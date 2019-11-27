Village Farms: The Drama With Emerald Continues

Welcome to our Cannabis Earnings series where we break down the latest earnings to help you focus on the most important topics.

Introduction

Village Farms (NASDAQ:VFF) has been one of the best performers among Canadian cannabis stocks this year. The propellant behind VFF's 88% gain this year was the strong results from Pure Sunfarms JV with Emerald (OTCQX:EMHTF). However, disputes have emerged recently between Emerald and the JV, and we think VFF could potentially benefit from all this. If VFF could acquire additional stakes in the Pure Sunfarms JV from Emerald, we think the market will reward VFF with higher valuation due to greater control of the prized asset.

(All amounts in US$)

2019 Q3 Performance

Village Farms reported results for 2019 Q3 last week, and we were impressed by the continued strong results out of Pure Sunfarms JV. The cannabis JV saw sales decreasing 26% this quarter, which should not come as a surprise, given the industry-wide oversupply and price compression. Gross profit remains strong at 69% despite a slowdown from Q2. Due to limited SG&A expenses at the JV level, EBITDA margin came in at 56%. Pure Sunfarms reported an all-in cash cost of C$0.63 per gram, which is lower than most Canadian LPs.

(Source: Public Filings)

The business model of Pure Sunfarms has been clear, and execution has been impressive. Given the large scale and lean cost structure, the JV has achieved enviable margins in a challenging market. Compared to bigger competitors such as Canopy (OTC:CGC) and Aurora (OTC:ACB) where SG&A alone could reach $100 million per quarter. The business model of Pure Sunfarms excluded flashy marketing and sales expenses and relies on the wholesale market for most of its revenue. Without a medical business and distinct branding, Pure Sunfarms is essentially a farming business similar to VFF's legacy produce business. However, the commissioning of Pure Sunfarms earlier this year helped the JV to grab a large market share as most LPs were still ramping up their large-scale growing facilities. However, now that the industry has entered oversupply and several large facilities have come online, we think Pure Sunfarms could face additional headwinds in the next few quarters.

VFF ended the quarter with $7 million in cash, but it also raised $28.8 million through an equity offering. We believe the proceeds will be used to fund the second greenhouse conversion and continued investment into the Pure Sunfarms venture. However, as we will discuss in more detail below, the joint venture is facing delays and near-term uncertainties amid disputes with beleaguered partner Emerald. We don't think VFF will need to raise new capital in the near term, but its relationship with Emerald in the JV has emerged as a near-term overhang on the stock, in our opinion.

Emerald In Crisis

Although Pure Sunfarms has been a huge success in Canada, VFF only owns 50% of the business. Emerald is the JV partner, and it has been struggling lately. We have analyzed Emerald in the past, and the firm is having difficulty raising additional capital to fund its own operations and their share of the JV carry. As announced in October, Pure Sunfarms invoiced Emerald $7 million to compensate for the price differentials because Emerald did not purchase 40% of the JV production. The two firms are publicly disputing this argument, and VFF took one step further when it announced plans to seek further ownership in the JV from Emerald. We have said this before, and we will say it again: Emerald is VFF's biggest impediment to maximizing its value in the cannabis business. Investors have seen the great leverage within Pure Sunfarms, but VFF is only getting half of the value due to the JV structure. Additionally, VFF does not have control over the venture, which warrants a further discount on the valuation for its stake. Lastly, Emerald has been struggling financially in recent months, and we don't think it will have sufficient capital to fund the second greenhouse conversion project, further hurting the development and valuation of Pure Sunfarms.

(Source: TSX)

If VFF is successful in its efforts to obtain higher ownership in the joint venture, we think the market will reward the stock with a higher valuation for its cannabis exposure. Investors will be able to have more visibility into the joint venture which in turn will help crystalize valuation. Currently, the companies provide limited disclosure on Pure Sunfarms, and only select metrics are provided, while other important ones are missing such as volumes sold, sales by channel, and average pricing. It is still too early to guess the outcome, but we think this could be a potential catalyst for VFF shares.

Our analysis will focus on the cannabis JV as we have previously pegged the value for VFF's legacy produce business at $55 million. Excluding the legacy produce business, VFF trades at 3.5x EV/Sales and 6.2x EV/EBITDA. We think VFF is fairly valued, given that other mid-cap Canadian cannabis stocks are trading at higher levels including OrganiGram (OTC:OGI) at 5.1x, Valens GroWorks (OTCQB:VGWCF) at 5.2x, and HEXO (OTC:HEXO) at 10x. We think the discount for VFF is warranted because VFF only owns 50% of the cannabis JV, and it is currently in dispute with Emerald regarding certain payments and equity contributions. We view current valuation as appropriate, given the various uncertainties.

Looking Ahead

Village Farms has executed a well-devised plan to set up one of Canada's largest cannabis cultivation facilities. However, the company picked Emerald as its partner in the Pure Sunfarms JV, which has turned out to be a poor decision. Emerald has had no success in its own cannabis operation, and the company is struggling financially. The troubles at Emerald are spilling over to the JV as parties dispute payments and additional equity contributions. We think the distraction created by Emerald will continue to hurt the JV, and it would be beneficial for VFF to obtain control of Pure Sunfarms if possible. If VFF ends up increasing its stake in Pure Sunfarms at a fair price, we think the market will reward it with a higher valuation because the cannabis JV represents by far the most valuable asset for the company. However, if the dispute continues, it could result in delay and insufficient investments at Pure Sunfarms, which would be value destructive for all parties involved.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.