Ultra Petroleum: A Look At 2020 In Runoff Mode

It should be able to generate over $100 million in positive cash flow in 2020 at current strip prices, assuming no working capital changes and no make whole recovery.

Ultra is in runoff mode, with zero drilling and 2020 production expected to be around 22% below 2019 production.

Ultra Petroleum (OTC:UPLC) is currently in runoff mode. It amended its credit facility to remove the financial maintenance covenants, and has stopped drilling in Pinedale. It should be able to generate a significant amount of positive cash flow in the upcoming quarters, which will go towards paying down its credit facility. It may be allowed in the future to repurchase second-lien and then unsecured debt at a discount, although that will at least require its net first-lien debt to be no more than 3.0x EBITDAX.

Credit Facility Changes

Ultra's amended credit facility removes the financial maintenance covenants and also basically prevents Ultra from drilling for now. Ultra is limited to $10 million capex in Q4 2019 and $5 million capex per quarter thereafter (although it can save up unused amounts). Ultra is going to be in runoff mode with its cash flow going towards paying down the credit facility, and potentially its term loan thereafter. If it gets its net first-lien debt down to 3.0x and fully repays its credit facility, then it appears that it may be allowed to put some of its cash flow towards repurchasing some of its second-lien debt instead.

Reference Prices

Below are the reference prices that I am using for modeling Ultra's 2020 results. These reflect the strip prices for oil and gas as of November 26. Over the full year, this averages out to around $2.42 Henry Hub natural gas along with a negative $0.33 Rockies basis.

Q1 2020 Q2 2020 Q3 2020 Q4 2020 Henry Hub $2.48 $2.30 $2.38 $2.52 Rockies Basis $0.01 -$0.62 -$0.37 -$0.35 WTI $58.25 $57.30 $56.00 $54.96

As Ultra notes, the 12-month strip has improved slightly in recent months, but still remains fairly low.

Source: Ultra Petroleum

Well Economics

Ultra has made progress in increasing the success rate of its two-string wells. It had a 50% success rate in Q1 2019, resulting in an average cost of $3.1 million with contingencies. The success rate rose to 88% in Q3 2019, bringing down the average cost with contingencies to $2.7 million, just slightly above the successful well cost of $2.6 million.

Source: Ultra Petroleum

Despite the cost reductions, Ultra still appears to need natural gas prices to improve significantly (along with well productivity) for Ultra to achieve solid economics though. Ultra's Q3 2019 wells (and Q2 2019 wells) have been trending closer to the 2.9 Bcfe EUR level. Even with a well cost reduction to $2.5 million, a 2.9 Bcfe EUR well would only have a 15% IRR at $2.50 Rockies gas, around $0.41 above 2020 strip. An improvement to 3.5 Bcfe EURs would leave IRRs at 25% at $2.50 Rockies gas.

Source: Ultra Petroleum

A $2.5 million well cost, 3.5 Bcfe EURs and $3.00 Rockies gas are needed to get to a solid 38% IRR.

2020 Outlook

Ultra Petroleum expects to produce around 182 to 192 Bcfe in 2020 with minimal capex. I project it will end up with $475 million in oil and gas revenue and $265 million EBITDAX in 2020 at the reference prices mentioned above.

Ultra's EBITDAX is expected to be highest (at $94 million in Q1 2020) due to seasonally higher natural gas prices plus its highest production levels of the year. Ultra's EBITDAX is expected to be lowest (at $51 million in Q2 2020) due to low Henry Hub natural gas prices, compounded by the wider Rockies gas differential in the shoulder season.

Q1 2020 Q2 2020 Q3 2020 Q4 2020 FY 2020 Production (Bcfe) 50 48 46 44 188 Revenue ($ Million) $147 $102 $112 $114 $475 Hedge Value ($ Million) $4 $2 $1 $0 $7 Operating Expenses ($ Million) $57 $53 $54 $53 $217 EBITDAX ($ Million) $94 $51 $59 $61 $265

I have assumed that Ultra has minimal capex during 2020, with a minor amount allocated to capitalized workovers and the like. With $265 million EBITDAX, Ultra may be able to generate $115 million in positive cash flow in 2020 after subtracting $140 million in cash interest and $10 million in capex. This does not include the effect of working capital changes and any potential make-whole payments.

Ultra may be able to pay down its credit facility balance to zero in Q1 2020 if there are no working capital changes, although it does have a significant working capital deficit at the moment.

Conclusion

Ultra is now in runoff mode with its capex limited by its credit agreement, and with Pinedale providing poor returns at current natural gas strip prices anyway. It should be able to generate a significant amount of cash flow going forward, which will go towards paying down its credit facility for now. Ultra's ability to reduce its net first-lien debt to under 3.0x EBITDAX will likely require it to receive a large amount of make-whole payments though. That debt level is part of the requirement for Ultra to be able to do debt repurchases. With Ultra's total debt potentially still ending up at over 6.0x EBITDAX at the end of 2020 (including the effect of a full $240 million in remaining make-whole recovery), Ultra's common stock still appears out of the money.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.