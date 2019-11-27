Stretching Southwestern Energy's Finances

However this probable industry survivor could underperform some more diversified peers until gas prices strengthen enough to change the market perception of industry prospects.

Southwestern Energy (SWN) like many of its peers was long regarded as one of the more robust gas producers in the United States. Yet despite the Appalachian location of its leases, the downturn of gas prices is taking its toll on the debt ratios. Mr. Market is very unwilling to pick survivors in the current downturn. Nearly any (primarily) gas producing competitor is in the doghouse. Any primarily gas producing competitor with debt is kicked to the back of the doghouse.

The road back to the favor of the market may look tough. But a basket of well-chosen gas producing companies should treat an investor reasonably well in the future. The long awaited decline of rigs and completion crews has finally affected the dry gas areas with enough force to actually materially decrease the supply of gas produced. Yet the demand appears relatively intact and growing. Therefore investors may finally see gas prices edge up after a very long decline period.

Debt Ratio

In the meantime, the market may be getting alarmed that the debt ratio is climbing.

Source: Southwestern Energy Third Quarter 2019, Earnings Conference Call Slides

Recently, the key debt ratios shown above headed past 2. That's still in the comfortable range. But the cash flow statement shows that continued material deterioration will probably persist into the near future. Potentially that could lead to a ratio over three as the latest comparison of cash flow is very negative. The three month drop is heading toward 50%.

Winter weather could certainly help the situation because gas prices traditionally rally in the winter. But this company does not have the flexibility of some of its competitors during the current downturn. Management has very little acreage to sell because its acreage is mostly gas producing. Any sales would be at the bottom of the market. That could make an accretive sale a challenging if not impossible goal.

Some competitors such as Antero Resources (AR) and Epsilon Energy (EPSN) own significant stakes in midstream operations. This diversification enables them to have a dependable income source when the gas prices are relatively weak. They tend to survive industry downturns better as a result. The midstream part of the business has solid resilience and far less income variation during downturns.

Southwestern Energy really has to just "grin and bear it" until a solid turnaround is in place. As a non-diversified competitor, the company should bear the brunt of a recovery. Its more diversified peers will probably rally a bit less because they also declined (as a group) somewhat less. However, a prolong period of weak pricing can really stretch key debt numbers and make investors nervous. That could invite more price weakness in the future before the rally from strong gas prices begins in earnest.

Price Challenges

This company financials show the gas price decline on the bottom line and the cash flow. This market wants growth stories that have a great future vision. This company actually is demonstrating the polar opposite of the market demands.

Source: Southwestern Energy Third Quarter 2019, Earnings Press Release

Anytime the price received is at a significant discount to the posted benchmark price for gas, then management needs to reconsider both its marketing and its hedging strategy. This company posted a huge discount to NYMEX. Exposure to price variations such as that shown above are successfully avoided by several competitors in the industry.

New gas plant technology enables more profitable items to be pulled from the gas stream. Clearly this company needs a view of the new technology. Commodity companies cannot simply lag as this company has as demonstrated by the prices received.

Commodity companies need to watch both costs and selling price to maximize the margin. In the case of this company, the costs appear reasonable to other companies that the author follows. But the sales prices as shown above are huge to the cash flow and profitability downturn. The debt levels carried really do not allow the price variation shown above.

Fortunately, this company has one of the most favorable debt profiles in the industry. Most of the debt does not mature for about five years. That gives this management plenty of time to implement a better marketing and hedging strategy for the gas sold.

The other consideration is the relatively weak natural gas liquids pricing. This has happened as many dry gas producers intentionally increased liquids production to increase profitability. For most producers that strategy has borne positive results. But those results are not as impressive as they were a few years back. Like many other products in the industry, the prices of natural gas liquids will probably fluctuate. An increase in the ability of the United States to export natural gas liquids should help maintain or even strengthen prices in the long term.

Source: Southwestern Energy Third Quarter 2019, Earnings Conference Call Slides

The problem appears to be a lack of access to some very pricey markets. Boston and North often pay tremendous gas prices in the winter. But this company does not show much production heading toward a very pricey market. Instead the company appears to stay relatively "local" to save on transportation costs. But those markets appear to have weak pricing as a group at the current time.

The solution will probably be long term because many of these contracts last for years. However, it should be possible for management to slowly alter its overall strategy to realize less discounts. Commodity industries are notorious for forcing all producers to watch every penny. Cost and revenues together need to be optimized for a maximum margin. Otherwise a company such as this one with good costs compared to competitors suffers from below average profitability during times of weak pricing solely due to a weaker revenue strategy.

The Future

Southwestern Energy has some long term strategic improvements that need to be considered. The company does have a debt load that should be serviceable during the current downturn. There does not appear to be any bank covenants that would cause challenges in the near future because most of the debt is in the form of bonds that are not due for quite awhile.

The lack of diversification combined with the current marketing strategy will stretch the company finances during the current downturn. But this downturn appears to be running its course soon enough that the company should survive the downturn in decent shape.

The debt can be temporarily serviced with far less cash flow than the current amount generated by operating activities. The real concern is enough production at the time of a price recovery to allow the company to recover with the industry relatively undamaged. Right now the lack of long-term financial damage appears realistic. However unexpected prolonged pricing weakness could have a material affect on the company financial strength and production levels.

This company is in one of the lower cost natural gas producing basins in the United States. However, management needs to take a far better long-term advantage of those costs by aggressively marketing that production to higher priced areas and by hedging so that the company always obtains at least the benchmark pricing for natural gas.

Until that happens, investors may want to watch this investment from the sidelines until evidence of a natural gas price recovery is well underway. An undiversified company like this one with lackluster profitability could perform below average on market profitability concerns until that recovery changes the market perception of the future.

