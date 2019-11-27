Hyundai Mobis: Out Of The Fog, Into The Fast Lane

Investment highlights

Module and core parts sales are expected to recover on new car launches by Hyundai Motor Company (OTCPK:HYMTF) and Kia Motors (OTCPK:KIMTF). The earnings growth of parts and modules which represent 80% of sales highlight the stock’s attractive valuation. Hyundai Motor Group’s growing focus on xEVs and autonomous driving stresses Hyundai Mobis’s (OTC:HYPLF) role in the Group. We maintain a BUY and our target price of KRW320,000. Mobis remains our top pick.

Major issues and earnings outlook

Mobis announced its global growth strategies on Nov 21 in a meeting with major institutional investors. Overseas expansion alongside Hyundai and Kia and in-house production of core parts to fuel growth, and increased orders from other OEs (original equipment makers) to help facilitate additional growth. To compete with a tier 1 player in LV 3 (level 3) before the market blooms in 2025, to strengthen its role and expand cooperation in the LV 3 market, and to find growth opportunities in LV 4 which will be led by mobility as a service (MaaS).

Sensor strategy: To collaborate with sensor specialists to secure marketability and gain an early leadership position, to rapidly execute investments and economies of scale, and to collaborate with Velodyne. LV4 strategy: To seek new business opportunities by participating in new business models by satisfying the diverse demands of MaaS customers and securing system stabilization. The market’s leadership is changing hands from lawmakers to suppliers, and from suppliers to buyers driven by regulations, social demand, and technological improvements. Major automakers establish economies of scale and further cement market leadership by establishing EV (electric vehicle) platforms through R&D and capex increases.

Increased design/production capacity: Exclusivity maintained by supplying drive motors, BMS, power conversion controllers, fuel cells to Hyundai and Kia; volume to increase further by expanding the production base in Europe and Ulsan in addition to Chungju. Portfolio diversification: Business to diversify to include in-wheel motors, integral driving modules, S/W (software), fuel cells, etc. through preemptive development.

Autonomous driving to grow inorganically; electrification-related sales to increase; Growth strategy in each level to change considering the characteristics of ADAS (advanced driver-assist system) and autonomous driving; to employ both inorganic and organic strategies to upgrade its status in the market; and partnership with MaaS, investments or acquisitions of global players to continue. Since the launch of the electrification business division in 2018, value-added xEV (plug-in hybrid and pure electric vehicle) businesses from finished vehicle makers are being transferred to Mobis, including driving system, controllers, BMS and fuel cells. In the mid/long term, xEV-driven volume growth should lead to the diversification of production bases of high value-added electrification parts and help boost sales.

Share price outlook and valuation

Credit rating downgrade and concerns over financial burdens upon the start of the GBC (global business center) project have sent shares down to the level seen after the 2Q19 earnings announcement. Shares are expected to recover elastically on recovering module and parts margins and reduced financial burdens in the short term and the company’s growing role in the Group in the mid to long term.

Additional disclosure: Hyundai Motor Company is a passive shareholder in our bank.