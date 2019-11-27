Cellcom Israel Ltd (CEL) CEO Nir Sztern on Q3 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Cellcom Israel Ltd (NYSE:CEL) Q3 2019 Earnings Conference Call November 27, 2019 9:00 AM ET

I would like to welcome all of you to Cellcom Israel's third quarter 2019 conference result conference call.

With us there are Mr. Nir Sztern, the CEO and Mr. Shlomi Fruhling, the CFO. Nir will open by providing a summary of the third quarter results, and Shlomi will go over the financial performance in more detail. We will then open the call for the question-and-answer session.

Nir Sztern

Thank you, Ehud. And good day to all of you and welcome. As you all know well, the situation in the cellular market in Israel has been very tough for all players for many years now, with unrelenting competition and the situation was no different in the third quarter. Given the situation over the years, we have taken steps to mitigate the impact. We have diversified our operations and made us an end-to-end supplier of all the consumers needs for connectivity. We were the first in the market to launch over-the-top television. We also entered into the fixed-line arena, which includes recently optical fiber-to-the-home. These activities have provided us with alternative and more stable streams on the income. Again, while our overall profitability has still been impacted by the competition, these new revenue streams have been less impacted. Beyond this, over the years we've carefully controlled and cut our costs focusing on improving efficiencies.

We also signed network-sharing units with other operators which lowered our expenses and CapEx. In general, we've taken steps and adjustments to mitigate some of the impact of the competition. Over the past year, it became clear that we would have to take more drastic measures. In a few weeks ago, we announced the comprehensive restructuring plan to lower our debt levels, reduced expense and CapEx and further adjust Cellcom Israel's to the low pricing environment, enabling us to better cope in the current market reality. This was the combination of extensive work and internal analysis which we undertook. With certain aspects of it in consultation with highly experienced external consultants from a leading global consulting firm.

As we discussed a few weeks ago, I want to reiterate that our plan has three main goals. The first is to prepare the company to better cope with market conditions. The intense competition and future investment. The second is to lower our net-debt-to-EBITDA ratio to less than three. And the third is to bring the business to positive net income by the end of 2020. In order to achieve these goals, we're taking three main steps. First, cutting expenses. Our expense cutting is ongoing and our plan is implementing additional steps to reduce our expense footprint even further.

One of the steps we're taking this last month is that we approach our suppliers to cut costs across the board. We have entered into discussion with the employees' representatives to reach a new collective agreement that will lower our overall employee related expenses. And we hope to conclude this discussion successfully. For the past few months, we've also been reducing our landline wholesale access fees by shifting our customers to our subsidiaries IBC's optical fiber network. We've targeted overall lowering our operating expenses by approximately NIS 150 million by year-end 2020. The second is reducing CapEx. We're making further savings by reducing cabinet expenditure.

Our aim here is also a reduction to a level of between NIS 450 million and NIS 500 million per year by year-end 2020. This includes lowering various IT and engineering business, as well as moving Cellcom Israel's previous residential fiber optics investment into IBC. This is obviously not including any new frequencies related CapEx that may require added investment. And the third thing we're going to do to implement in the restructuring plan is raise equity. As we announced, we're looking to execute an approximate NIS 400 million equity capital raise in Israel before year end. And we're working full steam ahead to meet this target.

This move together with factoring the payables of customers, end-users equipment should we accomplish that which would amount to an additional NIS 100 million to NIS 150 million will allow us to reduce our total debt and interest expenses and will help us in achieving our net debt to EBITDA ratio and net income goals.

In terms of the results of the third quarter, our financial performance was better than that of previous quarter. While Shlomi will go through the financial results in detail in a few moments. I want to highlight a few aspects. Our overall revenues were up slightly, a 3% year-over-year to NIS 938 million and our service revenues were similar to those of last year, up by 1% to NIS 719 million. This was made up by a slight increase in the fixed line and slight decrease in cellular.

On the bottom line our adjusted EBITDA increase was mainly due to the new IFRS-16 reporting. In addition, we also had a contribution of NIS 8 million to the EBITDA from the sale of our fiber network to IBC. However, when excluding these one-time, one-off items, EBITDA was stable at a NIS 191 million similar to last year. We completed the IBC investment deal and the sale of our fiber network in residential areas to IBC. This contributed a NIS 181 million to our free cash flow which was a strong this quarter and amounted to a total of NIS 230 million.

