NantHealth Scores Milestone FDA Approval While SaaS Business Grows

NantHealth (NH) recently released their Q3FY19 earnings on Nov. 7 and showed higher total gross margins and that it was cash flow positive. During the conference call, it revealed that the FDA decision on their tumor-normal in vitro diagnostic, Omics Core SM, would be coming out sometime in the current quarter. Just a few days later, the company announced it received FDA marketing authorization, marking the nation's first tumor-normal mutation profiling of overall tumor mutational burden from whole exome sequencing in solid tumors.

Omics Core is the first whole exome test for TMB authorized by the FDA, and as such, marks a watershed moment in oncology

- Chief Medical Officer, Sandeep Reddy

Since the announcement, the stock price has been ripping higher, and rightly so. The implications of the FDA authorization are significant to the company's long-term strategy for the GPS Cancer product line. Omics Core is also positioned as an advancement over competitors that look at limited gene panels like Myriad Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN), Color Genomics Inc., and Invitae Corp. (NYSE:NVTA).

After accomplishing the milestone, the next step is getting nationwide coverage from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS). The company has been in talks with CMS for several years but has struggled to obtain coverage without an FDA approval for its test. Similar next generation sequencing diagnostics, such as FoundationOne's CDx have received FDA approval and thus were approved for coverage, so it does not seem like a reach for NantHealth's Omics Core to be covered.

The company is in the process of preparing a submission for CMS coverage of Omics Core and will look to expand coverage for GPS Cancer with existing payers

- Dr. Reddy

Until NantHealth receives a positive decision from the CMS, the company has decided to de-emphasize the GPS Cancer business, which has been a good move. The company hit a high of 1021 tests ordered in Q4FY18 but has chosen to taper off its business since then. Expenses from the molecular sequencing line have always far outweighed the corresponding revenue, and from a business perspective, it simply didn't make sense to continue this way. The reduction in expenses has been great for the bottom line and has greatly aided in the company's path towards profitability. Still, we have a benchmark of where the test orders could eventually return to and grow from after CMS coverage.

Source: Egon Zee Research, NantHealth

Investor Takeaway

NantHealth's SaaS business brought in 82% of its total revenue this past quarter. The business continues to improve as SaaS revenue grew 15% to $18.3 million and the company's total gross margin increased to 63%. The company was also cash flow positive this quarter and expects to end the year positive in the 4 to 5 million dollar range. Focusing on the company's higher margin software offerings while it waits for a CMS decision on Omics Core seems to be a move in the right direction. Considering the company's frequent talks with CMS and how similar FDA approved diagnostics have been covered, I could foresee NantHealth receiving a positive outcome sometime in the first half of next year. If this occurs, there will be an explosion to the numbers of test orders and a meaningful contribution in revenue growth and eventual profitability.

In the midst of all this, the company is facing a potential delisting from NASDAQ, due to the stock price being below $1. Recently, the company appealed and has suggested a reverse stock split to maintain compliance. So far, the share price has closed above $1 for four days and recently closed last week at $1.17. Still, if this momentum continues, I'd expect the price to test $1.43 next. With a price-to-sales ratio of only 1.36, I still consider this company undervalued especially considering the positive catalysts on the horizon.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NH. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.