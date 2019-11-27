Save Your Thanksgiving Wishbones If You Are Invested In Tyson - You Will Need Them

There are no plausible situations in which Tyson ends 2020 with a positive cash position. It would take a miracle, and hoping for miracles isn't investing.

On September 10th of 2019, I published an article that was decidedly bearish on Tyson (TSN). Feel free to read it in entirety, but in summation some of my main points were:

1) Tyson is a serial acquirer, and their many acquisitions have lowered their return on invested capital.

2) Heavy goodwill impairment has been a part of Tyson's history as they overpay for questionable acquisitions.

3) Tyson has outrageous debt levels that will create a drag for many years.

Now with Tyson's full year 2019 results out, an update is in order to determine if things have deteriorated or improved. In short, debt has grown, their ROIC has continued to crumble and is the worst it has been in four years, and they have listed further impairment charges on a previously acquired asset. This article is intended to explore the details of the issues and what it means going forward.

Return on Invested Capital

I spoke at length of TSN ROIC in my last article. A brief update here is valuable, in showing that ROIC continues to deteriorate after updates for full year 2019:

2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 ROIC 12.4% 8.4% 8.6% 12.2% 11.01% 10.97% 9.84%

*Data compiled by author and taken from Gurufocus

I also talked about return on debt (cash from operations divided by total debt), which is similarly informative since they have fueled all of their acquisitions with debt:

2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 RoD 22.4% 34.7% 41.9% 31.5% 29.5% 23%

*Data compiled by author

If acquisitions are in fact accretive, if synergies are actually realized, then ROIC and similar metrics would have to at least stay the same. But the deterioration makes it quite clear that these acquisitions are not adding value. They are not wise use of funds. Capital allocation has not been a strength at Tyson.

More Impairment

Tyson over-pays for acquisitions. I have not found a shred of data that would suggest otherwise. Last quarter of last year further solidified that fact, as Tyson listed an asset as impaired:

In fiscal 2019, we recorded a $41 million impairment charge related to a Prepared Foods business held for sale, due to our estimate of the business' fair value based on current expected net sales proceeds. The impairment charge was recorded in Cost of Sales in our Consolidated Statement of Income for fiscal 2019. Our valuation included unobservable Level 3 inputs and was based on expected sales proceeds from a competitive bidding process and ongoing discussions with potential buyers.

This goes back to what I have said before, no one thinks their assets as impaired until they have to try and sell them. Assets pass impairment tests with flying colors because those tests are conducted internally. But when you have to reach out to the market to have your assets valued, reality sets in.

There are several interesting things about this situation. First, Tyson has made many comments about how they are trying to expand their prepared foods product lines as they have higher and more stable margins. Yet here they are selling a prepared foods business. Second, note that this asset is "held for sale", not sold. They haven't even finalized a deal yet, meaning that the price could go down even more and send impairment up. Finally, it bothers me that they are charging the impairment to COGS in fiscal year 2019 even though the sale didn't happen in fiscal 2019. That means that once they sale goes through, whatever proceeds they receive from the sale will go straight to the bottom line at 100% margins, juicing EPS.

The timeline here is interesting. On September 3rd 2019, Tyson lowered their full year 2019 guidance. Then when earnings came out, they ended up MISSING that LOWERED guidance. Now they list an asset as impaired BEFORE actually selling it, charging the impairment to COGS which cost them $0.09 in EPS. This will make 2020 look better than it actually is. When the sale of the asset is actually incurred, they don't have anything to expense.

