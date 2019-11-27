Vireo Health International, Inc. (VREOF) CEO Kyle Kingsley on Q3 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Vireo Health International, Inc. (VREOF) Q3 2019 Earnings Conference Call November 27, 2019 8:30 AM ET

Kyle Kingsley

Thanks, Sam. Good morning everyone, and thank you all for joining us. Before we get started, I'd like to first and foremost welcome Bruce Linton as our new Executive Chairman. Bruce and I had been talking for several months prior to the announcement that he would be joining us earlier this month. And one thing that struck me immediately during our first few conversations was how similar our visions are for the future of cannabis. While true that we both believe Vireo has one of the most valuable collections of geographic licenses and strategic assets in U.S. cannabis, we both agree that the long game in this industry will be one with superior science and meaningful, protectable intellectual property and superior products that are based on evidence and outcomes.

Our team's focus on driving real intellectual property development, including proprietary and high margin products that will succeed long-term are key differentiators for a business that set us apart when you begin to consider a future where major players in the pharmaceutical, tobacco, CPG, and agriculture industries will start participating more actively in our space. We're going to be a logical and attractive partner to most of those types of entities, and we feel we're well-positioned to create compelling long-term value for all of our stakeholders as a result. We're thrilled to welcome Bruce to the team, and I'm looking forward to working with him to help secure Vireo's future as one of the world's leading cannabis companies.

Finally, while Bruce will be joining us for earnings calls today and in the future, we please ask that analysts limit any questions for Bruce strictly to his involvement with Vireo.

I'll now hand the call over to Bruce for a few comments.

Bruce Linton

Thank you very much, and pleasure to be here. So, why Vireo has been a question I was asked often, because I have a visibility, I would say, of most MSOs, and pretty good relations with all of them. When I looked around, what I really like about Vireo is really their position, when I say that there's two parts to that, I like geographically where we stand and I like how we approach science as the underpinning of what we're going to do. So that was a big thing for me. I wanted to know that we were actually building the right things in the right locations.

Second part for me was the people. This team is really what I would describe as professional adults, who are in the cannabis business that actually understand this is a long game, and when I say that, one of my conditions of joining was that we all watch what happens in the stock but know that we locked our stock up for 12 months from the time I join, no selling. And I think for shareholders and for the team, it'll keep us all focused, and we should be able to create much more value with that focus than if stock was free and loose.

And then finally, what I wanted to make sure is that we had a degree of professionalism that would bode very well for any conversation with the parties Kyle mentioned, but also with our customers, and when I started review with the doctor what we were trying to do in terms of tracking our vape products, how we record information, how we make sure that we've actually limited or extinguish liability, because we actually know who's had them, how often they've had them, and whether or not there were any adversary actions. That's just a simple indicator of what I find is an organization that actually thinks long-term and uses proper and professional methodologies. And so, I look forward to actually working with him and building on it. I think I'll have a lot more to discuss on future calls. Our discussions between the team and myself have been active, we've thought of [ph] everything from who the buy and who not to buy, how to use non-dilutive capital instruments. And what we might want to look at as a naming structure for the company as we get ready for a dual market state, so lots of talking and thinking and actions to follow.

Back over to you guys.

Kyle Kingsley

Thanks, Bruce. I'll now provide an overview of our third quarter highlights, then Amber will provide an update on development projects and detail the financials. On slide five of today's presentation, we've summarized key highlight from the third quarter. We continue to generate strong top line growth, with total sales increasing 62% year-over-year, revenue growth was primarily driven by increasing demand and patient counts across most of our operating footprint, as well as continued growth of wholesale revenue streams in Maryland and Pennsylvania, and contributions from recently acquired operations in Arizona and New Mexico.

Sequential revenue growth in Arizona was particularly noteworthy during the third quarter as it demonstrates that our recent operational improvement initiatives there have been successful. As a reminder, we acquired our Arizona business shortly after our RTO, in March. And I mentioned on last quarter's call that we had our operations teams on site during most of the second quarter to optimize production and manufacturing, and help advance our extract product initiatives. We grow in ground in Arizona, and during the second quarter, we started work to add a new crop cycle and also identified how to improve biomass yields per plant by up to 30% with only a $30 increase in cost per plant. As a result of these changes, we began producing more biomass in this market, which helped us drive increased sales during the third quarter. By the end of calendar year 2019, we have more than doubled our annual capacity of biomass output in Arizona without adding any additional square footage in cultivation.

As we move from two revenue generating markets last year to now seven in 2019, we believe this small case study serves as an excellent example of the types of performance we expect from our operating teams moving forward. We have recruited an extremely talented team of experts from both outside and inside cannabis to apply their knowledge and solve new challenges, and we are looking forward to further establishing our track record as strong operators and prudent stewards of capital in the coming years.

