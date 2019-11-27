Take (Some) Profits In Dick's Sporting Goods

If you have been in the stock since the low $30 levels, you might want to take a little bit off and let the rest run.

We have been in and out of Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS) several times in the last few years, and is a favorite among day traders over at BAD BEAT Investing. We have issued several trade alerts in our forum, and felt the stock could get back to $40. It has now done that with authority, with this major rally ensuing on the back of just reported earnings. So what now? Probably time to take a little profit, but there is some positive momentum.

In this column, we assess what we see in the name and discuss several issues to consider on the long side. We will discuss not just the top- and bottom-line performance but look more closely at comparable sales and margins, which we believe will continue to drive investor sentiment. E-commerce must continue to be a focus while assessing the company's work toward property management. Ultimately, we have now have a neutral to mildly bullish view on the name following this stunning report.

Earnings smasher

We cover a number of retailers, and in the sporting/apparel space, there has been mixed winners and losers. For Dick's, we were targeting earnings per share of $0.40 on an adjusted basis. Our expectations for minimal growth were based on revenues rising 3-4%, based on same-store sales improving 2-3%, while online sales would grow low double digits. We were also assuming margins remained about the same as last year as well.

In Q3 2019, the company reported net income of $44.8 million, or $0.52 per share, on an adjusted basis. Not only did this surpass our bullish expectations of $0.42 per share, but it was beyond the highest end of the company's own expectations, and $0.12 better than consensus. This is also a nice growth from last year's $37.8 million, or $0.39 per share.

Our expectations were essentially for about 6-8% growth in earnings per share at the higher end of our expectations, so this result is stellar. With the outperformance relative to our own expectations, we believe this result was solid and deserves praise, but more importantly, we need to understand how the company got there and the implications for future trading in the stock.

Comparable sales shine

We had expected positive same-store sales this quarter. Just because earnings per share surpassed our estimates does not necessarily mean the critical metrics that influence the bottom line were all that strong. So, we have to look under the hood a bit. We care about sales and the input costs to generate those sales. We have particular interest in comparable sales when examining retail.

We were blown away by comparable sales. Consolidated same-store sales increased 6.0%. That is simply stunning. This is a stark turnaround from Q3 2018 where consolidated same store sales decreased 3.9%.

So why the increase? Well, Dick's saw increases in both average ticket and transactions, as well as growth across each of its three primary categories of hardlines, apparel and footwear.

With this increase in same-store sales, coupled with a strong merchandising strategy, and online strength led to a year-over-year revenue increase of 5.4% to $1.96 billion. This was ahead of our expectations slightly for $1.90 billion in sales. While comp sales impressed, the result reflects a real effort by the company to improve online sales.

Continued improvement in e-commerce

We've been diligently watching e-commerce all across the retailers we follow. While we were pleased with comparable sales relative to our expectations, our expectations were met for online sales growth. We thought online sales could jump as high 15%, but we were wrong here. Online sales increased a solid 13%, however. This helped bring revenues ahead of our expectations. While more and more shoppers are purchasing materials online, we believe Dick's aggressive promotional activities to protect market share helped boost online sales. In fact, online sales represent an increased percentage of total revenues each year. With such promotion, we were concerned margins might get hit, but were expecting them to be around flat.

Margins expand

We continue to believe that margins will remain pressured for several quarters to come as the company continues to transition and adapt to new market realities of competition and heavy promotion. However, we do think they can get back over 30%. In the present quarter, gross margins expanded to 29.66% from 29.32% last year.

We do note that online sales tend to have lower overhead, so the more sales online the better. We see them as a higher margin source, so we think margins could get back over 30% as online remains a strong focus. From an operating margin perspective, we want to see the company get more aggressive with property, a theme we have harped on across various brick and mortar stores.

Be tactical with physical stores

Everyone knows that online sales increase every year and the pressure on physical stores is strong. With sporting goods and footwear there is some insulation from the online pressure, especially if the prices are competitive. We think Dick's needs to be more aggressive in property management and be very tactical when opening new shops in key markets. We want it to close underperforming stores and waste no time in keeping losing operations running. The store count has remained roughly stagnant over the last year and a half, with only some movement and closures. In the third quarter, Dick's opened six new Dick's Sporting Goods stores and one new Golf Galaxy store, completing its 2019 store development program. We like that it also exited eight Field & Stream stores, which were subleased to Sportsman's Warehouse, and closed one Golf Galaxy Store. As of November 2, 2019, Dick's operated 733 Dick's Sporting Goods stores in 47 states, 95 Golf Galaxy stores in 32 states, and 27 Field & Stream stores in 16 states. The total stores have barely moved in a few years.

A bit of debt on the balance sheet

One of the concerns we had with the company was that, by opening new shops and refusing to shutter losing operations, it could be costly to the balance sheet. That said, the balance sheet is in okay shape but there is moderate debt that is higher than a year ago. Dick's ended Q3 2019 with approximately $87.6 million in cash and cash equivalents and approximately $719.3 million in outstanding borrowings under its revolving credit facility. It also is worth noting the company gave back over $495 million to shareholders through share repurchases and quarterly dividends.

Our projections being raised given management's bullish outlook

Thanks to Dick's outperformance with its comp sales and continued online strength, we see a strong end to 2019. We still think same-store sales will increase 3% for the year, but now see online sales growing 12-15%. Assuming margins improve slightly and factoring year-to-date performance, we are now targeting earnings per share of $3.61 to $3.71, up from our prior view in the summer of 2019 of $3.49-$3.62.

Our take on the stock

At present levels, shares are still attractive on a valuation basis at 12.7 times 2019 earnings based on the present share price of $47, even after a massive runup in early trading here. Longer term, if you believe that the athletic sector will remain strong, while consolidation remains possible, shares are still attractive. We also like the shareholder friendly nature of the company with repurchases and dividend payments. However, from a trading standpoint, we could see profit-taking in the next few sessions after the rally is complete. Therefore, we think you should let the stock come down, then consider some buying in the low $40 range. If you have been in the stock since the low $30 levels, you might want to take a little bit off and let the rest run.

