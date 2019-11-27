Sinopec: This 10%-Yielding Chinese Oil Giant Has Become Attractive

Most income-oriented investors include some oil majors in their portfolios for their attractive yields. The vast majority of these investors limit their focus on the American and European oil majors, which are by far the most popular stocks in the energy sector. However, it is worth noting that a Chinese oil giant, China Petroleum & Chemical Corp. (SNP), commonly known as Sinopec, is offering a much higher dividend yield (10.0%) and is trading at a much cheaper valuation level than the popular oil majors. Therefore, income-oriented investors should consider purchasing this stock.

Business overview

Just like its peers, Sinopec is greatly affected by the prevailing prices of oil, natural gas and the refining margins. As a result, it has exhibited a volatile performance record throughout the last decade. Moreover, the earnings of the company have been under pressure in the last five years due to the suppressed oil prices that have prevailed over this period.

Furthermore, its refining segment is facing a strong headwind, namely a sharp decrease in its margins due to intense competition in the Chinese market. In the first nine months of the year, the operating income of the refining segment has plunged 61% due to the supply glut of refined products in the Chinese market.

It is also critical to realize the importance of the refining segment for Sinopec. While the upstream segment is the one that generates most of the earnings of all the well-known oil majors, such as Exxon Mobil (XOM), Chevron (CVX), BP (BP) and Total (TOT), the refining segment is by far the most profitable division of Sinopec. This is a key differentiator of Sinopec from its peers. To provide a perspective, in the first nine months of the year, the operating income of the refining segment of Sinopec (RMB 22.5 billion) was almost three times the operating income of its upstream segment (RMB 8.7 billion).

Due to the above headwind in the refining business, Sinopec is poised to incur a 10% decrease in its earnings per share this year. It is remarkable that the lackluster performance, which has resulted primarily from the intense competition in the Chinese market, has led the stock to fall 35% in just nine months, to an almost 10-year low level.

Growth prospects

Sinopec has consistently grown its production in recent years. In the first nine months of the year, the company has grown its output 1.9% over last year thanks to strong growth (8.4%) in its natural gas output, which has been partly offset by a 1.6% decline in the production of crude oil. Thanks to the sustained investment of Sinopec in growth projects and some new discoveries, it is reasonable to expect the company to continue growing its production in the upcoming years.

Moreover, despite the intense competition in the market of refined products in China, the strong economic growth of China is likely to eventually improve the business conditions for Sinopec. The Chinese economy has grown by more than 6.0% per year every single year for more than a decade and is poised to grow 6.2% this year. In addition, the consumption of natural gas in China has grown 9.8% this year and the consumption of refined products and chemicals has grown at a decent pace as well. It is thus reasonable to expect Sinopec to improve its results in these two segments in the upcoming years.

It is also worth noting that Sinopec intends to launch a new $5.7 billion refining and petrochemical complex in southern China in the second half of next year. The refinery will have a capacity of 200,000 barrels per day. Given the above-average capacity of the new refinery and petrochemical complex, this project is likely to be a significant growth driver from next year.

Overall, Sinopec is likely to grow its earnings in the upcoming years thanks to the launch of its new refinery, its production growth and somewhat higher commodity prices and margins than their current suppressed, unsustainable levels.

Dividend

Due to the plunge of its stock price this year, Sinopec is currently offering an outstanding 10.0% dividend yield. This is an almost all-time high dividend yield for the stock.

Data by YCharts

The payout ratio currently stands at 79%, which is not an absolutely safe level but certainly provides a meaningful margin of safety, particularly given the aforementioned growth prospects of the company.

The dividend yield of Sinopec is much higher than the yield of its well-known peers. To be sure, Exxon Mobil, Chevron, BP and Total are currently offering yields of 5.0%, 4.0%, 6.4% and 5.3%, respectively. As these oil majors do not have materially better payout ratios than Sinopec, income-oriented investors should certainly put Sinopec on their radar.

Valuation

Sinopec is trading at a current price-to-earnings ratio of 7.9. This is a nearly all-time low earnings multiple for the stock.

Data by YCharts

Moreover, it is a remarkably cheap valuation level, particularly when compared to the valuation of the peers of the company. To provide a perspective, Exxon Mobil, Chevron, BP and Total are currently trading at price-to-earnings ratios of 25.8, 18.6, 13.0 and 10.9, respectively.

On the one hand, it is natural to expect the market to demand a greater margin of safety from Sinopec due to its less transparent business model and the much fewer details it provides in its earnings reports when compared to its peers. On the other hand, it seems that the market has beaten the stock to the extreme due to its current headwinds. Overall, all the oil majors have been negatively affected by the lackluster prices of oil and natural gas this year but the market seems to have punished Sinopec to the extreme.

Final thoughts

Due to the challenges facing Sinopec in its domestic market, the stock has been beaten to the extreme. The stock is offering an outstanding 10.0% dividend yield, it has a decent payout ratio and is trading at an eye-opening cheap valuation level. Therefore, despite its more opaque business model when compared to its peers, the stock has certainly become attractive. Income-oriented investors should thus consider including this Chinese oil giant in their portfolios.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.