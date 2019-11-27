JNK: CCC Sell Signal On High-Yield But Not Stock Market

A replay of 2015 correction, the worst case scenario, is unlikely given the differences in the macro environment between now and then.

CCC bond spreads have widened the last 6 months while high-yield spreads remain relatively unchanged, a divergence that occurred only handful times last 10 years.

The high-yield bond market has undoubtedly been a major beneficiary of lower interest rates, with investors rushing into high-yield bond ETFs and mutual funds. Indeed, inflows into JNK and HYG surpassed $7 billion year-to-date per ETF.com. That said, recently there are increasing fundamental concerns of a downturn in high-yield market, with Moody's leading credit-risk indicator pointing to higher default rates ahead:

Since the statistic was introduced in January 1996, August marked the fourth time the high-yield EDF metric’s month-long average increased sequentially to at least 4.59%. The previous occurrences and the accompanying high-yield bond spreads were August 2015 (568 bp), August 2008 (800 bp), and August 1998 (469 bp). Both the high-yield bond spread and the high-yield default rate increased significantly by the ninth month following the three incidents.

Another warning sign is the divergence between CCC and high-yield spreads based on the ICE BofAML indices. The CCC sell signal was first discussed by fellow SeekingAlpha author, but we will share some insights from our perspective.

One observation is that the CCC bond index spread, which represents the worst of the junk bond category, has begun widening even as the broader high-yield index spread continues tightening or remains near recent tights in the past 6 months. The negative divergence has only happened 3 other times in the last 10 years.

Occurrences and Forward Price Change in JNK and SPY when CCC widened at least 30bps last 6 months and HY tightened or unchanged last 6 months

Date JNK HY Spread CCC Spread CCC-HY HY 6-mo Chg CCC 6-mo Chg JNK 3-mo Forward JNK 6-mo Forward JNK 12-mo Forward SPY 3-mo Forward SPY 6-mo Forward SPY 12-mo Forward 2010-08-02 117.93 6.57% 10.80% 4.23% -0.24% 0.50% 4.60% 3.13% -2.47% 9.19% 16.69% 6.84% 2015-07-27 113.91 5.36% 11.61% 6.25% -0.01% 1.32% -3.95% -12.54% -5.03% -1.22% -7.97% 3.14% 2017-09-11 111.51 3.73% 8.69% 4.96% -0.18% 0.34% -1.26% -3.23% -3.09% 6.95% 10.04% 16.73% 2019-11-04 108.20 4.00% 10.73% 6.73% -0.01% 1.98%

Based on the above analysis, JNK looks poised for a correction with all instances pointing to price decline in the next 12 months. Even after including the 5+% dividend yield, the total return would be at best in the low single digits. The result also applies to HYG, which has a similar composition in terms of bond quality exposure (both ETFs have 10+% weight in CCC or under). Meanwhile, it is a different story for equity markets, as long-term outlook for S&P 500 (SPY) is decisively bullish after possible short-term headwinds.

The question is which of the 3 historical outcomes are we most likely headed towards. Clearly the worst case scenario is July 2015, as it preceded a plunge in high-yield and equity markets. We now compare economic and market landscape between those years based on the following indicators:

Manufacturing ISM

The slowdown in manufacturing and industrial sectors certainly draws parallels between now and 2015, as the Manufacturing ISM index deteriorated along with the divergence in CCC-HY spreads. In contrast, during 2010 and 2017, growth remains in solid territory with the index above 55.

Retail Sales

A key difference between now and 2015 is that growth in retail sales has been recovering this year and quite the opposite in 2015. Consumer spending has indeed been resilient even in the face of the ongoing trade war with China, and forecasters project strong holiday shopping season which would boost investor sentiment in high-yield and equities.

Interest Rate Environment & Bond Fund Inflows

Recall in early 2015, then Fed chair Janet Yellen had been hinting numerously about the first post-crisis interest rate hike, before it eventually happened in December. The expectation of an imminent rate hike along with slowing economy led to massive outflows from high-yield bond funds prior to the market turmoil in August. It is certainly a stark contrast to the other 3 instances during which JNK and HYG enjoyed healthy inflows in an economically strong or monetarily accommodative environment.

JNK+HYG ETF Flows, Fed Decisions and Forward Price Change in JNK and SPY when CCC widened at least 30bps last 6 months and HY tightened or unchanged last 6 months

Date JNK+HYG Flows - Last 6 Months ($mil) Fed Decisions That Year JNK 3-mo Forward JNK 6-mo Forward JNK 12-mo Forward SPY 3-mo Forward SPY 6-mo Forward SPY 12-mo Forward 2010-08-02 5,389 (full year) QE2 4.60% 3.13% -2.47% 9.19% 16.69% 6.84% 2015-07-27 -4,237 1 Rate Hike -3.95% -12.54% -5.03% -1.22% -7.97% 3.14% 2017-09-11 3,212 3 Rate Hikes -1.26% -3.23% -3.09% 6.95% 10.04% 16.73% 2019-11-04 994 3 Rate Cuts

Hence, a cascading drop in high-yield and stock market resembling the one in August 2015 looks unlikely absent a shock event such as re-escalation of U.S.-China trade war. That being said, considering the CCC sell signal still portend a negative outlook in high-yield, the reward-to-risk of buying JNK or HYG certainly does not look compelling at this moment. We anticipate decoupling between high-yield and stock markets to continue, with the latter outperforming from both a price and total return perspective.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.