Buy Boeing With Excellent Total Return And A Large Fleet Of 737 Max Planes To Ship In The First Half Of 2020

Boeing has increased its dividend for ten years in a row and presently has a yield of 2.2%, which is above average and growing.

Boeing (BA) is a buy for the total return investor that also wants some dividend income. Boeing should have a big jump up when the FAA approves the flying of the 737 Max Planes. Eight months of 737 max planes are sitting on the runway’s waiting to be delivered in the first half of 2020. The number of airplanes built over the last eight months is 336 or $16.8 billion in revenue plus the planes that are built in the first half of 2020 another $12.6 billion. There will be claims to pay to people killed in the accidents and money lost by the airlines, but I believe the large size of Boeing can handle it.

If you want details on individual aircraft parameters and delivery numbers, please read the articles by Dhierin Bechai; he is the most detailed contributor of Boeing and the commercial aircraft market. I suggest you read his articles in addition to mine if you own Boeing or are thinking of buying now.

Boeing is 12.90% of The Good Business Portfolio, a full position. The company has steady long term growth and has the cash it uses to increase dividends and grow its business after the 737 Max fly’s again.

I use a set of guidelines that I codified over the last few years to review the companies in The Good Business Portfolio (my portfolio) and other companies that I am reviewing. For a complete set of guidelines, please see my article "The Good Business Portfolio: Update to Guidelines, August 2018". These guidelines provide me with a balanced portfolio of income, defensive, total return, and growing companies that hopefully keeps me ahead of the Dow average.

Boeing is reviewed in the following topics below.

Investment Fundamentals

Company Business

Conclusions

Portfolio Management Highlights

When I scanned the five-year chart, Boeing has an interesting chart going up and to the right in a steady, strong slope for the years 2016 and 2017. It hit a three year period of flat prices from 2014-2016 while the 787 problems were worked out. This year has seen the price swinging from $441 to $320 and has now settled at around $370 while we wait for the FAA to allow the 737 Max to fly.

Data by YCharts

Investment Fundamentals

The Good Business Portfolio Guidelines are just a screen to start with and not absolute rules. When I look at a company, the total return is a key parameter to see if it fits the objective of the Good Business Portfolio. My total return guideline is that total return must be greater than the Dow's total return over my test period. Boeing beats against the Dow baseline in my 58-month test compared to the Dow average. I chose the 58 month test period (starting January 1, 2015, and ending to date) because it includes the great year of 2017, and other years that had a fair and bad performance. The great BA total return of 172.88% compared to the Dow base of 56.05% makes Boeing a great investment for the total return investor that also wants a steadily increasing income. Looking back five years, $10,000 invested five years ago would now be worth over $31,700 today. This gain makes Boeing a great investment for the total return investor looking back, which has future growth as worldwide travel continues to grow.

Dow's 58 Month total return baseline is 56.05%

Company name 58 Month total return The difference from Dow baseline Yearly dividend percentage Boeing 172.88% 116.83% 2.2%

Boeing does meet my dividend guideline of having dividends increase for 8 of the last ten years and having a minimum of 1% yield. BA has an above-average dividend yield of 2.2% and has had increases for ten years of the last ten years, making BA a good choice for the dividend growth investor. The dividend was last increased in December 2018 to $2.06/Qtr. up from $1.71/Qtr. or a 20% increase with increases expected to continue for many years. The five-year average payout ratio is low, at 44%. After paying the dividend, this leaves cash remaining for increasing the business of the company.

I also require the CAGR going forward to be able to cover my yearly expenses and my RMD with a CAGR of 7%. My dividends provide 3.3% of the portfolio as income, and I need 1.9% more for a yearly distribution of 5.2% plus an inflation cushion of 1.8%. The three-year forward S&P CFRA CAGR of 14% easily exceeds my guideline requirement. This good future growth for Boeing can continue its uptrend benefiting from the continued strong growth of the worldwide and United States increase in travel.

I have a capitalization guideline where the capitalization must be greater than $8 billion. BA easily passes this guideline. BA is a large-cap company with a capitalization of $192 billion well over the guideline target. Boeing 2019 projected cash flow at $16.5 billion is great, allowing the company to have the means for company growth and increased dividends each year.

One of my guidelines is that the S&P rating must be three stars or better. BA's S&P CFRA rating is four stars or buy with a target price to $406, passing the guideline. BA's price is presently 12% below the target. BA is under the target price at present and has a below-average forward PE of 17, making BA a good buy at this entry point. If you are a long-term investor that wants a good steady increasing dividend income and total return growth, you may want to look at this company.

One of my guidelines is would I buy the whole company if I could. The answer is yes. The total return is strong, and the average growing dividend makes BA a good business to own for income and growth. The Good Business Portfolio likes to embrace all kinds of investment styles but concentrates on buying businesses that can be understood, makes a fair profit, invests profits back into the business, and also generates a good income stream. Most of all, what makes BA interesting is the potential long-term growth of their business as worldwide travel increases. BA gives you an increasing dividend for the dividend investor and a great total return.

