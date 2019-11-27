Activision: Tough Comps Heading Into 2020

As a result, I will be reiterating a Hold rating with a price target of $51 until Activision proves it can rekindle interests across its top titles.

Activision Blizzard (ATVI) is planning to ramp opex to drive MAU growth across its studios. The gaming giant has also lined up several strategic initiatives to reaccelerate revenue growth. While Activision's financials remain solid, it is projected to grow less than its peers while commanding valuation ratios that are overpriced compared to competitors. As a result, I will be reiterating a Hold rating with a price target of $51. This translates to a wait and see approach until Activision rekindles keen interest across top titles.

Demand (Rating: Neutral)

In 2018, alone, the video-game industry saw a profit of over $134.9 billion. Meanwhile, on the other side of the ring, global box-office revenue for cinema amounted to a relatively paltry $41.1 billion, and global music revenue totaled at $19.1 billion. - Talk markets

Source: Newzoo

Compared to the Street's expectations, Activision recorded not so impressive numbers last quarter. This was primarily driven by its mobile games (1/3 of revenue) from its King studio. Games like Call of Duty, World of Warcraft, and Candy Crush performed well while others didn't impress as much. This is coming in the wake of the recent Blizzard/Hong Kong crisis that is threatening the stickiness of Activision's global MAU. Aside from King, MAU fell across other studios. MAU on Activision fell due to tough comps after the sale of Destiny, while MAU on Blizzard fell due to softness from Hearthstone and Overwatch. As a result, the Street wasn't too excited about the result that was released, and the stock gapped lower. As a result, I'm not bullish on demand for Activision's games in the near term.

Business/Financials (Rating: Bullish)

Source: Author (using data from Seeking Alpha)

Activision reported results that faced tough comps last quarter. While Call of Duty: Mobile, performed above expectations recording over 100 million downloads in the first month of its release as the company beefs up its mobile gaming strategy, the sale of the Destiny franchise to Bungie coupled with softness from Blizzard and Activision studios overshadowed renewed momentum. Management outlined a series of strategies to ramp up reach, which mainly revolves around the release of new titles and content updates:

WoW: Shadowlands coming in 2020, Hearthstone Battlegrounds, Warcraft III: Reforged. There are items we haven't announced the dates for, but were significant moves for the community, Diablo Immortal, Diablo 4, Overwatch.

These initiatives will help drive renewed interest across Take-Two's top titles. Though, they don't appear too convincing in the wake of declining MAU following the Hong Kong protest. This could be chalked up to the lack of launch time, and monetization strategies for the new titles.

Source: Author (Using data from Seeking Alpha)

Gross margin improved y/y while operating margin decreased. Going forward, management is planning to ramp up expenses to broaden the reach of its games. A tax expense that came in at 3.51% of revenue further decreased net income.

Source: Author (Using data from Seeking Alpha)

Operating cash flow was driven by better cash collections as account receivables increased. Investing cash flow was driven by gains from investments in marketable securities. capex was inline.

Activision has a net cash position of $2.2 billion. This amounts to a debt to equity ratio of 24% and a current ratio of 3.4. Overall, Activision's financials are solid, and I remain bullish on its strategy to drive MAU growth across its titles as its financials are even more attractive when you add the yearly dividend yield of 0.69%.

Investors/Valuation (Rating: Neutral)

Source: Author (Using data from Seeking Alpha)

Analysts weren't too optimistic about the announcements from Blizzcon. For example, Joel Kulina believed the announcements were already priced in. As a result, the stock didn't respond much to the news even after management reiterated the guidance during the last earnings call. According to Joel of Wedbush:

There were hopes for a Warcraft mobile game, a Hearthstone expansion, and a new Starcraft game, but it [ended up] being as advertised.”

The Street has an average price target of $60. Analysts are guiding for revenue growth of 9% in 2020. Compared to the sector median, Activision is overvalued. Revenue is projected to grow at a slower pace than the sector median. As a result, I will be conservative with my valuation estimate due to Activitision's big size in a fast-evolving video-game market. Source: Author (Using data from Seeking Alpha)

I'm confident in Activision's mobile game strategy, and I believe games such as Candy Crush and Call of Duty will continue to drive strong revenue. This informs my revenue growth estimate of 9% in 2020 and 7% in 2021. This will decelerate gradually to 4% in 2024. I expect gross margin to improve slightly. The same goes for opex as Activision sells more digital and mobile games, which bypasses retailers. This will drive improved operating and profit margin, which will, in turn, boost FCF % of revenue from 25% in 2019 to 31% by 2024. If you plug the gradual FCF acceleration into a 5-year DCF using a WACC of 12% to normalize for volatility and growth till perpetuity of 2%, this gives an enterprise value of $37.3 billion. Adding a net cash position of $2.2 billion, this gives a market cap of $39.5 billion. Using shares outstanding of 774 million, we arrive at a share price of $51. This is equivalent to a forward P/S ratio of 6x.

Macro/Competitors (Rating: Neutral)

Source: NDTV

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare debuted at the top of the dollar sales chart according to data released by NPD in October 2019. World of Warcraft and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare ranked 5th and 9th in Newzoo's list of the most-watched games on Twitch in October. In terms of the most popular PC games, Hearthstone and World of Warcraft ranked 6th and 7th while Overwatch came in at 9th in Newzoo's ranking for October. Remember, Candy Crush remains the top-grossing mobile game in the United States. Activision's competitive positioning appears strong.

Activision's decision to ramp up spend on marketing might have stemmed from the recent spate with Hong King gamers, which put the company at a tight position between U.S. gamers and China. The macro-environment in the East doesn't look promising for Activision, and this is already reflecting in falling MAU count. As a result, I have a neutral take on Activision's macro and competitive positioning.

Conclusion (Rating: HOLD, PT: $51)

Activision has a lot of work to do to match the strong performance it posted last year. It will be intersting to watch how the ramp in opex impacts revenue growth as the company attempts to revive falling MAU across its studio. Given Activision's huge size in the cyclical gaming industry, I will be reluctant to go all-in with a Buy rating. Rather, I will be reiterating a Hold rating with a price target of $51.