Debt Trap

I mentioned in my previous article that sometimes it is appropriate to issue debt to pay off debt, so long as an entity isn't cornered into doing so. It can be strategic, for tax and liquidity purposes (especially in a low interest rate environment), to tap into capital markets to satisfy old obligations. But with Tyson, the incursion of further debt liabilities wasn't a strategic decision. They had no choice, in light of previous choices they have made. When you are forced to take on debt to pay off debt, that is terribly dangerous. I predicted that in order to pay off the $1 billion worth of debt falling due in the last quarter of their 2019 fiscal year (and maintain ample liquidity), they would have to max out their commercial paper program and draw from their revolving credit facility. Sure enough, they went from $695 million on their commercial paper program and $0 drawn from their revolver to $1 billion (maxed) and $70 million as of year end, respectively. Fortunately for Tyson, the borrowings under the commercial paper program are currently cheaper than what they were paying on the debt (2.24% vs. 2.65%). But their revolver rate is monthly LIBOR + 125 bps, which would put them around 3% currently. Any further draws on the revolver will be more expensive.

They also have another sizeable year of debt falling due:

*Image from 10K

This on top of considerable contractual obligations:

*Image from 10K

The footnotes to this table make it clear that this isn't the whole picture. For example, for both "livestock grower obligations" and "purchase obligations" only non-cancelable contracts are included. Other contracts exist, the dollar amounts undisclosed, that aren't included in this table because they can be cancelled. There isn't anything wrong with excluding charges that aren't strictly contractual, since this table is specifically about contractual, non-cancelable arrangements. Nonetheless, we know that these aren't the only charges.

The "Other long-term liabilities" is also interesting. From the 10K:

Other long-term liabilities primarily consist of deferred compensation, deferred income, self-insurance, and asset retirement obligations. We are unable to reliably estimate the amount of these payments beyond fiscal 2019; therefore, we have only included the total liability in the table above.

Given that description, some of that $645 million is sure to land in 2020. Continuing:

We also have employee benefit obligations consisting of pensions and other post-retirement benefits of $332 million that are excluded from the table above.

Even were it not for all these charges not included in the table, TSN will end the year having to borrow in order to stay true to their commitments. Sure most of the categories in the table above fall under Cost of Sales, but debt repayment, interest expense, and CAPEX does not. And don't forget about that dividend! All told, outside of COGS or SG&A, Tyson will have $4,201 million worth of expenses to cover. Never in the history of Tyson had they had cash from operations sufficient to even come close to covering this amount.

Modeling 2020, Since Tyson Won't

Interestingly, Tyson broke from tradition and chose not to give 2020 guidance in their end of year conference call:

Now I’d like to provide our thoughts on the 2020 fiscal year. As I’m sure you noticed in our release this morning, we did not provide specific EPS or sales guidance. The timing and magnitude of potential impacts resulting from African swine fever are still hard to quantify. Additionally, there are continuing developments in trade negotiations which can create uncertainties in our external environment. While these factors alone did not drive our decision, they do significantly compound the difficulty of accurately forecasting EPS and sales. To be clear, we believe we’re positioned to deliver our long-term earning algorithm of high single digit adjusted EPS growth and there is potential for profound upside depending on how events materialize.

Frankly, I think that they are using these "factors" as a scapegoat. Results are going to be bad unless a huge windfall is found in ASF developments and/or trade negotiations. In my opinion, they are merely kicking the bad news can down the road. Given their lack of guidance, let's see if we can break things down ourselves.

I am going to be overly generous just to highlight how dire this situation is.

Let's say Tyson manages to rake in $45 billion in revenue, a 6.1% increase over 2019's record year. This will be in contrast to the 5.87% increase from 2018 to 2019 and 2018's 4.86% increase from 2017. So basically gangbusters for a company of Tyson's scale in this industry. And let's say that they drive efficiencies such that their cash flow from operations margin comes in at a whopping 8% (their highest on record was 2018 at 7.4%). This will result in cash from operations of $3.6 billion. Take off $1,048 million for the CAPEX they are contractually obligated to (a more realistic number, according to the conference call, would be $1.3 billion) and you are left with $2,552 million of free cash flow. Now take off $2,104 million for debt principal payments and we are left with $448 million. Reducing this by $451 million of interest to service the debt brings the balance into the red. How much do you have left-over for dividends? Less than nothing. But they carried $484 million in cash and equivalents on their balance sheet from last year. If we pull that over and use every cent for the $598 million to be paid in dividends, we are still in the hole by $117 million according to the dividend that management has stated will be paid in 2020.

