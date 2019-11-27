Lexicon Waiting For Clarity On Its Diabetes Franchise

Lexicon is actively looking for a marketing partner for Zynquista in T2D and upcoming trial read-outs will be significant in establishing the drug's prospects; Sanofi's top-line releases were not encouraging.

Greater clarity on Zynquista is key to the stock outperforming from here; Lexicon is using the FDA's dispute resolution process in an attempt to re-file and obtain approval in T1D.

Lexicon's third quarter results showed a little momentum for Xermelo, and medical conference presentations continue to back up the efficacy of the drug, but this remains a disappointing product.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (LXRX) is now in a “hurry up and wait” limbo, as the company waits for clarity on its dispute resolution petition with the FDA regarding Zynquista in Type 1 diabetes and as investors wait for more information and clarity on the clinical profile of Zynquista in Type 2 diabetes and Lexicon’s efforts to re-partner the drug.

For now, I believe $4/share is still a pretty fair value for Lexicon shares. A manageable path to approval of Zynquista in Type 1 diabetes would be a significant value-driver for the shares, as would any improvement in the apparent clinical profile of the drug in Type 2 diabetes. Favorable data from the Xermelo biliary tract cancer study or LX9211 in pain would likewise be positives.

Said differently, there are a lot of things that could go right (and go right relatively quickly) for Lexicon and drive a much higher share price, but I believe shareholders need to go in with their eyes open to the downside risk if those favorable outcomes don’t develop.

A Little Good News With Xermelo

Lexicon’s third quarter earnings report disclosed that Xermelo sales increased 33% year over year and more than 13% quarter over quarter. Although the total figure was very slightly below sell-side expectations, I liked the qoq acceleration.

Getting more patients on this drug, particularly patients who can actually pay for it, remains a real challenge for the company. Given the company’s limited marketing resources, I’m not sure what will drive a significant change in the business; maybe the ongoing success of Novartis’s (NVS) Lutathera could help some (raising awareness, etc.).

Part of what makes the Xermelo story frustrating is that there are decent (if not good) clinical data supporting the drug. Multiple presentations at the October NANETS meeting essentially confirmed the profile and appeal of the drug – it doesn’t work for everybody, but it does lead to improved quality of life for those patients who do respond.

A real world effectiveness study showed meaningful improvements in quality-of-life metrics like urgency, pain, and nausea even for patients with mild baseline diarrhea. A patient satisfaction study indicated a meaningful difference in patient satisfaction after six months on Xermelo (71% were satisfied) versus their baseline experience on somastatin analogy therapy (or SSA) (38% were satisfied). Finally, while a long-term study showed familiar efficacy and side-effect numbers, the fact that only a little more than half of the patients completed the study underlines some of the commercial challenges Lexicon faces with this drug.

Although there should be a global market opportunity of $250 million/year or more for the drug, I’m continuing to stick with a roughly $100 million peak estimate unless and until I see a real inflection in U.S. sales and/or more success from Ipsen’s (OTCPK:IPSEY) efforts in Europe.

Mostly A Waiting Game For Zynquista

Zynquista is far and away the most potentially valuable asset Lexicon has, but whether the company can realize that value is a huge open question. Sanofi (SNY) didn’t see enough potential to stick with the partnership, leaving Lexicon with a late-stage asset that is likely approvable in Type 2 diabetes, but one which still requires significant R&D spending to support long-term outcomes studies and will require major sales and marketing investment to launch.

Lexicon ended the quarter with just under $300 million after Sanofi paid the bulk of its settlement, but with the long-term CVOT studies costing around $100M/year, that cash won’t last long. Management is actively seeking a new partner for the drug, but it remains to be seen whether than can secure a new partner and attractive terms.

Lexicon will be reporting data from numerous Phase III Zynquista studies in Type 2 diabetes over the next few months, and these studies will certainly impact the perceived value of the drug. Sanofi announced a few top-line highlights that suggested the drug is not sufficiently differentiated in patients with renal impairment, but management has said they are doing a “re-analysis” of the CKD4 data.

With the SGLT-2 drug class already well-established, a new entrant like Zynquista (technically an SGLT-1/2 drug) has to make a case for how or why it’s different, and differentiation on renal safety has long been tapped as the key driver for Zynquista. Although it is possible the longer-term results could show more of a benefit (including the SOLOIST and SCORED long-term outcome studies), Lexicon doesn’t really have the resources to wait that long.

As for the Type 1 indication, which the FDA rejected in March of this year, management is still being somewhat cagey about the details of the next steps, though I suppose there could be competitive factors at play, as other would-be market entrants (like AstraZeneca (AZN) ) are likewise trying to figure out how to reverse their rejections for Type 1 diabetes.

Lexicon has opted to go through the dispute resolution process, filing its petition in September and meeting with the FDA in October. Lexicon is pushing for a path that wouldn’t require new trials, and the company is likely to get a response from the Office of New Drugs by early December. The company has been sparse with details, but I’m assuming the gist of the resubmission would be around the company’s post-approval risk mitigation strategy for diabetic ketoacidosis.

Handicapping this process is difficult; I’ve owned shares in companies that have successfully navigated the dispute resolution process, but every case is different. I can say that the FDA is more willing to work with companies than in the past, and I’d also note that company could appeal to a higher level of the FDA if the Office of New Drugs won’t allow an NDA resubmission without new trials. If Lexicon can resubmit with new trials, the submission would likely happen early in 2020, with approval and commercialization likely around mid-year. If the appeal process fails, Lexicon has few options – the company doesn’t have the cash to run another Phase III study at this point.

The Outlook

Even if the FDA reverses course and approves Zynquista for Type 1 diabetes, Lexicon is still dealing with very limited resources; while Lexicon believes it can launch and market for Type 1 diabetes on its own, the company’s cash resources are severely limited by the need to fund those long-term outcomes studies. The recently-filed $150 million shelf offering would be enough to get Zynquista off the ground, but Lexicon really needs a partner to maximize this opportunity.

An approval in Type 1 diabetes alone could justify today’s share price, and if the full data package on Zynquista in Type 2 diabetes somehow ends up being more compelling, there would clearly be additional upside. That said, investors need to be aware of the risk that the FDA will hold its ground on the Type 1 appeal and require additional studies and/or that the final data package for Zynquista in Type 2 diabetes is not meaningfully different than other currently-marketed drugs.

The Bottom Line

As is, I continue to value Lexicon on the assumption of weak Xermelo sales in carcinoid-related diarrhea and low odds of commercial success for Zynquista in Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes. Upcoming trial read-outs on Xermelo in biliary tract cancer and LX9211 in neuropathic pain could offer some incremental upside, but the biggest drivers for the stock would be a clear path to Type 1 approval without new trials, a strong partner for the Type 2 indication (and likely Type 1 as well), and an improved clinical data package for Type 2 diabetes.

