale oil production from the US could slow down next year as oil producers scale back drilling activity and focus on boosting shareholder returns. On the other hand, the 16-month trade war between the US and China has dented the outlook for global oil demand and it seems unlikely the dispute will get resolved anytime soon. The slowdown in global economic growth hasn’t helped. Meanwhile, the growth in crude oil supplies from some markets, such as Brazil, Norway, and Guyana, could also weigh on prices.

In this backdrop of persistently weak commodity prices, investors will likely reward companies that can generate profits and strong levels of free cash flows while growing production, even at a modest pace. Those operators who burn cash flows may get punished, even if they achieve double-digit production growth. The shale drillers have recognized the market’s sentiment, as evident from what we’ve heard from the heads of several oil producers during third-quarter conference calls, and have taken various measures to improve their ability to generate free cash flows. Some oil producers such as Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) have already taken several steps, including cost-cutting initiatives and tapering down of production growth plans, which have pushed it to free cash flows. Other companies that burned cash flows this year, such as Apache Corp. (APA), could turn around next year. But in my view, perhaps no other oil producer is better at generating free cash flows than ConocoPhillips.

ConocoPhillips is the largest independent oil producer in terms of output which pumped a total of 1.35 million boe per day in the first nine months of this year. The company benefits from having a diversified portfolio of low-cost oil and gas producing assets in the US and international markets. Its portfolio is broadly divided into three segments – the ACE (Alaska, Canada, and Europe) region which will play an important role in driving the company’s growth, the Lower-48 region which consists of shale oil-producing properties in the US where its output has been growing at a robust pace, and the APME (the Asia Pacific & Middle East) region from where the company produces low-cost conventional oil and gas and generates strong levels of free cash flows. The company holds a total of 37 billion barrels of oil equivalent resources of which almost 41% (or 15Bn boe) are low-cost assets with an average cost of supplies of less than $30 per barrel. During the ongoing commodity price environment, ConocoPhillips will only produce oil and gas from these low-cost resources. As a result, the company will continue churning profits and free cash flows.

ConocoPhillips has one of the best track records among all independent oil producers of consistently delivering profits and free cash flows. The company reported strong numbers in the third quarter while operating at $56 oil, as mentioned earlier. But what sets ConocoPhillips apart is that it has consistently reported free cash flows in the last several quarters, even during difficult periods when oil prices plunged and a number of other exploration and production companies burned cash flows. For instance, in Q1-2019, when WTI fell to under $47 a barrel and averaged less than $55, ConocoPhillips reported $1.3 billion of free cash flows. Even in Q2-2017, which was one of the most challenging periods for the oil producers as the commodity averaged just $48 a barrel, ConocoPhillips kept a tight lid on its expenses and ended that period with free cash flows of $621 million.

In my view, ConocoPhillips has proven beyond doubt that it is one of the lowest cost operators, perhaps the lowest cost oil producer, among all independent E&Ps. In the current oil price environment of $55 to $60 a barrel, I believe it will continue reporting robust levels of free cash flows, just as we’ve seen in the third quarter.

ConocoPhillips has also been growing its production on an adjusted basis. In the third quarter, the company posted a 7% increase in underlying production and a 6% increase in a debt-adjusted per share basis. The growth was driven in large part by the company’s oil-producing properties in the Lower-48 states, particularly the Big-3 shale oil plays. ConocoPhillips’s output from the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford, and Bakken region increased by more than 21% in the third quarter on a year-over-year basis. ConocoPhillips will keep drilling activity elevated in the Lower-48 region which will continue to drive its growth in the future.

ConocoPhillips has recently released its 10-year plan which shows that the shale oil plays will continue to drive ConocoPhillips’s growth in the next decade. The Big-3 will transform into Big-4 as it ramps up production from Canada’s Montney field. By 2020, ConocoPhillips’s gross unconventional production will more than double from around 400,000 boe per day to more than 900,000 boe per day by the end of the decade. This will play a leading role in pushing the company’s total production higher.

ConocoPhillips plans to spend an average of $7 billion of capital expenditure per year in the upcoming decade to achieve around a 4% increase in annual production. During this period, the company will continue delivering strong levels of cash flows – almost $50 billion of free cash flows in the 10 years. This may sound ambitious on paper but I believe it is achievable considering ConocoPhillips’s track record of reporting an average of more than $1.2 billion of free cash flows in each quarter (last 10 quarters).

ConocoPhillips has been using the excess cash flows to reward shareholders with dividends and buybacks. So far this year, ConocoPhillips has generated $4 billion in free cash flows, a vast majority of which (or $3.8 billion) it returned to investors as dividends and buybacks. I believe investors should expect this trend to continue in the foreseeable future, particularly since the company itself has predicted that it will spend around $30 billion on buybacks and $20 billion on dividends in the next 10 years, essentially returning all of the excess cash to shareholders.

Last month, ConocoPhillips announced a 38% increase in quarterly dividends to $0.42 per share which translates into an annualized dividend yield of 2.8%, which is higher than the S&P-500 average of 1.89%. I expect the company to grow dividends further in the future as it continues to generate robust levels of free cash flows. The company also expects to repurchase $3 billion of its shares in 2020.

ConocoPhillips stock has held up well this year in the face of volatile oil prices. The company’s shares have fallen by just 3.9% on a year-to-date basis, easily outperforming the broader exploration and production industry (XOP) which fell by 21% in the same period. I believe ConocoPhillips stock should outperform other oil producers in the future as well. If oil prices remain low at under $60 a barrel, some companies might struggle with weak production growth and cash flows. But ConocoPhillips will continue growing output while generating tons of excess cash which it will use to fund dividends and buybacks. This should fuel the outperformance of ConocoPhillips stock.

The company’s shares are currently trading just 4.5x in terms of EV/EBITDA (fwd) multiple, which makes it one of the cheapest stocks among all large-cap independent oil producers. I think this might be a good time to consider buying ConocoPhillips stock.

