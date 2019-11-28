The Euro Currency Has Been Trending Lower For Over A Decade

When I was finishing my university studies in London in 1981, one fascinating subject in my political science classes was the talks between European nations about a common market. At the time, the EEC was a vision, but at the turn of this century, it became a reality.

I remember writing a paper for a class about how the most challenging issue for the common market was the blending of cultures between northern and southern Europe. The basis of the argument was that a lot more than language separated many of the countries that today form the European Union.

The euro currency is less than two decades old. The members of the EU exchanged their foreign exchange instruments for euros at the turn of this century. The euro was launched on January 1, 1999, at parity to the US dollar. Coins and banknotes replaced other currencies on January 1, 2002. The euro hit its all-time high in 2008 at $1.59880, but a sovereign debt crisis and other issues caused a downtrend in the euro versus the dollar that continues to be in place almost one dozen years after its high. The Invesco Currency Shares Euro Currency Trust (FXE) tracks the price action in the US dollar versus euro currency pair.

The other reserve currency of the world

The US dollar is the world's reserve currency, but the euro is the second leading foreign exchange instrument held by central banks around the globe.

As the chart shows, the euro's position makes it the leading component in the calculation of the US dollar index futures contract on the Intercontinental Exchange. The euro accounts for 57.6% of the dollar index.

A consistent trend

The euro currency has been trending lower against the US dollar since the 2008 peak at $1.5988.

Source: ICE

As the monthly chart highlights, the euro has made lower highs and lower lows against the US dollar since 2008. The most recent low came at $1.03675 in late 2016. At $1.1014 on November 27, the euro was a lot closer to the low than the high over the past eleven years. The total number of open long and short positions in the futures contract for the currency pair has increased steadily as the euro has been under pressure. Rising open interest and a declining price is typically a technical validation of a bearish trend in a futures market.

Interest rate differentials say the euro will continue to fall

In the world of foreign exchange, the interest rate differential between currencies is a significant factor when it comes to the value of one currency versus another. The rate gap between the dollar and the euro rose to a high of 2.65%-2.90% from late 2018 through July 2019. The differential narrowed over the past months after three short-term rate reductions in the US and only one ten basis point cut in Europe to 2.00%-2.25%. The Fed cut rates by twenty-five basis points from July 31 through October, and the ECB cut by ten points in September. In a sign that the current level of the differential in rates continues to weigh on the value of the euro, the currency pair has not moved much. The euro was trading at $1.10055 at the start of August and was at $1.1034 at the end of last week.

Based on the most recent statements from the US Federal Reserve, it seems the central bank has put short-term rates at a level that reflects equilibrium, and no further rate cuts are on the horizon. At the same time, the ECB began purchasing longer-term debt securities again in November at a rate of 20 billion euros per month. The current environment suggests that the differential will not narrow further in the foreseeable future, which could continue to put pressure on the value of the euro versus the dollar.

A successful resolution to Brexit could cause a rebound as can a volatile U.S. election in 2020

Interest rate differentials suggest that the currency pair could continue to make lower highs and lower lows. However, a final resolution to the Brexit issue could have the opposite impact on the value of the euro currency. The potential for a hard Brexit has been one factor that has weighed on the value of the euro versus the US dollar.

The new Prime Minister of the United Kingdom worked with the leadership of the European Union to settle one of the primary areas of contention for a deal on Brexit. A dual customs zone at the Irish border could lead to an agreement by the two parties. While the members of the UK Parliament seemed to favor the deal, the general election on December 12 will serve as a second referendum on the UK's exit from the union. Prime Minister Johnson and his Tory Party is leading in the polls with the election only a few weeks away. However, as we learned in both the UK and the US in 2016, election results can differ from polls.

A final resolution when it comes to Brexit would remove some of the uncertainty that has weighed on both the British pound and the euro currency against the US dollar. Given that the most recent lower high in the dollar versus the euro currency pair on the longer-term chart was at $1.25765 in early 2018, there is plenty of room for a recovery from the $1.1014 level.

At the same time, if the UK and EU get their collective act together on Brexit, the highly contentious Presidential contest in the US in 2020 could cause increased volatility in the US dollar that may benefit the value of the euro against the US greenback.

FXE for those who do not venture into the OTC or futures markets

The most direct routes for a risk position in the dollar versus the euro are via the over-the-counter foreign exchange or the futures markets. For those who do not venture into the OTC or futures arenas, the Invesco Currency Shares Euro Currency Trust provides an alternative. FXE trades on the US stock market and is available to market participants that have standard equity accounts. The fund summary for FXE states:

The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price in USD of the Euro. The Shares are intended to provide institutional and retail investors with a simple, cost-effective means of gaining investment benefits similar to those of holding euro. Source: Yahoo Finance

FXE has net assets of $275.36 million, trades an average of 159,066 shares each day, and charges an expense ratio of 0.40%. The dollar versus the euro currency pair moved from $1.09385 on October 1 to a high at $1.12215 on October 21, a rise of 2.59%. The euro then corrected to a low at $1.10045 against the dollar on November 27, as it moved 1.93% lower.

Source: Barchart

Over the same period, FXE moved from $103.41 to $105.97 per share or 2.48% higher. FXE then fell to a low at $104.33 or 1.55% below the high. While FXE did a reasonable job tracking the price action in the euro versus the dollar currency pair, the ETF only trades during the hours when the US stock market is open for business. The foreign exchange market trades around the clock during the week, which can create some divergence in performance over time.

The euro currency has been trending lower against the US dollar for over a decade, and that pattern does not appear in jeopardy. However, the euro has plenty of room to recover before it gets anywhere near the most recent higher low from the beginning of 2018.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.