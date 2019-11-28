Oil Products Reflect Unseasonal Patterns At The Start Of Winter 2019/2020 - Valero Could Be In The Sell Zone

The crude oil market has been choppy over the past weeks. However, the price has not moved outside of its trading range of $50 to $60 per barrel on the nearby January NYMEX futures contract since mid-September. On September 14, a drone attack on Saudi oil fields temporarily knocked out half of the Saudi Arabian production, which is 6% of the world's daily supplies. The event caused the price of oil to spike to a high at $63.38 per barrel on nearby WTI futures and $71 on the Brent benchmark futures on the Intercontinental Exchange.

Seasonality plays a significant role when it comes to the prices of oil products. Gasoline tends to rally coming into the spring and summer season as the peak time for driving in the US is during the summer months. Distillate fuels have a lower degree of seasonality, but heating oil often moves to the upside in the fall and early winter months as demand increases. Over the recent weeks, gasoline prices have outperformed crude oil, while distillate prices have underperformed. As December begins this weekend, the price action has been atypical for this time of the year.

The strength in gasoline has been good news for companies like Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) as the company is highly sensitive to the price action in the gasoline refining spread.

Crack spreads are real-time indicators of demand for oil products

Crack spreads, or the economics of refining a barrel of crude oil in gasoline and distillate products, are one piece of a jigsaw puzzle when it comes to analyzing the price path of the energy commodity. Demand for oil products tends to translate into demand for the price ingredient in their production, which is crude oil.

Crack spreads are also a valuable tool when it comes to analyzing the revenues and earnings of those companies that process oil into products. Companies like Valero do not take an economic risk when purchasing crude oil or selling the products. However, they do have exposure to the refining margin, or the crack spread as their earnings typically move higher or lower with the levels of the gasoline and distillate crack spreads.

The gasoline crack spread has been strong

The start of December this week means that we are now in the heart of the winter season in the northern hemisphere. Gasoline demand tends to reach a seasonal low at this time of the year. Meanwhile, the refining spreads for processing crude oil into the fuel has been moving higher since early September.

Source: CQG

The chart of the January gasoline crack spread on NYMEX shows that the refining margin has climbed from $6.95 on September 3 to $12.25 per barrel on November 27.

Source: CQG

The weekly chart shows that during the final week of November in 2018, the gasoline crack spread traded in a range from $7.14 to $8.95 per barrel. With the gasoline refining spread $3.30 per barrel above last year's high at this time, the strength in the processing spread is a sign of robust demand for the fuel and is good news for the earnings of refining companies like VLO.

The distillate processing spread has gone the other way

Distillate crack spreads reflect the economics of processing a barrel of crude oil into oil products such as heating oil, and diesel and jet fuels. While gasoline crack spreads have strengthened since September 3, heating oil processing spreads have moved lower since mid-October.

Source: CQG

As the daily chart of the January heating oil refining spreads illustrates, the price has declined from $27.05 on October 16 to $23.88 per barrel on November 27.

Source: CQG

During the final week of November in 2018, the heating oil crack spread traded in a range between $25.01 and $28.69 per barrel. At the $23.88 level on November 27, the distillate crack spread was $1.13 below last year's low at this time.

The trends in the two crack spreads have been counterintuitive as gasoline has ignored seasonal factors, and distillates have weakened. One possible explanation is economic strength in the United States, leading to more driving and the continued fear of a global recession, which has weighed on demand for distillate fuels.

A reversal is possible over the coming weeks

Seasonality can be a powerful force in commodities markets. In 2019, the gasoline crack spread fell to a low at $3.64 per barrel during the final week of January, after failing at over $11 per barrel in mid-December. At the same time, the distillate crack spread reached a high at $29.34 in mid-February 2019 after reaching a low at $24.20 during the week of December 24, 2018. We could see a reversal of fortune for the processing spreads over the coming weeks and into the start of 2020. A recovery in the distillate processing spreads and correction in the gasoline crack spread would be consistent with seasonal demand factors.

VLO shares have done well and are a buy on a dip

VLO shares can be highly volatile. The refining company had a market cap of $39.813 billion at $96.98 per share on November 27. The stock is highly liquid as it trades an average of over 3.1 million shares each day. VLO pays shareholders a 3.69% dividend at just under $97 per share.

VLO shares have tracked the price of the gasoline crack spread since early September.

Source: Barchart

As the chart illustrates, VLO shares moved from $71 on August 28 to a high at $101.99 on November 5, a rally of over 43.6%. At just under $97 per share, the stock remains close to the recent high.

With the potential for a reversal of fortune in the gasoline and distillate crack spreads over the coming weeks, it could be an excellent time to take profits on VLO shares or taking some protection with a stop or hedge in case VLO suffers a correction. In December 2018, VLO shares traded to a low at $68.81, and on May 31, it reached a marginally higher low at $69.44. The August 28 bottom at $71 was the third in a series of higher lows in VLO shares since late last year.

As we head into the holidays and the heart of the winter season in the US, the potential for another correction in VLO shares is high. I would be a buyer of the refining company on a scale-down basis from under the $85 per share level. At around the $97 level on November 27, the shares are likely in the sell zone.

The Hecht Commodity Report is one of the most comprehensive commodities reports available today from the #2 ranked author in both commodities and precious metals. My weekly report covers the market movements of 20 different commodities and provides bullish, bearish and neutral calls; directional trading recommendations, and actionable ideas for traders. I just reworked the report to make it very actionable!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.