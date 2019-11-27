Gamco Investors: Not An Appealing Business But Too Cheap To Pass Up

As an investor you can't have it all. So keep it simple: just like value investor Mario Gabelli, I recommend going for cheap.

Gamco Investors (GBL) is the asset management company of famous American value investor Mario Gabelli, who is still using the good old principles of Graham and Dodd. See his page on GuruFocus for a comparison of his return with the S&P 500. As you can see there his long term returns (15+ years) beat the S&P 500 with a small but meaningful margin. During the last 10 years however his returns were worse than the S&P 500. I think that is typical for many value investors, such as Bill Ackman and David Einhorn.

The company had $35.7 billion of assets under management as of December 31, 2018. The company provides advisory services (asset management) to institutional investors and to big private investors and to 24 open end funds and 16 closed-end funds. The company also invests for its own account. The market value of these own investments is $32 million, so only a small part of the market cap of about $470 million.

I like stocks of asset management companies. They are usually pretty stable, often even slow growers and usually pay a dividend. I think this one is a bit different though. First it is much cheaper than other asset management companies based on several metrics. Management might also be overpaid, and there are several worrisome related party transactions with Gabelli and his family. Multi-year metrics for judging earnings quality and asset allocation are extremely good, however.

In the rest of this article I will first present a comparison with similar companies, then tell you how I think about earnings quality and then I will give you my opinion on the balance sheet and various aspects of corporate governance.

Comparison with other asset managers

There are very few public asset managers to compare with. Below I compare fundamental metrics of Gamco Investors with those of 2 other asset managers: Franklin Resources (BEN) and WisdomTree Investments (WETF). In the table below I use Price/Retained Earnings over the last 8 years instead of Price/Tangible Book. I think the first metric predicts future returns better than the latter. Moreover it can be used to compare companies with negative book value, such as WisdomTree Investments.

Ticker Share price P / Retained Earn (8 yrs) EV / Revenue EV / EBIT EV / FCF GBL 16.96 0.76 1.71 2.9 4.2 BEN 27.32 1.72 1.33 6.3 -307 WETF 4.92 7.56 3.70 19.0 19.7

Gamco Investors is not only a good pick based on these fundamental metrics. It is also a good statistical pick because the stock does not trade far from its 5-year low of $15.16.

Quality

As can be seen from the table Gamco Investors is much cheaper than the other 2 asset managers. But how about earnings quality and asset allocation? For judging earnings quality and asset allocation I use the metrics discussed in the book Quantitative Value. Instead of going into the details of this comparison I will just give the result.

Each of these 3 companies has favorable metrics for earnings quality and asset allocation. It is just that the metrics of Gamco Investors are a lot better. I consider them even excellent.

Part of the "moat" might be from investor trust gained over many years by Mario Gabelli as CEO, chairman, chief investment officer, and majority shareholder. But another part is from good investment and asset allocation decisions made by management, so also by Mario Gabelli. So I think the favorable quality metrics are for a large part tied to Gabelli controlling the company. They might still continue to be favorable when someone else takes over the helm. But it might not continue smoothly since it could take many years to gain investor trust.

That said the company saw a big decline in assets under management: from $40.6 billion to $35.7 billion a year later, on September 30, 2019. Also from 2017 to 2018 there was a similar decrease in assets under management, see here.

Balance sheet

See the recent quarterly report. The balance sheet is very leveraged with Tangible Assets/Tangible Equity around 6. However leverage is mainly operational instead of financial, with much more cash than non-current debt. Therefore and also because of the large profits I do not think the company is financially distressed. It seems creditors agree with me because the company pays a moderate interest rate of 5.875% on in total $24.2 million of debt. This debt has to be repaid on June 1, 2021.

Ownership and control

There are 2 types of shares: 9,858,599 class A shares with one vote per share and 19,024,404 class B shares with 10 votes per share. So in total there are 28,883,003 shares. Chairman, CEO and Chief Investment Officer Mario Gabelli owns almost all class B shares and has in total more than 80% of economic interest. Because of the extra voting rights for the B shares his voting interest is even higher. Gabelli also owns $40-50 million of restricted stock. There were several institutional investors in the stock but they are now all below the reporting threshold of 5%.

Payouts to investors

The company bought shares back and paid a dividend every year during the last 10 years. Dividend payments during the last couple of years were minimal though. In particular the company spent much on repurchases in the second quarter of this year. During the last 4 quarters the company paid 8.2% of its market cap back to investors.

Past issues

I always do internet searches on companies I research. For Gamco Investors I found relevant information. In 2006 the company settled a civil fraud lawsuit for $130 million. This was a fraud for obtaining frequency spectrum. The company allegedly earned about $205 million with this fraud. The same NY Times article also mentions Gabelli losing a shareholder rights lawsuit with the first investor in his fund. According to this Wikipedia article Gabelli is also known for being excessively paid by his investment management firm before the financial crisis in 2008. This was also an issue in the lawsuit with Gabelli’s first investor in 1976.

Related party transactions

There are many related party transactions at this company. Here I only summarize the most important transactions. They are both described in the annual report over 2018 and, in more detail, in the proxy document for the annual meeting in 2019.

Gabelli and several of his family members do not get a basic salary. Instead they only get variable pay, in cash or in restricted stock. The company issues restricted stock that can be settled either in shares or in cash. In practice I think almost all restricted stock goes to Gabelli, see page 27 of the proxy document. Currently the value of unvested restricted stock is roughly $40-50 million, so close to 10% of the market cap.

