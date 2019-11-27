I'm Picking Viking Therapeutics For NASH

I provide a brief background on VK2809 and the structure of the company's recently initiated Phase IIB trial. In addition, I discuss my view of VK2809.

I am looking to return to Viking Therapeutics for a long-term investment. I believe VK2809 has the potential to be one of the market's leading NASH products.

I am not new to Viking Therapeutics (VKTX) and its impressive endocrine pipeline. I originally invested in VKTX for its SARM product candidate VK5211. Admittedly, I wasn't aware of VK2809, the company's novel thyroid receptor beta agonist for NASH. Then again, I wasn't aware of the NASH craze that was going to be the talk of the biotech industry in 2018. Following VK2809's data readout, the stock soared over $20 per share and I was more than happy to hit my price target only a few months after establishing a position. Now that the NASH hype has subsided, I am looking for speculative NASH investment and it has led me back to VKTX.

I will provide an overview of the recent developments related to VK2809. In addition, I take a look at VKTX's valuation to justify a speculative investment. Finally, I present my strategy for opening a starter position in VKTX.

About Viking

Viking Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering and developing products to treat metabolic and endocrine disorders (Figure 1). Viking's pipeline is led by VK2809, a small molecule selective thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist for the treatment of NASH. Viking's other clinical programs include VK5211, a selective androgen receptor modulator "SARM" for patients recovering from a hip fracture and VK0612 for type 2 diabetes "T2D".

Figure 1: VKTX Pipeline (Source: VKTX)

In addition, the company has VK0214 for X-ALD and VK1430, both of which have yet to hit the clinic.

Background on VK2809

VK2809 is a "small molecule agonist" for the thyroid hormone receptor that has shown impressive numbers against NASH. Back in 2018, Viking publicized encouraging marks for VK2809's Phase II trial for NASH. Subjects received randomized doses of 5 mg daily, 10 mg daily, or placebo, every other day, for 12 weeks. The results displayed impressive reductions in liver fat, as well as improvements in plasma lipid levels. VK2809 confirmed a statistically significant decrease in LDL-C, compared to placebo. In addition, patients treated with VK2809 exhibited statistically significant developments in atherogenic proteins apolipoprotein B and lipoprotein A.

Figure 2: VK2809 Mean LDL-C (Source: VKTX)

When looking at the secondary endpoints, VK2809 showed the ability to reduce liver fat shown on an MRI-PDFF.

VK2809 5 mg daily - 54% from baseline

VK2809 10 mg every other day - 57% from baseline

VK2809 10 mg daily - 60% from baseline

Placebo - 9% from baseline

Figure 3: VK2809 Change in Liver Fat (Source: VKTX)

Figure 4: VK2809 Liver Fat Loss (Source: VKTX)

All VK2809 dosed at 5 mg daily patients showed at least a 30% decrease in liver fat. Roughly 77% of 10 mg every other day patients had at least a 30% decrease in liver fat.

Figure 5: VK2809 Reduction in Liver Fat (Source: VKTX)

Among the 10 mg per day patients, ~91% experienced a 30% drop in liver fat. VK2809's response rate was roughly 88%. Whereas, only 16.7% of placebo revealed a response.

These results quickly moved Viking and VK2809 up to the front of the pack in the NASH race and the share price followed suit. It is obvious that VK2809 works, but the company needs to figure out what dose and dosing regimen is optimal or will be on a potential label.

VK2809 Back in the Clinic

Recently, Viking publicized the start of VK2809's Phase IIb clinical trial for NASH. The VOYAGE study is a "randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, multicenter trial designed to assess the efficacy, safety, and tolerability of VK2809 in patients with biopsy-confirmed NASH and fibrosis ranging from stages F1 to F3." VOYAGE is permitting patients with type 2 diabetes, in addition to patients on lipid-lowering medications, including statins. Viking plans to enroll ~340 patients to be put into five treatment arms.

VK2809 1.0 mg daily VK2809 2.5 mg daily VK2809 5.0 mg every other day VK2809 10.0 mg every other day Placebo

The primary endpoint is comparing VK2809 to placebo for the relative change in liver fat. The secondary endpoints include differences in hepatic biopsy after 52 weeks.

Overall, the study appears to have a great structure that will provide some interesting data for Viking and its investors. I am excited to see what the 1.0 mg daily arm will reveal about VK2809's ability to work at lower dosing. In addition, the 2.5 mg daily and 5.0 mg every other day should tell us more about dosing frequency.

