5 Upcoming Dividend Increases To Feast On

An average increase of 6.09%, median increase of 7.14%, and one with an increase of at least 10%.

All stocks have at least five fiscal years of dividend growth history and come from the U.S. Dividend Champions List.

Introduction

This article series is designed to keep investors informed of upcoming dividend increases. For dividend growth investors, this can be an opportunity to start or add to positions prior to a new increased payout. This can be especially important for retirees who live on dividend checks.

The lists I've compiled provide various stats for the stocks that are increasing their dividends next week.

This list is a trimmed-down version only covering dividend increases.

How It's Assembled

The information presented below was created by combining the "U.S. Dividend Champions" spreadsheet hosted here with upcoming dividend information from Nasdaq. This meshes metrics about companies with dividend growth history with upcoming dividend payments (and whether those payments are increasing). These companies all have a minimum five-year dividend growth history.

As a point of clarification, companies are included that may not raise their dividend every calendar year, but the total annual dividend received will still be higher each year. One such example is Bank of America (NYSE:BAC).

In the table here on SA, the annual dividend payout received by a shareholder increased for each year in this time frame. Thus, it is eligible for inclusion in the "CCC" list.

That said, it did pay out the same amount for eight quarters in a row, but again, the total annual amount increased each year.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) is another example.

What Is the Ex-Dividend Date?

The "ex-dividend" date is the date you are no longer entitled to the dividend or distribution. You need to have made your purchase by the preceding business day. If the date is a Tuesday, you need to have purchased (or already owned) shares by market close on Monday. Be aware that for any stock going ex-dividend on a Monday (or Tuesday, if Monday is a holiday), you must own it by the prior Friday.

Dividend Streak Categories

Here are the definitions of the streak categories, as I'll be using them throughout the piece:

King: 50+ years

Champion/Aristocrat: 25+ years

Contender: 10-24 years

Challenger: 5+ years

Fun Facts

Category Count King 1 Champion 0 Contender 2 Challenger 2

The Main List

The data is sorted by the ex-dividend day (ascending) and then the streak (descending):

Name Ticker Streak Forward Yield Ex-Div Date Increase Percent Streak Category Cass Information Systems, Inc. (CASS) 17 1.84 2-Dec-19 3.85% Contender American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (AEL) 15 0.95 2-Dec-19 7.14% Contender Cedar Fair, L.P. (FUN) 8 6.64 3-Dec-19 1.08% Challenger Everest Re Group, Ltd. (RE) 6 2.06 3-Dec-19 10.71% Challenger Lancaster Colony Corporation (LANC) 56 1.63 5-Dec-19 7.69% King

Field Definitions

Streak: This is years of dividend growth history sourced from the U.S. Dividend Champions spreadsheet.

Forward Yield: This is the new payout rate divided by the current share price.

Ex-Dividend Date: This is the date before which you need to own the stock.

Increase Percent: This is the amount by which the dividend is being increased.

Streak Category: This is the overall dividend history classification of the company.

Show Me the Money

Here's a table mapping the new rates versus the old rates. It also reiterates the increase in percentage. This table is sorted the same way as the first table (ex-dividend day ascending, dividend streak descending).

Ticker Old Rate New Rate Increase Percent CASS 0.2167 0.27 3.85% AEL 0.28 0.3 7.14% FUN 0.925 0.935 1.08% RE 1.4 1.55 10.71% LANC 0.65 0.7 7.69%

Additional Metrics

Here are some additional metrics related to these companies, including yearly pricing action and the P/E ratio. This table is sorted the same way as the table above. The value investor may find stock ideas with those companies near their 52-week lows. They may provide a larger margin of safety and inflated yield.

Ticker Current Price 52 Week Low 52 Week High PE Ratio % Off Low % Off High CASS 56.61 44.35 60.97 26.23 26% Off Low 6% Off High AEL 29.58 20.16 34.74 33.52 47% Off Low 14% Off High FUN 55.74 45.58 64.86 21.59 21% Off Low 13% Off High RE 272.37 201.09 272.55 26.25 34% Off Low New High LANC 159.45 133.77 194.38 28.42 18% Off Low 17% Off High

Tickers by Yield and Growth Rates

Some investors are more interested in current yield, so this table is sorted descending by yield. This also includes some of the historical dividend growth rates as a bonus. Additionally, the "Chowder Rule" has been included, which is the current yield + five-year dividend growth rate.

Ticker Yield 1 Yr DG 3 Yr DG 5 Yr DG 10 Yr DG Chowder Rule FUN 6.64 4.1 5.3 6.9 6.5 13.5 RE 2.06 5 9.8 19.3 10.7 21.6 CASS 1.84 20.6 9.7 8.7 10.7 10.7 LANC 1.63 8.9 9.2 8.6 8.1 10.5 AEL 0.95 7.7 8.4 9.2 14.9 10.3

Bonus

Though the list is small this week, there is still a Dividend King continuing their growth streak. That company is household name (tongue in cheek) Lancaster Colony Corporation. Followed by only 2,400 folks here on Seeking Alpha, LANC is in the specialty food business. Hopefully, after this article, there will be a few more followers. They have the brands Marzetti and New York Bakery (the Texas Toast) products you would find at your local grocery store.

In any event, they've managed to grow their dividend for over 56 years and have given shareholders another increase of 7.7%.

Switching over to looking at some of their historical performance, Lancaster has done a nice job steadily growing their earnings over time. Sure, earnings dipped a little during the recession, but people still have to eat. The yearly EPS bounces around, but they've gone from $3.01 in adjusted EPS in 2009 to $5.08 for 2019, which is a pretty nice growth rate.

The possible downside here is that shares appear to have been swept up and now command a P/E of 30, which seems incredibly high for their growth expectations looking forward. Perhaps, this is a function of being pulled into a lot of ETFs that capture longstanding dividend-paying companies. I would generally be weary of that high multiple though the company has been compounding its dividend nicely for over a half century.

As we move from the Fast Graph over to the scorecard from Simply Safe Dividends, Lancaster has a great safety score though the yield is rather low.

What I do like is the Steady Eddy dividend growth rate over time Lancaster has given shareholders. Even going back 20 years, the rate is right around that 7.6% annual increase (remember this increase was 7.7%). This is great inflation-beating income growth that compounds nicely even off a low starting yield base.

Stepping over to YCharts, and looking at the dividend yield over the past 10 years, it's clearly been on the decline. Unfortunately, this all means paying higher starting stock prices to get into a particular name. Even just eyeballing the data, the 2% mark seems like a fair starting yield.

Stock Returns

I ran a stock return calculation comparing LANC to the S&P (SPY) since this time in 2010.

Lancaster managed to beat the market by about 3% per year, which compounded to an overall gain of about 300% to 212%. Also, the dividends received were nearly double $6,066 to $3,385. Remember, I highlighted the fact that they are steadily growing them at about 7.5% per year - that really adds up over time!

Here's the look at the investments over time:

LANC is the black line.

SPY is the blue line

Lancaster pretty closely matched the market for the first few years, and it wasn't until about 2016 when the investment results finally started to separate out. The gap looked the largest near the end of 2018 as the S&P had its large decline, yet shares of Lancaster actually grew to their recent peak.

Conclusion

I hope you find this information valuable. Let me know if you want to see additional data points or what may help make this more useful.

As always, do your due diligence on any stock before buying or selling. Happy investing!