I don’t have a guideline for earnings, but look for the earnings of my positions too consistently beat their quarterly estimates. For the last quarter on October 22, 2019, Boeing reported earnings that missed expected by $0.67 at $1.45, compared to last year at $3.58. Total revenue was lower at $14.98 billion less than a year ago by 20.6% year over year and was in line with expected total. This was a poor report with bottom-line missing expected and the top line decreasing with a decrease compared to last year. Until the 737 Max fly’s again and the planes that have been built are delivered it’s almost impossible to estimate what the fourth quarter’s earnings will be. The next earnings report will be out late January 2020 and is expected to be $3.14 compared to last year at $5.93 another poor quarter.

The graphic below shows a summary of the 3 rd quarter’s 2019 financial performance. The earnings growth of BA is normally well above average and will continue with good steady innovation in their product line and the increasing need worldwide for their aircraft and services when the 737 Max fly’s again.

Source: BA 3rd quarter 2019 Earnings call slides

Company Business

Boeing is the largest manufacturer of commercial aircraft worldwide and also has a significant military aerospace business.

As per Reuters: The Company is broken down into five main divisions, Commercial Airplanes, Defense Space & Security (BDS), Boeing Military Aircraft (BMA), Network & Space Systems (N&SS) and Global Services & Support (GS&S). This gives Boeing a full access of the commercial and military development business including space systems.

Overall, Boeing is a good business with 14% CAGR projected growth as the United States and foreign economies grow going forward, with the increasing demand for BA's aircraft. The good dividend income brings you cash as I continue to see further growth as the world economy grows. The talking heads that preach recession should be ignored, and even with a slowdown in the world economy, BA’s great aircraft and services should still do well with seven years of backlog.

The 3rd quarters earns call clearly indicates the progress being made to return the 737 Max to a certified and flying condition this quarter. They are working daily with the FAA and global regulators on the process they have laid out for certifying the 737 MAX software and training updates and ungrounding the global fleet. To-date they have conducted more than 800 tests and production flights totaling more than 1,500 hours with the updated software, which incorporates feedback from across global regulators and MAX operators. Just last week, the company successfully conducted a dry run of the certification flight test. Looking forward, we target regulatory approval for the 737 MAX returns to service to begin December 2019.

This shows the feelings of top management for the continued strong development of the changes necessary to return Boeing business and shareholder return in future growth. BA has good constant growth and will continue as the world economy and population grows. The growth is being driven by added features to their existing airplanes and services, which are increasing sales and earnings.

The graphic below shows the business environment going forward that will continue to bring growth to the stockholders of BA.

Source: BA 3rd quarter 2019 Earnings call slides

Conclusions

Boeing is a good investment choice for the total return and dividend growth investor with its above-average dividend yield and high total return. Boeing is 12.90% of The Good Business Portfolio and will be held and watch it grow. BA will be held in the portfolio and will be trimmed when it reaches 15% of the portfolio. I buy what I consider great businesses that are fairly priced, and the present BA entry point looks good. Good growing businesses do not come cheap, but over time, they grow and grow. If you want a solid growing dividend income and good total return in the aircraft business, BA may be the right investment for you.

Portfolio Management Highlights

The five companies comprising the largest percentage of the portfolio are: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) at 7.6% of the portfolio, the Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (EOS) at 7.8% of the portfolio, Home Depot (HD) at 10.2% of the portfolio, Omega Health Investors (OHI) at 8.9% of the portfolio, and Boeing at 12.9% of the portfolio. Therefore, BA, EOS, JNJ, OHI, and HD are now in trim or close to trim position, but I am letting them run a bit since they are great companies.

On November 18, I wrote covered calls against my Danaher (DHR) position to collect another premium ($4.25/share December $140). I like DHR, but it’s getting a bit pricey, and the covered calls give me some extra income and downside protection.

On August 30, I trimmed HD to 10% of the portfolio. HD is a great business but needs more foreign expansion to grow even stronger.

On August 30, I trimmed OHI to 9% of the portfolio. OHI is a great income business, but it has risks, so 9% is my limit on this company until the operator problems are totally under control.

Boeing is going to be pressed to 15% of the portfolio because of it being cash positive on 787 deferred plane costs at $1.3 billion in the third quarter of 2019, an increase from the second quarter. Boeing has dropped in the last eight months because of the second 737 Max crash, and I look at this as an opportunity to buy BA at a reasonable price. From the latest news from Boeing, Boeing now expects the 737 Max to fly by the beginning of January 2020. The software data and training materials have been submitted to the FAA.

JNJ will be pressed to 9% of the portfolio because of its defensive nature in this post-BREXIT world. Earnings in the last quarter beat on the top and bottom line, and Mr. Market did nothing. JNJ in April 2019 increased the dividend to $0.95/Qtr., which is 57 years in a row of increases. JNJ is not a trading stock but a hold forever; it is now a strong buy as the healthcare sector remains under pressure.

The total return for the Good Business Portfolio is ahead of the Dow average YTD by 3.8 6%, which is a nice gain above the market for the portfolio with BA a strong drag.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BA, JNJ, HD, DLR, EOS, SLP, DHR, LMT, IR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Of course, this is not a recommendation to buy or sell, and you should always do your own research and talk to your financial advisor before any purchase or sale. This is how I manage my IRA retirement account, and the opinions of the companies are my own.