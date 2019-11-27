Target: Still Room To Run

Don't be discouraged by the latest run-up, I believe Target (TGT) shares have room to move even higher. Not only has Target proven its ability to ride out the retail cycles, but it is also one of the few retailers still posting consistent comp growth, which I believe indicates the continued relevance of their brick-and-mortar locations presence to its consumer base. Further, Target is coming out of a multi-year investment cycle, so I expect a lower capex burden to unlock significant cash flow going into the next year or so. Reviewing the Q3 results affirms my conviction that TGT is a compounder for the long-run – not only is the core business still going strong (store-level comps +2.8%), combined with e-commerce (+30% YoY growth), I am positive on continued earnings growth and further re-rating as the multiple converges with the upper end of its retail peer group (~20-25x PE).

Another Strong Quarter

Target followed up last quarter’s operating-level inflection with an even more impressive print, as 3Q EPS leaped to $1.36, representing bottom-line growth of ~25% YoY.

Source: SeekingAlpha

Driving the gains were: 1) strong overall 4.5% comp growth, of which traffic contributed 3.1%; and 2) ~80 bps operating margin expansion, driven by favorable pricing, lower promotions, and a more favorable category sales mix.

Source: CNBC

Most impressively, Target's stores posted comp growth of +2.8% (accelerating from 2Q) while digital rose 31% YoY (building off last year's 49% YoY growth). Within digital sales, 80% of 3Q's growth was driven by TGT's same-day services (in-store pickup, Drive Up, and Shipt).

Source: Form 8-K

Gross margins rose 110 bps, with category mix contributing ~30 bps on strength in apparel and increased penetration of same-day services. Operating expenses did, however, rise ~20bps as a % of sales on marketing and compensation costs, however, it should be noted that there was some shift of marketing spend from 2Q to 3Q, which led to the elevated headline number. Nonetheless, 3Q19 operating income rose 22.3% YoY.

Source: Form 8-K

The 8% YoY decline in inventories also helped boost margins though the number should be interpreted in context given the company is lapping a 17% YoY increase in 3Q18, when the company was building inventory for market share gain opportunities related to the toys/baby category.

Source: Form 8-K

Guidance Points Toward Continued Strength

Target's full-year EPS guidance was also raised to an adj EPS of $6.25 to $6.45 (from $5.90 to $6.20). A key contributor is the company's comp growth - at the 4Q mid-point, the full-year comp guidance stands at an implied +4%.

I see little reason for the blowout comps to slow down anytime soon. The company is planning another ~300 renovations, which should add to comps, while the grocery business is set for a lift with the full roll out of "Good & Gather" (expected to be its largest owned brand ultimately) and the potential addition of fresh to "Drive Up."

Source: Investor Presentation

Tariffs present some uncertainty, though the company has anticipated this and its diverse supply chain should help it mitigate some of the pressure. From the call, the tariff impact in Q3 was ~$50 million, though a roll back (assuming a "phase one" deal) could reverse some of that impact.

"We've been obviously working for several years now to diversify our sourcing matrix. I think, we are well positioned to deal with some of the challenges that could be in front of us. I think, we said the last couple of quarters, in Q2, tariffs pressured us by about $50 million in Q3."

Merchandising success draws in new customers

I think an underestimated takeaway from the print is that the company has now generated consecutive quarters of traffic growth. The traffic momentum is, I believe, reflective of many of the company's prior investments paying off. For instance, its investments in digital and the growing private label offering, the former of which has seen digital consistently post over 25% comp growth over the last five years.

Source: Investor Presentation

The top-performing category, apparel, was up more than 10% YoY, driven by even stronger trends across jewelry, accessories, and shoes, intimates and sleepwear, young contemporary, and women's ready-to-wear. The exceedingly strong apparel comp reflects the retailer's improvements in category management and its strength in private label. It is also likely benefiting from recent store closures by the likes of Payless, Ascena, and Charming Charlie.

Source: Retaildive

The retail consolidation theme is one to keep an eye on. Looking ahead, I believe Target is in a prime position to gain further share in apparel on the back of its steady investments amid industry consolidation.

Online fulfillment as a key differentiator

Target has heavily invested in its fulfillment options over the past few years, providing its customers with more ways to shop. While its multi-day options (e.g., Restock, 2-day free shipping) remain the major sales drivers, the same-day options (e.g., Drive Up, Shipt, Pick Up In-Store) have been seeing faster and more profitable growth (80% of the company's digital growth in 3Q).

"Within our digital sales, 80% of our third quarter growth was driven by same-day fulfillment options, in-store Pick Up, Drive Up and Shipt. Given that these same-day options rely on our store assets, team and inventory, they are much more profitable than traditional e-commerce fulfillment."

While every method of digital requires extra labor, we believe Target's heavy focus on same-day capabilities should help it see better digital economics over the long haul, as it reduces last-mile costs.

Source: Investor Presentation

With the infrastructure now in place, we could see further developments ahead to 2020, particularly in areas like Drive Up as it adds fresh grocery to its offering.

Repurchases add support

Meanwhile, the company repurchased fewer shares (~3.0 million in Q3 vs. 4.3 million shares in Q2), but, there is still ~$300 million of remaining capacity from its prior repurchase program, which should settle during the quarter (worth ~2-3 million shares based on current prices). The recent authorization announcement (~$5 billion repurchase program to begin upon completion of the 2016 program) also signals more activity to come, especially considering the potential to unlock stronger FCF as the company moves beyond its investment phase.

Source: Investor Presentation

Valuation

On a forward basis to FY21, I have constructed three different scenarios (bull, base, bear) to account for the potential outcomes. If the company meets consensus EPS and maintains a ~20x earnings multiple, shares should trade ~$138 (from $127 currently). If, however, the company beats on EPS and is met with a slight premium to its multiple, I believe shares could rise to ~$178.

Bear Case Base Case Bull Case EPS $6.70 $6.91 $7.12 P/E Multiple 15x 20x 25.0x Implied Price 100.5 138.2 178

Source: Author Est, SeekingAlpha, Company Filings

I see the biggest downside risk to the target price coming from competitive threats, particularly in the grocery segment, profitability within digital, and a prolonged investment spend on stores.

Conclusion

Target's strong Q3 was yet another testament to the bull case as its strategy continues to pay off. Most notably, the company’s solid comps are coming amid a slowing retail backdrop, which points toward share gain. Further, the company’s investments in e-commerce (e.g., same-day fulfillment) and digital look to be paying off as both segments are emerging as new growth drivers. These growth tailwinds should continue to sustain revenue growth, while the company’s margins could expand further as it exits a multi-year investment cycle, allowing for margin expansion going forward. Despite the recent run, I believe shares have more room to run, with a bull case (EPS beat + re-rating) likely to boost shares to $178.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.