To complete my review of the income statement, SG&A increased in line with our expectations given the growth investments we have been making this year. And the net loss in the quarter was mostly a function of gross margin contraction which resulted from the under absorption of overhead cost in some of the early stage markets like Maryland, Ohio, and Pennsylvania where revenues are still ramping up to meet demand. We talked a little bit about these dynamics on last quarter's call. But, another driver of lower cost -– lower gross margin in third quarter was planned downtime that we took in our New York cultivation and processing facility in order to accommodate some facility upgrades.

Gross profit was also impacted by a greater proportion of wholesale versus retail sales as compared to the prior year quarter. And we also experienced impacts of under absorption overhead cost in Maryland and Ohio as Maryland continues to ramp up to a more normalized sales. And Ohio operations were pre-revenue into the last weeks of September. Sales growth is continuing to ramp up nicely in our newer markets. And we recently launched several initiatives to drive higher margin product sales and improve operating efficiencies which we expect to benefit overall profitability next year.

We ended the quarter with approximately $16.4 million in cash on our balance sheet which leaves us a position of relative strength within our industry given that we have not been forced to succumb to the types of ugly debt deals that has been encumbering some of our peers. I should be clear that we have little interest in this type of financing and that our current cash position combined with our disciplined approach to capital allocation and lean operating mentality put us on a path to profitability next year, which is our goal.

We have many reasons to be excited about Vireo's future. And the level of inbound interest we have receiving over the last several weeks gives us confidence that affordable capital will be available if needed. For now, however, given the ongoing challenges that our industry is facing, we feel it's prudent to continue our lean skilled approach to our markets, and we will continue implementing some proactive austerity measures which were started in the second quarter.

Until further notice, we do not intend any substantial CapEx outlay through the first half of 2020 beyond ongoing expansion in Pennsylvania, New York, and Minnesota, or other markets for which we have anticipated current financing for tenant improvement funds through our real estate partners. We will continue to rely on existing infrastructure both for meeting our manufacturing and augment our focus on our existing dispensaries and wholesale markets. We will also disproportionately focus on our core markets of New York, Pennsylvania, Minnesota, Maryland, Arizona, and New Mexico; all of which are potentially under cost, where we don't use regulations in the next six to 18 months.

Amber will provide an overview of our revised development project timeline and summarize our current operational square footage on a state-by-state basis later in today's call, but the key takeaway here is that in our current environment, we will only be moving forward the development projects in areas where we expect immediate returns on investment and then access to affordable capital for implementation. Our Phase 3 expansion in Pennsylvania and the completion of our ongoing capacity expansion project in Minnesota remain our two most important near term initiatives as we expect both of those to help us drive profitable growth next year. Both of these projects are funded. We have relationship with IIPR and will not result in an outflow of Vireo cash. We also have significant flexibility for expansion in New York and have cleared the space for an additional 250,000 square feet for cultivation capacity if needed on account of regulatory changes in the state. We have strong relationships with real estate partners and do not anticipate this CapEx will come out coffers.

As a result of these decisions, we have revised our target number of operating dispensaries at year end in 2019 to 13, our current number down from our previous range of 16 to 20. We will not increase our overhead cost for the sake of simply adding another pin to the map. We instead plan to only scale our operations when we know that we will serve to satisfy profitable demand.

Now, I would like to provide a brief update on some of our sales and marketing and new product development initiatives. Please turn to slide six of today's presentation where we show four of our more promising brands. Another one of the first things Bruce and I discussed before he joined Vireo was the futility of a land grab mentality and race to sell commoditized products or "Ingredients" as Bruce like to say Vireo is not interested in participating in a race to the bottom of what is quickly becoming a commodity business. What we're focused on doing is developing meaningful products that are backed by science as we believe this is the surest way to protect product margins longer-term.

Consumers are interested in precision, safety and defined outcomes. As an example, if a study shows that A, B, and C formulations will help you in sleep in X, Y, Z situations. This is going to become very meaningful in markets as these markets become saturated with new products and cheap gimmicks. We believe that consumers are going to stop taking people's word for it and start demanding standard process. In Q2, we will follow the path of CBD and become utterly commoditized in many circumstances, sooner than many things. We continue to build a real business as looking toward the future.

Our innovation teams of chemists, food and beverage scientists, engineers are working to develop new products that will appeal to large swathes of current and future cannabis consumers and for those of you who are new to the Vireo story, we're especially interested in developing next generation substances for the next generation products that can serve as replacements to alcohol, tobacco, and opioids.