The long-term potential for Cellcom Israel in terms of being a 35% indirect owner of the most advanced fixed line communications network in Israel, as well as well as our potential savings over the coming years is significant. Even in the third quarter, we have already begun to see a leveling off of our wholesale payment to Bezeq, as we've started the process of shifting new and existing customers to IBC's fiber optic network. Today IBC's infrastructure already reaching over 300,000 home passed. These are buildings which are physically connected to our fiber network. As IBC's network expands across the Israel, we will be able to provide more customers with super fast Internet of up to one gigabyte per second.

Our goal is potentially to reach over 1 million households across the country within five-years. In terms of our TV offering, we continue to bring new subscribers to what we see as Israel leading over-the-top television offering. As of the end of the third quarter, we had 247,000 households subscribe having grown by 20% year-over-year. In terms of fixed-line internet infrastructure, we had 276,000 households subscribed, up 7% over last year. The broad market acceptance of our offerings including as part of our triple and quadruple packages continues to bring us subscriber recruitment and the associated steady growth in revenue streams.

In summary, as we move into 2020, the steps we are currently taking are important and meant to put Cellcom Israel in a much better position to navigate the current market environment and invest for the future.

With that, I'd like to hand over to Shlomi. Shlomi?

Shlomi Fruhling

Thank you, Nir. And good day to all of you. I'll provide you a summary of our results, details can be found in the press release we issued earlier today.

Revenue for the third quarter of 2019 totaled NIS 938 million, up 3% although the NIS 910 million reported last year. Out of those the service revenues were 1% higher than delivered of those of last year reaching NIS 719 million while equipment revenue were NIS 219 million, 11% higher. I would like to highlight that the fixed-line segment service revenues grew 4% over those of the third quarter of 2018 to NIS 321 million. This increase resulted mainly from increase in revenues from internet and TV services and revenues from fiber optic infrastructure deployment service to IBC.

This increase was partially offset by a decrease in the minute sales among international operators. Adjusted EBITDA was NIS 271 million or 29% of revenue, a 42% increase compared with NIS 191 million or 21% of revenue in third quarter of 2018. The increase in adjusted EBITDA resulted from a decrease in rent expense in a total amount of NIS 72 million due to the recognition of right-of-use assets as a result of the initial implementation of IFRS 16 S starting from 1st of January, 2019.

In addition, there were an NIS 8 million contribution from the sales of fiber optic infrastructure to IBC. Excluding these two positive effect, EBITDA was NIS 191 million at the same level as of the third quarter of last year. Adjusted EBITDA from the Fixed Line segment was NIS 86 million compared with NIS 73 million last year and adjusted EBITDA from the Cellular segment was NIS 185 million compared with NIS 118 million last year.

Net loss for the third quarter of 2019 totaled NIS 2 million compared to a net income of NIS 1 million in the third quarter of last year.

Free cash flow for the quarter totaled NIS 234 million versus NIS 34 million in the third quarter of last year. As Nir explained it earlier, the free cash flow included the proceeds from the sale of the fiber infrastructure and moving to NIS 181 million.

The cash capital expenditures during the third quarter of 2019 totaled NIS 149 million versus NIS 160 million in the third quarter last year. As of the end of third quarter of 2019, our net debt stood at approximately NIS 2.2 billion. We have a total of approximately NIS 1.3 billion in cash in our balance sheet, while our overall debt repayment of interest in capital that are due until the end of 2020 is amounting to NIS 900 million.

Our cellular subscriber base amounted to 2.767 million ended September 30, 2019 compared with 2.825 million at the end of September 30, 2018. The subscriber base increased by 22,000 during the third quarter. At the end of the first quarter of 2019, Cellcom has deleted 133,000 M2M and prepaid subscribers due to a change in the accounting method that will use our cellular subscriber base. The churn of the cellular subscribers in the third call of 2019 was 11.4%. The monthly cellular ARPU of the third quarter of 2019 was 53.2, similar to 53.5 in the third quarter of last year. The ARPU was positively effected from increase of NIS 2.8 due to the deletion of prepaid and M2M subscribers from the Company's cellular subscriber base.

This was offset by ongoing erosion in the price of the cellular.

With that, I would like to open the call to questions. Operator?

The first question is from Tavy Rosner of Barclays. Please go ahead.

TavyRosner

Hey, good afternoon. Thanks for taking my questions. I was wondering if you could share your comments about the regulatory framework that was published by AGM last week, couple of weeks ago. Do you think it's a good thing for the industry in general and for telecom in IBC specifically?

