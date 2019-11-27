Energy Transfer Partners: Priced For Virtually Zero Dividend Growth After Selloff

Given their strong distribution coverage and stable financial position they should be able to provide a growth rate in the low to mid single digits.

Introduction

The recent months have seen the units of many Master Limited Partnerships sold quite heavily, with Energy Transfer Partners (ET) being incapable of escaping this situation. This has resulted in their distribution yield soaring to north of 10%, which aside from being extremely attractive in this low interest rate world is also seemingly is pricing little to no future growth.

Valuation Assumptions

The main assumption was that their strategy of maintaining an adequately strong financial position continues being successful and thus they avoid either raising equity or reducing their future distributions. Although their current financial position is certainly not perfect, there are few reasons to believe their current distributions cannot at least be maintained, especially given their very strong distribution coverage of 1.88 for the third quarter of 2019 and their investment grade credit rating.

Valuation Scenario

The primary valuation scenario was based around a very conservative future outlook that could eventuate from various underlying causes, ranging from restrictive future government regulations, disappointing future hydrocarbon production to simply just mismanagement. Whether any of these actually eventuate remains unknown and the purpose of this article is not to necessarily predict exactly what will occur, but rather to demonstrate the very low future expectations required to justify an investment in their units. The scenario foresees their quarterly distributions never being raised again and thus remains at $0.305 per unit or $1.22 per unit on an annual basis perpetually into the future.

Valuation Technique

The primary valuation scenario used a standard discounted dividend model, which naturally works in the exact same manner for distributions from a Master Limited Partnership. Their cost of equity was estimated with the Capital Asset Pricing Model and whilst this model is not perfect, it still provides enough accuracy for the purpose of this analysis. This model produced a cost of equity of 10.46% with the following inputs, a risk free rate of 1.80% (10 Year U.S. Treasury), a 60 month Beta of 1.52 (SA) and an expected market return of 7.50%. Meanwhile, the additional valuation consideration compares the spread between their current distribution yield and various alternative income producing investments.

Valuation Results

The valuation returned a result of $11.66, which is virtually equal to their current unit price of $11.93 as of the time of writing. Whilst it is quite unlikely their distribution will remain unchanged perpetually into the future, this valuation was primarily performed to illustrate a point regarding the value remaining in their unit.

Admittedly some investors may feel an expected market return of 7.50% is a little too low, however, personally I disagree due to current high equity valuations and mounting global economic risks that are accompanied with rising populism. Nevertheless, to further illustrate my previous point, to justify the same valuation result of $11.66 when assuming an expected market return of 10%, their distribution would have to grow at average rate of 3.80% perpetually into the future.

Considering this growth rate would likely exceed inflation it may seem unlikely to eventuate, however, it still sits comfortably below their three, five and ten year compounded average growth rates of 6.15%, 13.35% and 9.61% respectively. Admittedly it may still prove impossible to achieve this growth rate in the long-term due to the law of diminishing returns as well as natural limits to their growth. Notwithstanding this fate, their growth rate in the short to medium-term will likely materially exceed 3.80% due to their strong distribution coverage and thus since the discounted dividend model is time weighted, this should ensure their units are still appropriately priced.

The additional valuation consideration provides further food for thought by simply comparing the income they can produce to various competing investments. A higher spread indicates that their distribution yield exceeds that of the alternative investment, with the larger the spread relative to its history indicating their units are relatively undervalued. Thankfully these graphs largely speak for themselves and indicate that their distribution yield is quite attractive compared to both alternative investment options and its own historical spread. The only time their valuation was relatively more favorable was during early 2016, however, I would consider that to effectively be a once in a lifetime opportunity and thus should not materially sway an investor’s current sentiment.

Data by YCharts Data by YCharts

Conclusion

Whilst it seems improbable that their distribution will remain unchanged forever, even if this rather underwhelming future transpires, their unitholders are still adequately positioned with their current unit price seemingly only pricing such an outcome. Since I firmly believe their strong distribution coverage will ensure that they can soon resume frequent distribution growth and that interest rates and future market returns will remain low well into the future, I believe more upside remains on their current unit price.

Notes: Unless specified otherwise, all figures in this article were taken from Energy Transfer Partners’ Third Quarter 2019 report, all calculated figures were performed by the author.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ET. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.