We've dubbed those three substances the terrible triad, and at Vireo, we think cannabis has massive potential to disrupt these three largely detrimental consumer products in our society. Specifically, proprietary technology around flower, unique cannabis beat alcohol replacement beverages, and various spectrum of pain solutions in lieu of opioids are ongoing significant focuses for our team. We realized that brands and traditional form factors are critical to near-term performance, but our approach to brands is to build them on unique products that will appeal to both legacy and non-traditional cannabis consumers as they expand their adoption science back precise, safe and proprietary formulations that contribute to improved health and wellbeing in their daily lives.

As we've discussed on recent calls, the wholesale markets in Maryland and Pennsylvania have been a major focus for our sales and marketing teams this year. And we're very pleased to see that the Vireo brand is now one of the top two distributed brands in Pennsylvania today according to LeafLink's wholesale market analytics. Our red vape cartridges are also currently the most popular product in the entire state.

I want to be clear when I refer to wholesale in Maryland, and Pennsylvania we're referring to sale of our branded products in third-party dispensaries, which has become a major focus for our team. We've been encouraged by our early success in wholesale channels, and it demonstrates that our products will compete effectively in the wider marketplace. But another reason for recent success in Maryland, and Pennsylvania can be attributed to the launch of our 1937 brand earlier this year. 1937 is a more adult use leaning brand that we're using to market flower and resin in medical states where the regulatory frameworks currently allow. And we're experiencing great demand for these products in Maryland and Pennsylvania.

We're also seeing strong demand for our Vireo spectrum soft gels, which is another new product we're very excited about. Vireo soft gels are great example of our team's approach to product development, as we think there're significant long-term opportunities for soft gels and other non-traditional cannabis form factors, especially when considered in combination with other botanicals or nutraceutical ingredients.

Our soft gels are gluten-free, vegetarian non-gelatin product that's also cozier and calorie free. We plan to eventually manufacture and distribute soft gels across our state-based footprint when regulations allow and will market some derivative soft gel solutions under the option brand name, which is also shown on this slide. The last brand on the far end of the slide is what we're calling Light Bud. But for now we've just begun distributing low THC pre-rolls under this name and those began selling in Maryland this past summer and continue to sell up quickly with every production run. This SKU provides consumers a low dose of cannabis in the traditional pre-roll. One of the best things about light buds is an extremely high margin product, which we brought to the market given our belief that there will be large demand for low and even micro-dose products longer-term. We have some very interesting proprietary twist coming to the space soon as IP and scientific upgrade opportunities have demonstrated a clear path for us to be a major player in the space moving forward.

The final business highlights I'd like to touch upon today include opening of two of our Green Goods retail dispensaries in Scranton and Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, after receiving final approval by the state regulators earlier this month. Green Goods is our retail concept which we design to attract all aspects of the cannabis consumer spectrum, we're looking forward to having these new stores contribute to profitable revenue growth in Pennsylvania during the fourth quarter. Iowa, our state-of-the-art processing facility is now operational and generating revenue. We've been pleased with our progress so far. But near-term revenue growth in the state will be a function of regulatory expediency, which can insert uncertainty into any operational plan.

Finally, I'd like to formally welcome our incoming CFO, Shaun Nugent to Vireo. We announced Shaun's hire in a news release earlier this month, and he'll be joining us on December 2 next week. He will be adding 25 years of financial and executive management experience to our team, including former roles as both CEO and CFO of several public and private companies, including Sun Country Airlines, Champps Entertainment and Life Time Fitness.

Before I conclude my remarks, I want to express my gratitude to Amber Shimpa for everything she has done to help us Vireo succeed as an organization for the last five years. I cannot overstate this enough. But we've truly never had a more important leader since our inception. When we started Vireo, it was about a mission to help improve the lives of patients. We've stayed true to that vision since day one. And through the years, Amber has not only helped us achieve that vision, while growing our business, she's also helped instill a workplace culture that should make any organization proud.

Our patients and our people will always be our lifeblood. And we're looking forward to Amber's continued leadership as our new Chief Administrative Officer. On behalf of our entire team, we all want to thank Amber for everything you've done for us in these years is at the CFO chair, and we're looking forward to the work you and your new teams will be doing to advance our reputation as an inclusive leader within the cannabis community.

Now, I'd like to provide a quick few comments on our outlook for the first quarter and why we're confident about next year. We have an excellent portfolio of strategic assets and business leaders running them and while our overall pace of revenue growth has been slower than we anticipated so far in 2019, there are several reasons why we expect to see stronger top line growth and profitability in quarter four and into 2020.

