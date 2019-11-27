Toll Brothers: Shift To High-Growth Regions Showing Results

All in all, I remain bullish on the company's long-term prospect even if short-term macroeconomic headwinds may hurt their short-term share price.

Their solid financial position will allow them to continue these investment and lower their reliance on one region for over 30% of revenues.

Toll Brothers faces some headwinds from slowing revenues in some regions while it spend a lot of cash to invest in growing Southern regions in the United States.

Construction and housing firms have been on a volatile streak as of late as more indicators of a possible slowdown in global economic activity coupled with the ongoing trade war leading to a possible recession countered solid domestic migration trends that call for new home construction.

Toll Brothers (TOL) has been investing in regions where population growth and domestic migration trends have shown a promising future. Areas like metropolitan Atlanta and Texas and the State of Florida as a whole have been showing steady population growth and the need for new residential homes has surged.

Even though headwinds in the housing industry do persist and the company has been focusing on luxury-style homes in the State of Texas where the majority of the influx is from freshly trained youngsters moving from high-cost living States like New York and California, the company seems well positioned to take advantage of this domestic migration trend in the years to come.

Major Shifts in Population Trends

For the past decade, states like Florida, Texas, and California have seen a steady influx of new residents from other Northeastern and Midwestern States as the cost of living in major city hubs like New York City, Los Angeles, and others become too high for young folk looking for a higher standard of living.

This is known as domestic migration, where people move from one State to another, and according to recent studies, about 10% of the US population has moved within the last year which amounts to about 32M people. The cost of living in emerging States like North Carolina, Georgia, Texas, and Arizona has attracted these folks from across the country and the demand for homes is surging in those areas.

In the past few years, Toll Brothers has inked deals worth billions of dollars in these States and has most recently done so in the Atlanta metropolitan area where the demand is highest in the State. As these trends continue, the company is very well positioned for the upcoming years.

Company Operations

The company operates in 4 geographical regions: North, Mid-Atlantic, South, and West. These regions include the following States:

North: Connecticut, Illinois, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, and New York. Mid-Atlantic: Delaware, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Virginia. South: Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and Texas. West: Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, and Washington. The company reports California as its own location given its size.

In the first nine months of this year, the company made $4.6 billion in revenues. California made up 30% of those sales, the West made up 22%, the South made up 17%, the Mid-Atlantic made up 16%, and the North 13%. The fastest-growing market compared to last year was the South, growing at 14%. The North and Mid-Atlantic regions both declined and the West and California regions grew slightly but remained mostly flat compared to 2018.

In the most recent quarter, however, every regional segment excluding the South saw a decline compared to last year. Overall, the company took in around $200 million less this quarter in sales compared to last year, driven mostly by the $100 million drop of sales in California. It's unclear if this trend will continue or if this is a seasonal shift where job changes occur during the pre-holiday season.

Financial Sustainability

The company is very well positioned when it comes to its balance sheet. It does hold just over $3.6 billion in long-term debt, which has been holding rather steady over the past 4 years but has ticked up as they ramp up sales.

The company holds $836 million in cash and has almost $8 billion in inventories in projects in all stages of development around the aforementioned regions. In the first nine months of 2019, the company paid just over $125 million in interest expense, down from 2018 and making up 2.6% of sales compared to 2.7% in the year prior.

Due to investment in new projects, the company did burn through around $350 million in cash but retired $350 million in senior notes which lowered interest expense. It's important that the company continues to both expand their sales base but also limit the amount of debt they hold so a short-term stagnation in home sales won't cripple their ability to fund operations.

Expectations and Valuation

After reporting a big jump in sales last year from $5.8 billion to $7.1 billion, analysts now expect the company to report $7.02 billion in sales for 2019 and $7.15 billion in sales for 2020, a slight decrease after the major jump. All in all, the continued slowdown in the California region is cause for concern but the company's work to increase its investment and operations in the regions those same folks in California are moving to paints a good picture for the company's year ahead.

From a profitability standpoint, analysts expect the company to report EPS of $3.95 for 2019 and then a steady rise continuation to $4.07 in 2020. Cost efficiencies, cost cutting, and lower interest expense are all contributors to the steady increase in profits for the company.

Currently, Toll Brothers' price is trading at a 10.3x multiple to 2019 earnings and a 10x multiple to 2020 earnings. Peers like KB Home (KBH), D.R. Horton (DHI), and Lennar (LEN) are currently trading at 10.95x, 11.4x, and 12.22x 2019 earnings, respectively, and expect similar revenue growth rates over the same time frame but slightly higher net income growth rates.

Given these factors, I do believe that Toll Brothers is currently fairly valued at 10.5x 2020 EPS, giving it a price target of $42.75 for the upcoming year. That being said, if the company does show improvements in its California region or a sizable improvement or jump in its other struggling areas, including some divestment, a higher multiple to 2020 earnings will be justified.

Investment Conclusion

The company does face headwinds in the form of lower revenues from its California region in the most recent quarter and some other macroeconomic headwinds which can double the effects in its struggling regions, but given their investment into the fast-growing communities in the South and West, I believe those concerns are muted for the time being.

Toll Brothers also pays a dividend-yielding 1.08% annually which is a nice addition to the solid growth in its developments and investments in growing regions. Exposure to these regions, given economic indicators like cost of living, does mitigate the effects of an economic slowdown as domestic migration tends to accelerate in such events, excluding home-related slowdowns that affect home prices.

All in all, I remain bullish on the company's long-term prospects even if near-term headwinds can have some effect on short-term prices.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Opinion, not investment advice.