His total compensation for 2017 was $69.4 million and $10.7 million for 2018. But Gabelli waived $56.5 million of compensation over the period from March 1 to December 31, 2018 (page 78 of the annual report). So this one-off event explains the good results over 2018. He also waives all compensation for the first 3 months of 2019 and for September, October and November 2019.

The 3 sons of Gabelli work for an affiliate of the company but also earned a combined $1.9 million with Gamco in 2017. In 2018, their combined earnings totaled $1.2 million with Gamco.

His daughter, a director, was also an employee. As an employee she did not earn anything in 2018 because she was on extended unpaid leave since 2004. But she did get $105k as director compensation. As a director she was the chair of the nominating committee but I do not think there were meetings of that committee in 2018. That means she was entitled to $70k plus $10k per attended general board meeting. Did she attend 3.5 board meetings? See pages 10, 12 and 13 of the proxy document (link above).

Gabelli's wife earned $5.5 million while working with Gamco in 2017 and $4.6 million in 2018. The brother of Gabelli earned $408k while working for the company in 2018.

The median pay within the whole company excluding Mr. Gabelli was $180k. Certain senior executives earned each between $483k and $3.7 million. See page 21 of the proxy document. Unfortunately the company does not disclose how much the 2 co-chief investment officers of the value team, Christopher Marangi and Kevin Dreyer, earned in 2018.

The company leases the head office in New York from Gabelli and family members for $1.1-1.3 million per year. Almost a third of that building is subleased to other companies. I estimate the company pays $650-750k per year net of subleases. The company also had $11.7 million of outstanding notes in lieu of compensation of insiders in 2018. These were paid off in January and February 2018.

Other governance issues

Another red flag could be the disclosure of how the assets under management are divided over funds. In the latest quarterly report it says it provides investment advisory services to "24 open-end funds, 16 closed-end funds" on page 8. On page 35 of the proxy document it writes the company serves as "the investment advisor of twenty-two open-end funds, sixteen closed-end funds and four actively-managed, exchange-traded funds".

That the chairman and CEO is the same person is a red flag. On average such companies have lower returns. Past examples are Tesla (TSLA) and Boeing (BA). Another red flag is that several independent directors are already more than 10 years with the company. Therefore I do not consider them really independent.

Bottom line

Fundamental metrics tell me this is a great business at a very low price. A closer inspection reveals related-party transactions that should merit investor scrutiny. Of course fund managers are among the best paid professionals in the world but how much more does Gabelli earn than the 2 co-chief investment officers? We do not know and I think the company should have been more transparent. Also I consider the board weak: independence of directors could be better and a separate chairman and CEO would be better.

That said if investment results aren't good Gabelli tends to waive his compensation. So he's mindful of his compensation, at least relative to performance. I expect stable performance with some growth: if investment results improve Gabelli will likely crank up his compensation again. Then earnings will increase but not so much. Because of this I am not so worried about his annual pay and other transactions.

Since Gabelli is 76 years old it is good to think about what happens if he leaves the company. Gabelli or his family will still likely control the company. However, their large compensation arrangements might be curtailed, and otherwise hard to justify, if they are no longer in charge of the investment work. I suppose the 2 co-chief investment officers will take over from Gabelli and will gain trust from the investment public independent from him. I do not expect them to earn anything close to what Gabelli currently earns, so costs would likely be lower , benefiting profits.

Will assets under management continue to decrease? During the last 10 years many value investors underperformed the market. Value investing became out of favor. I think that is the reason for the decline in assets under management at Gamco Investors. But I do not think value investing is dead. Eventually value investing will become in fashion again. That will be when returns of value investors outperform the market again and their assets under management will increase again. I do not think the funds of GAMCO will be an exception. So because I think this long term trend of rotation from value to momentum is about to reverse I recommend this cheap quality stock.

But there is even be an easier way of getting more assets under management: by offering other products. Gabelli, or one of his successors, could try to be a bit more innovative. Right now they are active investors with actively managed funds. But maybe investors prefer ETFs based on self-designed value indices instead. That is what WisdomTree Investments does and it works: WisdomTree is growing its assets under management. So far their returns are similar to those of Gabelli. For example the WisdomTree SmallCap Earnings ETF (EES) beat the S&P 500 by a small margin since its inception almost 13 years ago. It did somewhat better than Gabelli in 2018 and also somewhat better than Gabelli from the beginning 2014 to the end of 2018.

As a quantitative investor myself I do not think it is difficult to implement algorithms beating the returns of WisdomTree funds. Most WisdomTree funds only use one value factor for their fund index, such as earnings or dividend. Better returns can be obtained by using multiple value factors. If assets under management keeps decreasing Gamco Investors could always design such ETFs. Gamco has a good reputation and enough clients and scale to make it work.

You might think that such an business change would lead to lower fee income. After all the WisdomTree ETFs have an average expense ratio of 0.44% while Gamco Investors funds have an average expense ratio of 0.84%. However at the same time the company can save expenses by paying lower performance related compensation. So profits might not be affected much. In addition Gamco Investors could still continue earning high expense ratios by trying to implement more advanced algorithms.

Other product types appear more likely to attract investor interest. Currently such products are the reason for WisdomTree Investments' high valuation in terms of common multiples. By introducing similar products, investors in Gamco Investors could enjoy some multiple expansion. For this kind of optionality, I recommend a long position in the stock.

Become a statistical investor. Investing is mostly a game of luck. Therefore it is dangerous to invest based on conviction with large positions. But investing with many small positions in undervalued stocks with statistically great returns works just as well. So that is what I do, with 7 proven global stock strategies. Join me: get a free trial of my newsletter on SeekingAlpha.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.