First and foremost, our Green Goods retail dispensaries will be a significant catalyst for growth in Pennsylvania. And we expect to continue benefiting from new product introductions and increasing sales of our branded products to third-party dispensaries in New York, Maryland, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. We should also continue to see improving performance in Minnesota, as well as from our acquired businesses in Arizona and New Mexico. I also think it's important for investors to be mindful that many of our state based medical markets appear to be close to transitioning to adult use. We believe that New York, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Arizona, Minnesota, and New Mexico could each transition to adult use within the next six to 18 months.

We also recently submitted applications for both the Missouri and New Jersey medical programs. We're confident that our prospects to gain improved approvals in these new markets, given our track record of securing merit based license rewards in other states.

As our medical and scientific approach generally appeals to lawmakers in more regulated medical markets. Finally, we're continuing to engage in conversations with potential acquisition targets, as the current industry environment has created many interesting opportunities. Specifically, we're interested in pursuing cost effective M&A opportunities that either augment our presence in existing markets, or complement our team's current areas of expertise, and are currently operating at or above cash flow breakeven.

Opportunities to form strategic science and IP partnerships could also be meaningful catalysts for our business, and Bruce and I will be evaluating many of these kinds of opportunities over the coming months. We are not interested in an unfettered land grab and will be very thoughtful in balancing cash flow with long-term opportunity. Bruce has proven a remarkable thought partner in this capital constrained environment and his deep domain experience in the early days of Canopy have proven invaluable. I feel that we are best positioned in the space to work through these difficult times, focus on our core competencies, and come out on the other side in the dominant position.

That concludes my prepared remarks. I'll now hand the call over to Amber.

Amber Shimpa

Thank you, Kyle, and thanks to everyone for joining today's call, especially to all those who have been shareholders since the early days and everyone who continues to support our vision for the future of cannabis. It has been an honor to serve Vireo in the CFO role and an exciting past five years to say the least, and we have very ambitious plans. So, we're extremely pleased to be welcoming Shaun to the team to help guide Vireo through its next phase of growth.

On slide eight of today's presentation, where we have provided an overview of the key financial metrics of both our third quarter and year-to-date. As a reminder, all numbers started refer to U.S. dollar amounts unless other wise noted. Total revenue in the third quarter was $8 million, a 62% increase over Q3, 2018. Revenue growth was driven by increasing demand and patient counts across most of our state based markets wholesale revenue growth in the states of Maryland and Pennsylvania, and contribution for recently closed acquisition in Arizona and New Mexico.

Retail revenues through our own dispensaries were approximately $6.2 million in Q3, 2019, an increase of approximately 26% compared to $4.9 million in Q3 2018. Wholesale revenue of our branded products to third party dispensaries was $1.8 million in Q3, 2019, and reflected revenue from selling through channels in Arizona, Maryland, New York, Ohio and Pennsylvania.

Before biological adjustments required by IFRS, the company generated Q3 2019 gross profit of $1.3 million or 16% of revenue, as compared to $2.9 million or 60% in the same period last year. The variance in gross profit before fair value adjustments as compared to the prior year was primarily driven by under absorption of overhead costs in our early stage markets of Maryland and Ohio as well as some plan manufacturing downtime and other markets to accommodate facility upgrades, and a greater proportion of wholesale versus retail sales in the quarter.

Total operating expenses in Q3 were $8.5 million as compared to $3 million in the same period last year. Total operating expenses include selling, general, and administrative expenses of approximately $4.1 million compared to $795,500 last year.

Increase in SG&A spending was expected given growth investments associated with our expanding footprint. Most of the increase compared to the prior year with a result of increased headcount, professional fees, general administrative expenses, including residual RCO associated legal expenses and some startup expenses related to the build out of pre revenue ops in several of our markets. Other expense was $1.1 million during the third quarter, and primarily reflects interest expense from the capital leases at the cultivation and manufacturing facilities in Maryland, Minnesota, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Puerto Rico.

Net loss during the third quarter was $14.4 million, compared to net income of 14,890 in the third quarter of last year with a major variance compared to the prior year resulting from the gross margin contraction and increase operating and interest expenses, excluding fair value adjustments and share based compensation adjusted net loss in the third quarter was $4.8 million as compared to an adjusted net loss of approximately $2 million in the prior year quarter.

EBITDA in the third quarter was a loss of $15.4 million, as compared to a gain of $2.2 million in the third quarter of last year. Adjusted EBITDA with a lot of $5.7 million during the third quarter of 2019, compared to a gain of $182,082 in Q3 2018. Please refer to the reconciliation of non-IFRS items in our MD&A details regarding these metrics.

