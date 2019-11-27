Exxon - Downward Pressure To Continue

I firmly believe that Exxon Mobil’s stock (XOM) will continue to remain under pressure till the end of 2019. In my previous article on Exxon Mobil, I had stated that the energy major was headed for another weak quarter. The SEC report, that was published earlier in October, had stated that Exxon’s overall income may decline by around 50% YoY in 3Q19. On November 1, 2019, Exxon reported a 49% YoY decline in its 3Q19 earnings.

Its earnings reduced from $6.2 billion in 3Q18 to $3.2 billion in 3Q19. Although this was a disappointing performance in my opinion, analysts had reduced their earnings estimates (67 cents per shares Vs the actual 75 cents per share) based on the SEC report that came out in October. This is the reason why Exxon Mobil’s stock went up by 1.3% after its latest earning results came out on November 1st.

It is difficult not to correlate oil prices with Exxon’s performance

Image Source : Exxon Mobil 3Q19 earnings

In my earlier articles on Exxon, I stated that Exxon’s financial performance is very closely related to oil prices. In fact, this dependence is a lot more when compared to other energy companies like Shell (RDS.A) (RDS.B) and BP (BP). And as expected, Exxon Mobil attributed its current performance to low oil and gas prices.

Investors must note that Exxon’s upstream volumes increased from 3.8 million barrels in 3Q18 to 3.9 million barrels in 3Q19 (driven by growth in Permian, Hebron and Kaombo basin), but its upstream earnings fell from $4.2 billion in 3Q18 to $ 2.2 billion in 3Q19 because of low oil prices and growth-related expenses. Investors must note that this was Exxon Mobil’s worst upstream performance in last two years. In 2Q19, Exxon had reported an upstream earnings of $3.26 billion.

Exxon Mobil’s downstream segment had under performed in the first half of 2019, and third quarter was no different. The downstream earnings had declined by 70% YoY in 2Q19 because of low refining margins and high maintenance activities. In 3Q19, earnings declined by 25% YoY, and this was attributed to lower gasoline -diesel margins and high maintenance- downtime activities. Even the chemical segment business (just like 2Q19) declined by 66% YoY because lower margins and volumes in plastics and high project related expenses.

Cash flow went down when compared to last year

Cash flow is one of the most important metrics that determines the financial strength of any company. Exxon Mobil’s cash flows from operations went down from $11.1 billion in 3Q18 to $9.1 billion in 3Q19.

“We are making excellent progress on our long-term growth strategy. Growth in the Permian continues to drive increased liquids production and we are ahead of schedule for first oil in Guyana. The value of our position in Guyana improved further this quarter with an additional discovery, our fourth this year. We are also making good progress on our advantaged investments in the Downstream and Chemical. This quarter, we started production at our new high-performance polyethylene line in Beaumont. The competitiveness of our portfolio was further enhanced with the divestment of non-strategic assets, reaching almost a third of our 2021 objective of $15 billion”, said Darren W. Woods, chairman and chief executive officer.

For a company that is trying to generate cash by divesting its non-strategic assets, a considerable reduction in operating cash flows is not a very encouraging development. Besides, Exxon also increased in capital and exploration expenditures from $6.6 billion in 3Q18 to $7.7 billion in 3Q19.

Takeaway for investors

Image Source: EIA

Historically, Exxon Mobil’s financial performance has been supported by its upstream earnings, which are directly related to its upstream volumes. This shows that oil and gas prices play a major role in shaping Exxon’s financial performance. When I look at oil prices, I can clearly see that the supply- demand re-balancing of crude oil will take time ( refer the above figure). Barring some short- term geopolitical developments, investors must note that almost every major agency – IEA, EIA and OPEC have lowered their oil demand growth forecast for 2020. I expect WTI to be in the range of $52-$58 for the first two quarters of 2020, WTI is currently trading at $57.8.

When I look at Exxon’s 4Q19 outlook and the latest earning results, I can’t find any thing that is either exciting or new (other than its much talked about aggressive growth strategy) . Yes, Exxon Mobil is a good dividend pay master and solid long-term energy stock. But I will maintain my neutral rating as the stock will continue to remain under downward pressure for the rest of 2019. Investors must note that Exxon has appreciated by 0.5% (against the S&P 500 change of 5%) since my earlier article on the same stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.