Nasdaq: A Bearish Case For Tech Stocks

We focus so much on the S&P and Dow for benchmarking and other comparative purposes that Nasdaq, an index that is largely composed of the technology stocks, including all five members of the FAANG family, is often overlooked. Indeed, ever since the bursting of the now historic tech bubble in 2000 and the subsequent plunge of the Nasdaq index, we tend to assign Nasdaq to its third place. Yet, should we?

As of the November 26 close, Nasdaq was up 30.3% YTD, outpacing the S&P 500 index by exactly 500 bps and the Dow Jones index by as much as 970 bps. Such historical divergence is nothing new: Nasdaq's high beta stocks lead to outperformance when the times are good and causes underperformances during market routs. Back in 2008 and 2018, there were days when Nasdaq declined in the vicinity of 4-5%. Such days are certainly in store for the future as well, when the time comes. The question is not "if" but "when".

Below, we present four reasons for our bearish thesis on Nasdaq. We deliberately focus on fundamental reasons rather than those of valuation. Undoubtedly, if Nasdaq goes down, so will other indices. However, the losses for this technology-driven index are likely to be more pronounced.

1. Excessive preoccupation with China and the trade deal: Ever since the trade war with China erupted 18 months ago, the market has been trading many tech names, such as semiconductor stocks and Apple, around tariff news. We believe that the United States and China will eventually reach the Phase 1 deal (though a more comprehensive deal will likely remain elusive in 2020). However, once they do, Nasdaq's rally may prove to be short term, as investors will eventually switch from the trade-the-news approach to the fundamentals. In other words, we believe that investors are so preoccupied with the trade war that they are giving an unjustified premium to its potential resolution.

2. Antitrust regulation: Over the last 6 months, FAANG stocks have repeatedly been in the news over antitrust regulation, trading down on the new information from the government and pulling other tech stocks downward in the process. As of September, the Justice Department was investigating Google and Apple, while the FTC was examining Facebook and Amazon. We note that investigations are taking place at both federal and state levels. With the broader enthusiasm in the stock market rekindling in early October, it appears that investors have largely discounted these investigations to date; however, they are still ongoing and may deliver more negative news at any time.

3. Emerging competition from abroad: Increasingly, we see US technology companies being undermined by similar / copycat companies from Europe and Asia, even Latin America. Intellectual property theft in this case outweighs alternative technologies or value propositions, threatening international markets for the US companies. Since non-US markets make up anywhere between 5-65% for Nasdaq companies, we see these pressures as credible. FAANGs and other tech players could certainly benefit from innovative competitors, but they stand to lose from deliberate copycats that take away its market share via pricing actions.

4. 2020 Election and existential threat: Should either Bernie Sanders or Elizabeth Warren win the presidency in 2020, many technology conglomerates may face the existential threat of being broken down or heavily regulated, beyond antitrust. While we believe that the probability of this existential threat stands at less 10%, it is nonetheless a risk that many investors may consider credible and may contribute to a sell-off / taking profits.

Once again, we could also comment about valuation and on the fact that many Nasdaq companies are trading at meaningfully higher multiples than some S&P names while generating less impressive cash flows. Nevertheless, this argument is already well-established from many analysts on the Street and at this point does not need to be relitigated. Furthermore, Nasdaq is not at a point of a new bubble just yet.

In summary, we believe that corrections happen for valuation reasons, while bear markets as a result of fundamentals. It often takes a high-beta index, like Nasdaq, to demonstrate how painful such declines can truly be.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.