We ended the quarter with total current assets of $57.6 million, including cash on hand of $16.4 million. Total current liabilities were $6.2 million as of September 30, 2019 with $1 million of debt currently do within 12 months. However, it was noted in today's earnings release, we've amended and extended that note earlier this month, and as a result that $1 million current liabilities now shifted to long-term liabilities in the amount of $1.1 million.

As of September 30, 2019, there were 24 million 392 equity shares issued outstanding and 110,331,653 shares outstanding on an as converted fully diluted basis. For additional details surrounding our share capital structure including warrants and option grants, please refer to our disclosures around share capital in our quarterly financial statements filed in SEDAR.

Now I'd like to spend a few minutes providing everyone with an update on our development projects and plans CapEx. It's obviously been an important year of investment for Vireo. And our profitability last two quarters has been impacted by strategic investments and increased SG&A expenses and pre revenue markets. We're now seeing a nice pace of revenue growth occurring in most of those markets. And we're focused on protecting the strength of our balance sheet as we work to bring the business at the cash flow breakeven next year.

In this morning's earnings release, we disclose better this past week, we had total cash available of $12.3 million, inclusive of $1.1 million and collectible receivables and reimbursements. While we're obviously not through the quarter yet, that figure reflects Q4 cash burn run rate. That's roughly half of what we've averaged over the previous two quarters. As Kyle mentioned in his introductory remarks, we're taking proactive measures to maintain financial flexibility, as we believe it's prudent within our current environment to only deploy capital to areas where we expect to see near-term returns on investment.

Most of the major development projects that we undertook earlier this year were in state markets where we anticipated maximum near-term benefits, especially our ongoing projects in Minnesota and Pennsylvania. We've continued to push forward with capacity upgrades in both of those states using tenant improvement funds from IPR, and we have good optionality with tenant improvement funds in New York in the future.

We put a temporary hold on further developments in Massachusetts and Nevada for the time being. And we've revised our plans in New Mexico and Puerto Rico to reflect a more modest ramp of dispensary openings than we previously anticipated. We will continue to make some selective enhancements to facilities and operations in Arizona, Maryland, New York and Ohio. But we do not anticipate any additional capital expenditures of significance until further notice.

In light of these changes, we think it's important to provide investors and analysts with updates to our expectations for completed operational square footage on a state-by-state basis, and we summarize this information for you on slide 10 of today's presentation. We're also going to continue implementing corrective austerity measures across the organization. Some areas of focus include the utilization of outsourced hemp for CBD in lieu of cultivation and our existing facilities in states where this is permitted, opportunities to optimize product packaging manufacturers and lab testing, a reduction of external professional resources, and ongoing reviews of all non-critical cash expenses.

Vireo has always been an organization with discipline cost controls, and we take our responsibility as strong stewards of shareholder capital seriously. We're proud to be in a position where the relative strength of our balance sheet combined with the plan reductions in spending lower CapEx and expectations for continued revenue growth provide us with a clear path to profitability.

That concludes my prepared remarks. I'll now hand the call back to Kyle for some brief closing comments.

Kyle Kingsley

Thank you, Amber. In summary, while we're continuing to experience healthy demand growth across most of our state based markets, several which appear to be on the cusp of adult-use legislation, our industry is facing some temporary challenges and we've begun taking proactive measures to protect the relative strength of our balance sheet as a result, we have a valuable collection of assets with a current strategy that puts us on a clear path to profitability, and we're well positioned to secure additional upside opportunities through numeric based license awards in states like Missouri and New Jersey, as well as selective and cost effective M&A opportunities in the formation of strategic partnerships.

It's understandably been a very difficult year for cannabis, especially with within the capital markets. But we stayed true to who we are. And now we believe Vireo is in a relative position of strength from which we have an opportunity to emerge as an even stronger industry leader for many years to come. We're confident in our path forward, we remain in control of our own destiny, and Bruce, myself, the rest of our Board of Directors and our entire Vireo family are looking forward to working together to build one of the best cannabis companies in the world. We appreciate your continued support, and we'd like to wish you all a happy holiday season and much success in the new year.

Operator, we will now open the line to analyst's questions.

[Operator Instructions] First question comes from Graeme Kreindler with Eight Capital.

Graeme Kreindler

Yes. Hi, good morning, and thanks for taking my questions. I just wanted to follow-up with respect to -- I appreciate all the color in terms of forward-looking and the portfolio, I was wondering if we could dig in a bit with respect to the wholesale revenue, which had a nice increase this quarter, if there is any more granularity you can provide in terms of how things have been tracking in Q4 to date, as well as on the retail side, given that you had the opening in Pennsylvania, what sort of uptake you're seeing, and how that's going to change things sequentially on the growth side from Q3 into Q [technical difficulty]. Thanks.

