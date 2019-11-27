IWM Is Breaking Out And May Be Heading For A Year-End Rally

The iShares Russell 2000 small-cap ETF (IWM) is breaking out and could be heading higher in the days and weeks ahead. Additionally, there have been options bets which also suggest the ETF rises in by the middle of December. The ETF could gain by as much as 5.5% over that time based on the charts.

The small caps have underperformed the broader S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by a wide margin in 2019. It seems that with just a few weeks left in the year, the IWM may be playing a game of catch-up with the broader SPY.

Breaking Out

The IWM rose above a critical level of technical resistance on November 25 at $160.50. That price had acted as a healthy level of resistance since the end of February. However, it was unable to break out despite multiple attempts to rise above it. But that changed this past week when the ETF finally broke out and rose sharply.

Based on the chart, the ETF could now go on to rise to the next level of resistance at $170.25. That would be a gain of more than 5% from its current price of around $162 on November 26.

Additionally, the relative strength index [RSI] has broken a downtrend and that may suggest that there has been a significant change in the trend of the IWM. It would suggest that momentum is shifting from bearish to bullish and that the ETF is poised to rise further.

Bull Betting on a Jump

Not only are the charts pointing to higher prices, but the options betting in the IWM has turned bullish. The December 6 $164 has seen a significant surge in their open interest in recent days, rising to over 33,000 open contracts.

The data from Trade Alert shows that most of the calls traded on the ASK, an indication that the calls were bought, a bet that the ETF will rise. The contracts trade for roughly $0.55 per contract. That means that for a buyer of the calls to earn a profit, the ETF would need to rise to above $164.55. That's about 2% higher than the ETF's current price.

Additionally, the IWM December 20, $165 calls also have seen a meaningful uptick in open interest. These contracts have risen to an open interest of about 58,000. For a buyer of these calls to earn a profit, the ETF would need to increase to $165.75, a gain of about 2.5% from the IWM's current price.

(IWM December 20, $165 calls)

Risks

There are risks, as the IWM break out is in its early stages. The IWM has made attempts to break out in the past, and those attempts have failed, resulting in a pullback. Should this latest attempt fail, the ETF is likely to pull back to the lower end of its trading range at $144. It could result in the ETF falling by about 11%

Additionally, with options, it's not always clear if there is a clear bet on an outcome or if the trades are part of a hedge.

It seems that the IWM is attempting to breakout, and if it can hold these gains, then it could have a meaningful year-end rally.

