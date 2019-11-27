Baozun: Buying The Dip

Baozun (BZUN) is a leading e-commerce services player holding a 25% share in a fragmented market focused on providing end-to-end services to brands. In addition to operations expertise, it also provides state of the art logistics and technology support, with key business segments including digital marketing, cloud, data analytics, warehousing, and other value-adding services.

While the majority of the company’s revenue is currently derived from a non-distribution model, management is focused on transitioning to a higher-margin distribution model. I do not think the market fully appreciates this shift. Continued growth in GMV in the distribution business should allow the company to exploit operating leverage and increase margins going forward. Furthermore, the company is also looking to disrupt a largely traditional e-commerce market through upcoming initiatives such as Luxury Pavilion and WeChat Mini, which should drive a ramp up in revenue, if successful. By my estimates, shares are relatively undervalued at present, and following the post-Q3 pullback, I think Baozun is a buy.

What’s New in Q3

Baozun recent announced a mixed set of Q3 results. Company’s quarterly GMV increased 42.8% YoY to ~$1.3B primarily driven by existing brands and some incremental contribution from newly-acquired brands. This represents characteristically strong growth by the company given it had stopped selling to a large electronics brand (likely Huawei) in Q3.

Yet, the strong GMV growth did not translate into quite as strong a revenue numbers, as top line clocked $210M at a YoY growth of 35.3%. This is primarily attributable to the Chinese e-commerce market becoming more marketing events-driven, with customers pulling back on spending until key events like Singles Day, or other discounts before making a purchase decision. This is especially true for big-ticket items such as electrical appliances. As Singles Day will fall in Q4, the company is expecting a higher GMV and revenue pick-up as compared to Q3.

Source: Author based on company filings

The company’s non-GAAP S&M expense stood at ~RMB 440M ($62M), which was 20bps higher YoY at 4.81% of GMV due to an increase in digital marketing services, along with a front-loading of marketing expenses for Q4 events. The company also invested in dedicated teams for luxury brands as it makes a push into the space. The cost of products and fulfillment expenses were in line with the growth in products and services revenue, respectively.

Blowout Singles’ Day

Baozun recorded an impressive 53.6% YoY growth in its 2019 Singles’ Day on Nov 11th. Total GMV stood at RMB 10B+, which is more than half of the company’s current market cap. For some context into its achievement, the company achieved its previous year’s Singles’ Day GMV of RMB 6.55B in just about 8 hours. Its success was largely attributable to its early marketing efforts starting in September, which has paid well and converted into excellent revenue numbers.

Source: Q3 Presentation

The growth also demonstrates the ever-increasing purchasing power of Chinese consumers despite ongoing trade issues with the US. Moreover, sales were balanced across categories such as sportswear, consumer electronics, and premium items. Some categories, like fast fashion, also showed a slowdown, likely due to consumer preferences shifting upmarket as disposable income rises.

Softer Guidance

Despite the strong Singles’ Day performance, the company’s Q4 2019 revenue guidance was softer than expected at 23%-25% YoY growth (vs. consensus' 28%), which was likely the key reason for the pullback. The FY guidance stands at RMB 7.2B.

Data by YCharts

Amid the macroeconomic softness in the Chinese economy, the company is also expecting a slower ramp-up in its large newly-acquired brands. The company typically starts with operations during the initial phase of the brand relationship and then slowly adds up services like digital marketing, logistics and data analysis, which help increase the revenue.

As explained earlier, S&M expenses came in higher in Q3 due to early preparation for Singles’ Day event and higher revenue contribution of digital marketing, which is a low margin business. The company is expecting a similar trajectory for S&M and other expenses in Q4 as it continues to invest in its dedicated luxury brands channel (Luxury Pavilion). It plans to add more climate-controlled warehouses and roll-out premium delivery services specifically for luxury brands, which are expected to increase the fulfillment expense as well.

New initiatives

High premium brands are emerging as an important segment for the company. The company has invested in specialized warehousing, logistics, sales support and IT for such brands. The strategy was validated in Q3, with over 50% of the company's new brands pipeline coming from premium brands. The key is that take-rate is generally higher, which should support growth rate within the category.

The company also expects its WeChat mini program capabilities will disrupt the traditional e-commerce space, with brands’ mini programs emerging as effective branding, marketing, and customer engagement platforms. Brands will also be able to leverage Baozun’s operations, logistics, technology, and branding expertise as they expand their reach through these apps. Since it is relatively new, the take-rate is low, but it is crucial that Baozun gains a foothold here in preparation for a future ramp.

Turning more cautious on take rate and margin outlook

Q3 saw the company’s non-distribution GMV grow 44.3% YoY compared to just 27.3% for distribution GMV, which impacted take-rate negatively. This was also responsible for the revenue growth rate coming in significantly lower than the GMV growth rate. This trend looks likely to continue in Q4.

Source: Q3 Presentation

In the meantime, the company appears to be in transition, with management outlining higher S&M and fulfillment spending to support the premium segment’s growth. The company is also investing in new initiatives such as digital marketing, mini-programs, specialized warehousing, logistics, and technology. Accounting for these, along with the prevailing macro headwinds, I am penciling in ~170bps dilution to the full year operating margin, in line with guidance. As a result, I believe the company will miss its start of the year operating margin guidance of 10% as operating margin is should come in closer to 6.3%.

The company’s same-store sales growth also decelerated significantly to 34% in Q3 as compared to 48% in Q2 but I expect this to rebound in Q4 due to the Singles’ Day contribution. Over the longer term, I think the weakness seen in Q3 is transitory as the new brands should drive a revenue ramp, especially in services. The company’s new initiatives, such as Luxury Pavilion and WeChat Mini, are also expected to provide an additional fillip to the revenue, thus, I expect the take-rate for new programs and new brands to rise once the testing and marketing cycle is complete. Hence, I have a positive view on the initial investments, which seem to be justified, given the large market opportunity at hand.

Valuation

For a growth company like Baozun, screening across metrics like PEG and forward P/E are, I believe, the way to gauge valuation. On both metrics, Baozun appears to be relatively undervalued compared to its domestic and global peers.

Company PEG Forward P/E Trailing P/E EV/EBITDA Amazon 1.7 52.6 77.3 25.4 Alibaba 0.7 26.8 22.4 17.7 JD.com 1.1 22.1 86.4 50.8 Rakuten 5.2 30.5 67.9 12.0 eBay 1.2 11.9 16.0 8.7 Average 2.0 28.8 54.0 22.9 Baozun 0.8 19.6 44.7 37.6

Source: GuruFocus.com, Finbox.com, Zacks.com. Share prices as of Nov 22 close

Baozun's discounted multiple is largely attributable to the strong competitive nature of the Chinese e-commerce market, macroeconomic headwinds, and uncertainty around the flagship initiatives. But I think the recent move is overdone and gives little credit to the company's ability to perform well over the longer term. Assuming FY20 EPS of $1.69, in line with consensus, a P/E re-rating to 28.8x would get us to a target price of $48.6 for Baozun shares.

Conclusion

Baozun shares currently trade a wide discount to its peers, which I believe is unwarranted. Though there is likely to be margin dilution over the near-term, the market is giving little credit to the associated benefits as the company moves toward a high-margin distribution business, which should give better traction to GMV-Revenue conversion over the long run. Shares appear undervalued on a relative basis, and a re-rating to the peer multiple will provide over 30% upside from here. I'd buy the Baozun dip.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.