Kyle Kingsley

Yes, Graeme, I will speak to a high level and then hand it over to Amber, but very excited about the sale of kind of our branded products into third-party dispensaries, particularly in Pennsylvania, Ohio, Maryland, and New York. We're seeing very good kind of acceleration of revenues via those channels. Amber, do you have anything more granular?

Amber Shimpa

Yes. Sure, thanks. So, quarter -- year-over-quarter for Q3, a year ago our mix, if you will, of retail was really 100% retail. And so the sale of our branded products to the third-party dispensaries now really makes up about 23% for the current quarter of mix. And excited about the grand openings of our two Green Goods dispensaries in PA really get great traffic and sales out of that to start, and so, excited about Pennsylvania, also Maryland, and Ohio for the coming quarter.

Kyle Kingsley

Yes, Graeme, we do have some excess capacity in all those states that I mentioned. And a major focus for us is to push these in to these pretty amazing products into third-party dispensaries. So anticipate ongoing significant growth in that kind of business area.

And the second half of your question, I'm sorry, Graeme?

Graeme Kreindler

Yeah, go ahead.

Kyle Kingsley

I missed the second half of your question.

Graeme Kreindler

No, I think that covers it. I wanted to then dig a little deeper on the gross margin side of things. I understand that there was a shift in mix this quarter, and you spoke at length about introducing higher margin products. So, how should we expect, I guess, the rate of change in terms of an expected ramp up as you introduce those products into market? How does the introduction of those new products going to content with the scale up and the change of that cultivation in terms of where that gross margin is going to head into the future, and I guess the pace of that? Thanks.

Amber Shimpa

Sure, Graeme, I can take that here. So, gross margin, as we mentioned, was pressured by the end absorption of overhead costs in some of our markets like Maryland, Ohio, and Pennsylvania, but as we ramp up, get those higher margin products in place we should see less pressure on gross margin moving ahead. Certainly looking to the future, Q4, still feel that we'll see some compression of that as those still fully coming online, but fully expect moving ahead to see that improve based on the entry of all of our new higher margin products.

Graeme Kreindler

Okay, thank you. And my last question and I'll jump into the queue here. I recognize the comments about significantly decreasing the CapEx moving forward, and the pathway towards cash flow breakeven, but I wanted to just get some further clarity in terms of is the company actively looking for additional sources of capital right now? How aggressive, if so, and what types of sources would be most attractive to the company in that event? Thank you.

Kyle Kingsley

Bruce, do you want to take that one?

Bruce Linton

Yes. So, hey, Graeme, we had a couple of approaches already on some non-dilutive instruments. We've had some discussions where there may be a pipe. We don't need to do anything at this time, so feels like we can actually take the next quarter or two to figure out what and how we want to move. And it's nice to have a little wiggle room on that at this time.

Graeme Kreindler

All right, appreciate the color. Thank you very much.

Matt Bottomley

Thanks for taking the questions, and welcome, Bruce. Maybe the first question just for Bruce or anyone is welcome to chime in, but curious just on what your views are looking at what is easily a more attractive U.S. market over the domestic market in Canada, but obviously a lot more restrictive with its access to capital. So, your view on how MSOs, whether it's Vireo or everyone as a group should be looking at depth versus breadth, how much of this sort of rate to get a footprint is important versus execution in key states considering how bad the equity markets are now, and not really knowing exactly when the financing options will be alleviated a little bit?

Bruce Linton

Yes, so a bunch of things there from my perspective. I mentioned in the beginning, when I was introduced, I was really interested in the position, so which state are you in, and I was interested in ones which were likely to turn to a dual purpose market, so I think that's a pretty key factor, and I think there's going to be more of those markets sooner than people expect. The whole capital market thing, all it takes is a couple of clarifying statements in the context of the 2020 Election and this whole sector, I think, lights up again as far as access to capital. And I don't think this election is going to have an outcome that doesn't have a clarifying position for both parties.

So I'm optimistic that if your focus for the next probably one to two quarters that whole thing does turn out quite a bit differently. And then people are going to say in the comments that when the big ones want to come and play because at least it's federally [ph] permissible, who are their dance partners that have credible quality, a really thoughtful approach in the prior creation of the businesses. And I think Vireo stands up quite well. These guys are well regarded by other MSOs that are larger, and I know that because didn't take too long till a bunch of them were thinking that we maybe we shouldn't even be an independent MSO, maybe should be part of them. And we don't agree with that yet. And so, I just -- I really like where we stand. I really do think that it's going to get much more exciting in January. I think peoples' eyes are going to light up with the products we see out of Canada, some of the things that could cascade down to here. I don't know; get ready to have to pay some taxes on capital gains next year.