Even under this absolutely pristine scenario of revenue and cash from operations, Tyson will have to borrow ~$115 million if they want to stay true to what they said they would pay in dividends. Being forced to borrow to pay a dividend is frightening.

No Fat Lady For A Few More Months

The good news is that Tyson has two full quarters and a few months to work with before any debt falls due in June, near the end of their 3rd quarter (their fiscal year starts in October). If we take the $3,600 million worth of cash from operations listed above (under those rosy circumstances) and adjust for each quarter of business (straight-lined), we can get a better idea for where they will stand once their first repayment on long term debt comes due. The following table does that, and lists obligations they will have to pay, also adjusted for four quarters worth of activity:

(in millions) Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Cash From Operations: 900 900 900 900 Long Term Debt due: 0 0 350 680 Short Term Debt due: 1,070 694.27 318.54 292.81 Interest Payments: 112.75 112.75 112.75 112.75 Dividends: 149.52 149.52 149.52 149.52 Capex: 262 262 262 262 Deficit (short term borrowings needed): -694.27 -318.54 -292.81 -597.08

This would leave TSN with $1.6 billion in liquidity at year end, assuming they never touch any of their cash on hand.

If they put all their cash towards their deficit, that still leaves ~$115 in the hole. Let me re-emphasize that the above scenario is assuming a 45% increase in cash from operations over last year. It is assuming a 21.5% increase in cash from operations from their best cash generation year on record in 2018. It would take a series of substantial miracles in order for TSN to generate that much cash. And even if they do, they will still have to borrow. 2020 isn't going to be pretty.

Fortunately, Tyson has a relatively light year of long-term debt falling due in 2021 ($500 million due in August of that year). They SHOULD be able to end the year with a positive cash position and no short term borrowings. But, given their tendency to spend recklessly on anything they believe can give them a dime of revenue or a penny of EPS, I wouldn't be surprised to hear of them making some more small deals between now and then.

Conclusion

Given all this information, I believe that TSN is a tempting short. However, successful short sales don't happen just because a companies fundamentals are deteriorating. Uninformed or rose-colored glasses wearing market participants can keep prices at irrational levels longer than most people can stay solvent, fundamentals (or lack thereof) notwithstanding. No, successful short sales require a catalyst, something to push sentiment over the edge. Because Tyson is so big, has a good history of growth, and has the durable label as a "consumer staples" stock, I don't believe any such catalyst will materialize. People will gloss over any bad news. Look what happened in the aftermath of TSN lowering guidance, and then missing that guidance. Yep, it dipped briefly, but has recovered:

Data by YCharts

Only 1.45% off of their all time high. In fact, the reason that this is such a bad short sale, in spite of crumbling fundamentals, is that there are potential positive catalysts that could send things straight up. Maybe Tyson does benefit from African Swine Flu. Maybe we do reach a trade truce with China. And maybe those things actually improve fundamentals rather than just improving sentiment. Who knows. The best thing to do here, in my opinion, is for investors to sell Tyson, or stay away. Otherwise they are making a gamble on events that have little to do with anything internal to Tyson. Counting on external factors to send a stock up is for traders, not long term investors.

I have learned though that you should always act on data. Always. If you don't act on what you don't know, that is forgivable. But if you don't act on what you do know, that is regrettable. More than once have I kicked myself for not doing something my research told me I should. I am looking at the put options here. I am considering buying a put option at a $80 strike price dated after Q1 or Q2 earnings release. That way, I can stand to profit from what I see as a bad year for Tyson while incurring only a sliver of risk, or whatever premium I pay. Those premiums will come down as time to maturity shortens, so I will be eyeballing a purchase in January or so. Regardless, Tyson is not a good investment. Especially at these prices.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.