My Views on VK2809

2018 contained several notable NASH readouts, but I believe VK2809's readout created the biggest wave. VK2809's data is peerless as an oral compound that is currently in the clinic. On top of VK2809's strong efficacy, it has an enticing safety profile. In its Phase II study, the company reported no serious adverse events and the total number of adverse events was comparable across all doses and arms.

It looks as if VK2809 has the potential to be a premier NASH product that can advance liver health while also improving cardiovascular benefits through decreases in systemic lipids. This dual effect makes VK2809 a unique product candidate that should be the talk of the NASH arena over the next several years.

The quick initiation of the VOYAGE study was critical to saving the share price. I believe the results from the previous Phase II trial provides me with excessive confidence the VOYAGE numbers will support a pivotal trial. The sooner the company can finalize a pivotal trial and submit an NDA, the better. The NASH scene is a footrace between several contestants and the one crosses the finish line first will reap the first-to-market rewards… especially if it is a superior product to its competition.

If approved, not only will VK2809 be one of the first NASH products to hit the market, but it will have the prospects to be employed in some combination treatments, as well as label expansions. NASH might be Viking's first target for VK2809, but I have to imagine the company is considering other potential indications for this unique product candidate.

Valuation

At the moment, one could say that VKTX is overvalued for its near-to-medium-term revenues. The company isn't expected to generate any revenue for a few years. However, when looking at the Street's estimates for 2024-2028 (Figure 6), we can see that the current share price is extremely discounted compared to its forward price-to-sales. The sector's average price-to-sales is about 5x, so, Viking's estimated 2028 revenue of $1.38B would equal a market cap of $6.9B.

Figure 6: VKTX Annual Revenue Estimates (Source: Seeking Alpha)

VKTX's current market cap is about $518M, so I would say it is discounted when looking at its long-term outlook. In addition, the company finished Q3 with 288.1M in cash, cash equivalents, and investments, which equals a ~$4.00 price-per-share. Obviously, investors should expect that cash position to crumble over time, but it does provide a base value to stock in the near term, especially since the company has less than $1M in debt.

Downside Risks

I believe VK2809's potential to be a blockbuster drug could make VKTX an extremely lucrative investment. That blockbuster potential could be used against VKTX if the VK2809's VOYAGE trial fails to impress the street, or big pharma is able to develop a competitive agent.

Competition from Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (MDGL), Intercept Pharmaceuticals (ICPT), Galmed Pharmaceuticals (GLMD), Altimmune (ALT), Conatus Pharmaceuticals (CNAT), CytoDyn (OTCQB:CYDY) and several other companies could hurt VK2809's market prospects and impact VKTX's share price as they move through the regulatory process.

My final downside risk comes from the company's medium-to-long-term financials. Although the current cash position is healthy, the company is years away from recording product sales, so we have to expect that position to thin-out in the coming years, which could trigger a secondary offering.

Overall, the hype and volatility of the NASH arena will make VKTX a rollercoaster of an investment, so current and potential investors need to have a strong stomach. In addition, investors need to accept the strong possibility of dilution as the company's pipeline moves deeper into the regulatory process, which will require longer and more expensive trials.

Conclusion

Viking Therapeutics recently initiated VK2809's VOYAGE study and is moving their flagship product candidate closer to the finish line. If successful, VK2809's results could reignite the stock and reinstall the momentum experienced back in 2018. Thus far, VK2809 has performed well in the clinic and I expect this one-of-a-kind NASH agent to be the front-runner on the market. Once those prospects have been confirmed, I anticipate an increase in attention from the market and a surge in acquisition chatter. I'm not going to invest due to speculation of whether or not Viking will be acquired, but I am more than happy to take advantage of the momentum and support generated by the assumption. As a result, I consider VKTX to be worthy of a speculative investment that could turn into a lucrative long-term investment.

What's My Plan?

Indeed, Viking won't record any product sales in the near future, but I believe the long-term estimated values permit an early speculative investment. Typically, I like to wait for a Phase III readout before clicking the buy button but I believe VK2809's data is strong enough to justify jumping in ahead of its pivotal study being completed. Unfortunately, I have overstretched my speculative healthcare investments, so I am going to have to wait to click the buy button. Once I have enough dry-powder, I will begin with a minuscule starter position and will add on technical pullbacks. I will have to maintain surveillance on other NASH product candidates and will anticipate potential spikes or sell-offs in response to their data readouts. My goal is to have a half-sized position before the end of 2020 and will hold that position through a pivotal study. Overall, I expect to hold VKTX for at least 5 years with a price target of $25.00 per share.