Matt Bottomley

Great, thanks. Next question relates just to your Pennsylvania opening. So can you give us any color in order to manage our expectations into Q4 and into early 2020 as to how these dispensaries are currently performing relative to the store metrics you're seeing in Minnesota and New York? Are these two going to be your best dispensaries in your portfolio or at least have the ability to compete for the top two locations?

Kyle Kingsley

Yes, if you compare the relative vigor of Pennsylvania to the market in Minnesota and New York there's no question that they can be competitive. They were just opened. And universally it takes time for these to kind of gain momentum. There are a few other dispensaries in both of these cities so we do have some competitors, but we've done some pretty great grand openings there and we're getting good traction. I would be surprised if sometime next year these don't become kind of major retail revenue generators for us as compared to the other states.

Matt Bottomley

Thanks. And then lastly, just on the cash position and your forecast of reaching profitability at some point in 2020. Is there any concern on your part just with respect to timing of a funding gap given the environment right in now]? I see that historically you've had about an OpEx cash - OpEx rather CapEx burn of about $11 million a quarter, and it seems like that this quarter has been cut in half. So with $16 million or so on the balance sheet ending this quarter, that's sort of two or three quarters of flexibility. How much wiggle room do you think there actually is there considering that to me it seems like it is a big tight given the current climate.

Kyle Kingsley

Yes, a few things I'm confident in, and that's kind of the revenue ramp, and then also our ability to continue to really turn the screws on expenses. So this kind of austerity is really par for the course for us. So I have very little concern about any sort of gap, feel very good about both ends of the equation.

Matt Bottomley

Thanks. And just maybe one quick follow-up to that, when you commented in your remarks that the CapEx spend is going to be muted going into the first-half of 2020, does that include more retail rollouts, do you consider that sort of 13 locations you have now as a sort of stagnant number until there's more clarity or do you think in Q1 you'll see a slight uptick in your retail openings again?

Kyle Kingsley

Yes, hard to say exactly what the future will bring. We're definitely pausing it right now. Rather than putting a lot of bandwidth and cash towards new retail, we're putting a lot of focus on pushing our very solid branded products into other third-party dispensaries, and so, we're using that excess capacity to go that direction.

Matt Bottomley

Okay, thanks again, guys.

Eric Des Lauriers

All right, thanks for taking my question, guys, and congrats on the new products or brand launches here, both wholesale and retail, and of course welcome Bruce to the team. So you mentioned the increasing sales of branded products to third-party dispensaries, obviously kind of a near-term growth callus for you guys. Good to see you guys have really great reception so far, the top two brand and number one vape product in Pennsylvania. Can you talk about some of your retail penetration in Pennsylvania and Maryland, whether that's number of stores or I guess percent of overall stores, and where you expect that to go in 2020?

Kyle Kingsley

Yes, you caught me a little flatfooted there as far as exact numbers. Very satisfied with the market penetration in both Pennsylvania and Maryland, and what we're finding as we substantially increase the number of SKUs that we generate that increases market penetrants [ph]. So, it's not a 100% in either state, but it's very solid in both states. I'm sorry I don't have the exact number.

Amber Shimpa

Yes, Eric, I can add to that -- I can add to that as well. We have on the ground sales and marketing representatives in both of those markets. And although, as Kyle said, it might not be 100% penetration in all those, we're getting pretty darn close.

Eric Des Lauriers

Okay, great…

Kyle Kingsley

One more detail there, interestingly in Pennsylvania the demand for our products is such that we may not want to be in all the dispensaries. It's a little bit inefficient for us. So, very excited about the reception and how those products are selling in Pennsylvania.

Eric Des Lauriers

Yes, that's great to hear. And then, I guess trend kind of press further on a question alluded to earlier on kind of normalized gross margin for these products, given the earlier than expected THC commoditization, you mentioned, I think previously, you were targeting 70 plus percent gross margins for your branded products here. Is that still a reasonable goal, or should we expect that to come in a bit? I guess any comment on normalized gross margins for these wholesale products would be great.

Kyle Kingsley

Yes, that's a long-term goal. Right now, things like vapes, there's no way you're going to achieve that type of margin with the more cannabinoid intensive products. I'm interested in stretching out cannabinoids via things like soft gels and other proprietary products that bring something else to the table. And we're going to see improved margins there. We do have an innovation jump team, as you know that that's responsible for at least one new product per month. One of their gating items is they need 70% gross wholesale margins for it to be considered with some exceptions. So right now, we have to play in the vape space and these other cannabinoid intensive products but over time, we will get away from that and improve our margins.