NirSztern

We're looking very thoroughly the recommendation by the Ministry and the other ministries that were in that committee. I think there are some good things. I think there are some things that are we're not happy with in terms of the cost of rolling out the network in areas that are less profitable. And we think that there's some major changes that need to be made in that. So we will be offering our opinions in the hearing that will be coming in the next few weeks. We are concerned that the offer that has been put on the table won't allow all the people of Israel to enjoy the fiber network. And we feel that something that need to be to be changed here in order to improve it. And like I said, we'll give all our opinions when the time comes. And I think the other thing I want to say about it is, I think we can also assume that it's going to take a little time to see things happening especially if we will see new elections in Israel then it's going to take a little time to see whether and when it will be implemented.

TavyRosner

Yes. That's very helpful. Maybe just big picture questions. I mean you are the last company to report so we cannot disclose the other company's numbers and one of your competitors talking about 450,000 homes passed, they have 200,000. And for both of you have very big ambitions. So I mean looking down the road, you passing a million home partners will be something similar as increasing penetration down the road. Is there a risk that fibers come to new broadband and then competition on the prices which would therefore reduce your return on investment in fiber? Is there something we should be concerned about?

NirSztern

I think the risk of price war is always there. But I think the upside of rolling out of fiber network with a potential new products and services that will be coming in the future, and are some of them already here is an upside that we can also look at. Everybody is rolling and talking and we've made a decision to do our network rollout with the IBC because we believe the right model for the market is a wholesale company and that's the best way to consolidate the effort of rollout. And at least cut some of the cost down and then the ability or the margin that will be there even for price war is better than rolling out it [Technical Difficulty] so IBC is a great vehicle for that. And I'm sure we'll all be waiting to see exactly what the decisions in terms of Bezeq are going to be.

So right now we're rolling the fibre. Our competitors are as well but it's still --some of it's still early days in terms of trying to see where things are going to end up at the end of the day.

TavyRosner

Thank you. And maybe last one looking at mobile. So I mean price war ongoing that's nothing new. How should we think about consolidation? Do you think that the MOC, the tone is changing potentially allowing consolidation down the road? And then as a follow-up looking at 5G, how do you see potential investments there especially in this challenging environment?

NirSztern

Well, in terms of the MOC's opinion on consolidation. Obviously, they're keeping their cards close to their chest and not saying a lot. You have to remember that it's not only the MOC; it's also the anti-trust commission and also the Ministry of Finance. So it's hard to say. I think everybody in the regulatory environment is a little bit concerned of where and I'm quoting or not really quoting but saying what I've heard and I am sure you have as well that there is some concern that current level of competition is going to impact future investment. So whether or not consolidation will be approved, I don't know, but I think it will be looked at with more carefully and looking and not only impact on customers but also future impact in terms of investment.

Going forward to 5G. There's going to be some investments and being on a network with two other partners, Cellcom is in a pretty good position because the cost is going to be divided between three operators. In terms of the cost of the frequencies there is still some uncertainty there and some answers we're waiting to hear from the Ministry of Communications. And then we will be --we'll know a little bit more.

TavyRosner

Thank you. And just a technical one. You said the number of IBC connected home is 300,000.

NirSztern

Yes and thank you for saying that. Just to make sure and be clear, okay. We have or IBC have 300,000 household that are connected to the network. These are what we called home pass and not street pass. The differences and maybe you understand but I want to make sure that everybody understands, okay. Street pass is when you have fiber going down the street and not connected to the building. Home pass is where you go, you have this fiber industry and you connect each and every building to the fiber. The difference is very big, both in numbers and both in and also in terms of the cost that is associated with it.

When we consistently talk about number of connected homes to the 500-foot these are actual home passes. Every single one of the 300,000 potential customers who calls Cellcom can be connected within 48 hours that's the true meaning of having home pass. I don't know what some of --how it's defined by others. But just to make sure that we understand what we say when we mean home pass.

TavyRosner

I have a feeling that some of the others have been more wider definition. So that's probably why it was good idea to --

NirSztern

I wasn't referring to them obviously. I was just making sure that you understand what we're saying.

TavyRosner

I understand. That's very helpful. I was worried when I saw the number. I guess it makes more sense now. I appreciate it. Thanks guys.

Nir Sztern

Yes. Thank you. I'd like to thank all of you for joining our conference call. And your continued interest in our company. And as always I look forward to hosting you again at our next call. Have a good day.