Eric Des Lauriers

Okay, and then last one for me, so Light Bud, one of your new brands Microdose pre-roll, pretty interesting SKU, I guess, obvious appeal to certain consumers. It sounds like the way you guys are presenting it, that it's, it's different from just low potency pre-rolls that basically is coming from low quality cannabis. So, can you help us understand how Light Bud can be both low potency and high quality and there's any kind of IP involved there?

Kyle Kingsley

Yes, we have some very interesting IP around that that I can't quite disclose at this stage. But as you know, a lot of the low THC cannabis products out there have sort of a distinctive flavor profile, I will euphemize there. They're maintaining quality, flavor and robustness in a low THC product is something that's very meaningful. And that's a major focus for some of our IPs how do you keep a robust flavor for something that that doesn't have a massive amount of THC.

Eric Des Lauriers

All right, that is helpful. Thank you, guys.

Kyle Kingsley

Thank you.

Faya Haqna

Hi, good morning everyone. This is Faya Haqna in place of Jason Zandberg. Some of my questions have been answered, yes, but my question is in prepared remarks you mentioned path to profitability next year, so apart from additional dispensaries, what other catalysts you expect from Vireo?

Kyle Kingsley

Yes, like I mentioned, a major focus for us is the routing of our high quality, high margin products into these third- party dispensaries. I look at places like New York, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Ohio, major markets, they're growing rapidly. Also very excited about the possibility of adult use legislation, I look at places like New York, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland, Arizona, New Mexico, take a look at the press there, and it's very compelling. We've so far had very little exposure to adult use, and we really feel like we're sitting on a powder keg, especially with sort of our core six markets that then all can go to adult use in the next six to 18 months. So, it's a fun position to be in and we just need to be a little bit patient, continue to focus on our core competency of building these proprietary high margin products that are going to be successful kind of across the cannabis consumer spectrum.

Faya Haqna

Great. Thanks for the color. Lastly, with the recent comment on CBD made by the FDA, I was just wondering how you view the CBD market and if there is any plan to roll out national CBD products?

Kyle Kingsley

Yes, CBD is interesting. We're seeing the full-on commoditization of CBD, and the main reason for that is just a lack of proprietary nature to a lot of these products. We have always been laser-focused on the highest quality CBD with evidence behind it, safety data behind it. We are very interested in THC and proprietary products that contain combinations of THC and CBD. So, although it is one of the many things that we're pursuing, as far as broad spectrum approach to cannabinoids as medicine, I think there's more compelling short and long-term opportunities than just undifferentiated CBD products.

Faya Haqna

Great, thanks. I will jump back in the queue.

Andrew Partheniou

Hi, thanks for taking my question. Just most of my questions have been answered, but maybe just a follow-up on your branded products. I think you've introduced the 1937 brand in Q4 October, and namely the first time that you're offering dry flower, just wondering if you can drive down a little deeper and talk about how that's trending, which markets exactly have you guys introduced that product in, and how well that's being received?

Kyle Kingsley

Yes, happy to -- thank you for the question. 1937 flower is -- we're not able to keep it in stock. Pennsylvania is a little peculiar in that they have some pretty dramatic microbiological standards around the product. And so, it's hard to produce as dramatic of scale of dried flower with those requirements. Little bit more flexibility in Maryland. And so, the 1937, again, I encourage you to look at social media, look at the reviews that are out there. This is really what we do best, which is to take the best of cannabis culture, which nobody knows flower like native cannabis culture, and fusing that with medicine, we really understand the curing process, cultivation, optimizing genetics, and I think 1937 exemplifies what happens when you bring native cannabis culture and science together.

Lastly, we are actively working on Phase 3, which will nearly double our capacity in Pennsylvania, in early 2020, and that's going to have some significant focus on flower, which has been quite high margin in Pennsylvania. So, it's an exciting set of products. We think Vireo you maybe don't think of flower, but we've got a lot of interesting IP in that realm and it's becoming an opportunity as we kind of look at our margins, and you know, exciting product in Pennsylvania and Maryland.

Andrew Partheniou

Fantastic, and can you remind us a little bit since you've mentioned the capacity expansion in Pennsylvania, where exactly are you now and how that will change? You mentioned early 2020, would that be close to the Q1 or Q2 you think?

Kyle Kingsley

Yes, right now, we're at about post Phase 3 it'll be 60,000 feet of cultivation capacity. The full building is 89,000 square feet with the administrative and processing capabilities. So, that's pretty exciting, and again a major folks in Pennsylvania stretching these cannabinoids. We do a flower production, which has great margins, but over time, we're going to work away from vaporizers and push more towards stretching the cannabinoids through products like soft gels and other proprietary tablets etcetera.

Andrew Partheniou

Thanks very much. That's it for me.

Kyle Kingsley

Thank you.

